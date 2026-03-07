16 Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In Seattle
The Emerald City is known for having fantastic food. From Seattle oyster spots to Seattle bagel spots, the range that this hub on Puget Sound has is vast. While the city is famous for its seafood, Scandinavian fare, coffee houses, and bakeries, locals know that the Italian scene, taquerias, and sandwich shops are just as good. So yes, try the fish and chips, warm up with a cup of chowder, and grab a marionberry scone while you're at it. But don't forget to try the neighborhood diner or pop into the gas station that sells the teriyaki the locals are eating. These under-the-radar spots are where you'll likely find the best food.
Many of these Seattleite staples are hole-in-the-walls, meaning that they are chronically casual, generally inexpensive, small in both footprint and location number, and tend to go undetected amongst tourists. As a local myself, I eat at these spots so often that I forget that they're deemed "hole-in-the-walls" — the food is too flavorful and fresh (and too consistently so) for more people not to know about. So, let's correct that.
Read on for the must-visit hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Seattle, starting with my personal favorites. To fill in the gaps, I turned to fellow locals via Reddit threads, online review sites, social media, and regional publications.
Kathmandu MoMoCha
With a food truck and a modest brick-and-mortar, Kathmandu MoMoCha serves amazing dumplings, Wo, handmade noodles, and other Nepalese goodies. This Seattle hidden gem is the best place in the city for, as the name of this business suggests, momocha. They're tender, juicy, and packed with a suspicious amount of flavor for little food pockets.
Start with the crispy pakora or one of the soups (get the cooked-to-order and highly aromatic yellow lentil) before digging into the showstopping momocha. The steamed vegan option is by far the best due to the chewy dough and extra flavorful filling. Electric green and prepared on-demand, they're stuffed with seasonal vegetables and Himalayan spices, topped with carrot and green onion confetti, and best dunked into the hot cilantro and serrano pepper sauce (but the medium chilli garlic sauce is delicious too).
(206) 397-4980
520 Terry Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Community Grocery & Teriyaki
Seattle is the origin of iconic dishes left and right, such as Seattle dogs and Cinnabon cinnamon rolls, but teriyaki might just be the most versatile of them. While visiting Toshi's, the birthplace, is a great option for trying teriyaki in Seattle, there's a hole-in-the-wall that locals are obsessed with: Community Grocery & Teriyaki.
Tucked just inside the parking garage under the Fairmont Olympic, it's the epitome of a hidden gem. This convenience store sells some killer teriyaki, and you can enjoy it on one of the green tables placed between the shelves and coolers. I recommend the tofu teriyaki, which is cooked to caramelized perfection and comes with a gleaming pile of rice and classic salad. Just make sure to ask for extra sauce, regardless of your pick, as the proteins run smoky rather than saucy.
(206) 682-7535
415 Seneca St, Seattle, WA 98101
Jack's Fish Spot
Though this looks like merely a snug seafood market at Pike Place, locals know that you can actually snag some cooked food here too (and it's great). Everything is super fresh, as the seafood comes right from the market counter. And, open since 1982 and founded by an actual Alaskan fisherman, Jack's has plenty of know-how to back up the great flavors.
The grilled salmon (an iconic Washington State food) is a must. But if crab is your thing, the whole steamed and cracked Dungeness with butter and lemon is unctuous, somehow reading both delicate and meaty. And for something dressed up, don't miss the fish tacos. Any of these dishes is equally great on rainy days when you need to warm up in a cozy corner of the market, or for sunny summer days that call for fresh seafood.
(206) 467-0514
1514 Pike Pl, Seattle, WA 98101
MedMix Jackson
Not many tourists know this, but there's a lot of great falafel in Seattle. I have about five favorite spots for it, but MedMix Jackson is especially beloved by us locals. Family-run and situated in the off-beaten-track neighborhood of the Central District, this low-key joint makes some of the freshest falafel anywhere.
Extra crispy and herbaceous, the falafel here is the most aromatic and earthy I've ever tried. Order the falafel plate, which comes with a Mediterranean salad, beefy tomato slices, luscious hummus, and a drizzle of creamy tahini. As everything served here, expect a healthy peppering of herbs on the plate. Must-try side dishes include the bright tabouleh, a vegetarian riff on Zahra Bi'laban, labne with pita chips, baba ghanoush (pro tip: put a scoop of it on your falafel plate), and, for dessert, basbousa.
