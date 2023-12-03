Freeze Herbs In An Ice Ring To Elevate Your Cocktail Party Punch

Unless you want to be stuck playing bartender all night, making a punch for your cocktail party is essential. Retro as it may seem, bowls of punch are having a renaissance — and why shouldn't they? Whether you opt for a fruity classic or a fancy pre-batched cocktail, making punch frees up time so that you can get back to enjoying the party you're hosting. Of course, there's a science to serving a party punch that'll attract interest. Aside from pouring the tipple into a beautiful bowl and serving it with equally gorgeous glasses, the beverage itself must be pleasing to the eyes. Luckily, adding an herb-laden ice ring is enough to send guests flocking to the punch bowl.

Crafting an ice ring makes sense for a few reasons. In addition to being a beautiful floating centerpiece in the bowl, it also keeps cocktails cool without watering them down too heavily. In fact, unlike tossing in a bunch of ice cubes, a large block of ice will melt slower, reducing the risk of dilution. What's more, it's easier and quicker to make one giant ice ring than dozens of small cubes.

Despite that a stunning ice ring can be made with fruit slices, citrus zest, and even edible flowers, we love the look of fresh herbs. Adding a rustic and woodsy vibe to any punch, an herby ice ring laced with greenery is elegantly unmatched in what it can do for aesthetics, aromatics, and flavor.