(206) 325-5642
2204 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98144
El Cabrito
If you're a mole fiend like me, your next assignment is to visit this Seattle area hole-in-the-wall. Burien's El Cabrito has limited seating, lime green and coral walls, picado banners, and ridiculously good Oaxacan food based on family recipes. Dishes are small-batch and made in-house, so you can literally taste the traditions at play. In fact, many consider this to be not just the best Mexican restaurant in Seattle, but the best Mexican restaurant by state standards.
Though El Cabrito serves all kinds of goodies, many locals, including myself, will tell you that the mole-bathed offerings are the best things to order here. The enchiladas are the way to go, as they come completed dressed up in the silky smooth mole, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, cilantro, and a side of rice and beans. They're as gorgeous as they are flavorful.
facebook.com/p/El-Cabrito-100057378223429
(206) 849-5449
14631 Ambaum Blvd SW, Burien, WA 98166
Mama Sambusa Kitchen
Housed on the ground floor of what looks to be a regular apartment building, Mama Sambusa Kitchen on the south side of Seattle, a draped banner will tell you otherwise.
With offerings named after family members, this Brighton neighborhood restaurant's 100% Halal menu features seafood, chicken, and veggie burgers, pastas, and tacos. However, the East African sambusas are the reason to come here. Picture golden dough crisped to perfection and the most idyllic filling of fragrant onion, garlic, and spices with your choice of protein. Get them with some coconut lemonade for a nice, cooling drink to go with the warming aromatics.
I recommend getting these to-go, as they're super portable and make for one of the best beach snacks in the whole city. Otherwise, bring cash, as payment options are not the most extensive.
(206) 356-2911
8319 Wabash Ave S, Suite C, Seattle, WA 98118
Saigon Deli
There are multiple Saigon Delis in Seattle, but the one on Jackson Street in the International District's Little Saigon has what many locals consider to be the best bahn mi and some of the most delicious cheap meals in the city.
Expect perfect layers of creamy mayonnaise (weirdly a highlight of the sandwich), crisp vegetables, and slabs of meat or tofu. The textures, intense flavors, and balance just make this lunch item an absolute showstopper. Bring cash, order a fun beverage, and get it to-go to enjoy in the park.
Plus, this Seattle hole-in-the-wall is super close to the Uwajimaya, one of the best food halls in the United States. I recommend walking over there beforehand for snacks to go with your bahn mi — the Calbee Takoyaki Ball chips are my favorite, and the umami flavors go perfectly with the sandwich.
(206) 322-3700
1237 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98144
Seattle Fish Company
In true hidden gem fashion, you'll find that Seattle's convenience stores, seafood markets, and grocers are where some of the best food is. The grill tucked inside Seattle Fish Company is no exception.
This neighborhood fish market has some of the best West Coast comfort food in the city, including fish and chips, chowder, and fish tacos. Here, you can sit at the little counter and enjoy the extra-fresh seafood in-house. It's honestly one of the best locally-kept secrets when it comes to Seattle seafood, and it seems to be completely off the radar of tourists.
When you go, ask the staff what they recommend based on your preferences. They're super knowledgeable, and this is the best way to snag the freshest seafood (a pro tip for any market dining experience). Otherwise, get the salmon cakes with chowder on the side.
(206) 938-7576
4435 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Zouave Restaurant
Italian restaurants in Seattle tend to only have two modes: white tablecloth or The Old Spaghetti Factory. Though I stand by the fact that The Old Spaghetti Factory is by far the most underrated of Italian chain restaurants, sometimes, I just want to support a Seattle-based Italian eatery (sans the expensive pricing).
Enter Zouave. This bright red brick building is by far the best Seattle hole-in-the-wall for Italian food, thanks to the freshness of the dishes, flavorful sauces, and entrees that feel like a family dinner moment in the best way. The ravioli is stunning (keep your eye out for the lobster rendition), and the eggplant parmigiana is herbaceous and ultra-savory.
The service is also extremely noteworthy. Locals are filled with stories of kind staff members, and of the owner and chef treating them to dessert, or even opening up the restaurant especially for them.
(206) 525-7747
2615 NE 65th St, Seattle, WA 98115
Pacific Inn Pub
As a dive bar in Fremont, this Seattle hole-in-the-wall definitely lives up to that description. Anthony Bourdain ate fish and chips at this spot while visiting Seattle, and, for many locals, it's got the best fish and chips in Washington State.
This is especially true if crispiness is important to you — the fish is extra crunchy without being dry, because the seafood inside the crispy breading is super juicy and flaky. And the fries have a similar balance, featuring golden brown exteriors that house fluffy potatoes within. Order it with extra lemon wedges and drench it all.
But this masterful take on the popular Seattle dish should be no surprise, as Pacific Inn has been around since 1981. So, naturally, the whole menu is filled with winners, from the fish sandwiches to the Cajun-spiced fried shrimp. Bring friends so you can order a few dishes and sample them all (this is my best tip for travelers who have limited time, but want to try as much food as possible).
(206) 547-2967
3501 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103
Indian-Nepali Kitchen
For some of the best Indian food in Seattle, come here. With Nepalese dishes to boot, it's got something for everyone who has a hankering for Himalayan fare. Hidden away in a strip mall with a significant amount of wear and tear, too many people don't even know this exists, but we locals definitely do — just follow the scent of garlic-blanketed momos. The starches are cooked perfectly, the sauces are packed with flavor, and the portions are generous.
Though there's just not a wrong order at Indian-Nepali Kitchen, here's what I recommend: start with the gobi manchurian and the fire engine-red Tandoori momo (I like the vegetarian ones for a balance of smoky and fresh). For a main, get the vindaloo if you love heat, tikka masala for something super savory, or one of the curries (I like the pineapple or butter curry) if a stick-to-your-rubs stew is on order. Just make sure to order lots of garlic basil naan for sopping it up.
(206) 397-3211
13754 Aurora Ave N Suite D, Seattle, WA 98133
Rainier Teriyaki
With a sign that just says "Teriyaki" in all capital letters and a location that's way off the tourist track in Mount Baker, this is the epitome of an if-you-know-you-know joint. While debates over the best teriyaki in Seattle can get heated, Rainier will always be a universally agreed-upon inclusion in the discussion. There's plenty of the delectable sauce on everything, and the proteins, rice, and salad combo is a perfect meal.
The sauce definitely reads as sweeter, making it perfect for those who love a smooth and thick teriyaki. It pairs great with the seafood protein options, leaning into the mellow and sweet flavors well. And, one of the best parts about this Seattle hole-in-the-wall is that the rice is not an afterthought. In fact, locals often note that it's some of the best-cooked rice they've ever had.
(206) 420-2704
3330 Rainier Ave S Suite A, Seattle, WA 98144
Aladdin's Gyro-cery and Deli
Aladdin's Gyro-cery and Deli is a longtime staple amongst Seattle locals, and for good reason. The gyros are juicy and flavorful, the fries are covered in spices, and the hummus is so creamy. If more tourists knew about these neighborhood treasures, this joint would have lines out the door at all times, guaranteed. It's open late, the prices are affordable, and the menu exclusively features winners. Aladdin's is seriously a secret weapon for anyone wanting to take visitors out to eat who aren't super into seafood or want to check out the local haunts in the University District.
If you don't eat meat, try the veggie roll, a sandwich stuffed with falafel, fried cauliflower, fresh vegetables, pickles, parsley, and a whole lot of either hummus or baba gahnoush. Whatever you order, though, make sure to get za'atar-peppered Mana'eesh with it for an extra hit of herbs.
(206) 632-5253
4139 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
Carmelo's Tacos
It's hard to narrow down the best tacos in Seattle, but Carmelo's can easily run with the top dogs in the city. The menu feels endless, the prices are great, the salsas are perfect, and the tortillas are chewy in the best way. Though there are multiple locations now, the new spots keep the hole-in-the-wall vibe of the original. In fact, praising the bigger portions and consistent quality, many locals believe that Carmelo's is way better than the popular tourist spots that are gaining social media fame.
Get the mushroom tacos, as the fungi are slow-cooked in guajillo chile and garlic and paired with mashed beans for extra meatiness and umami. Served on house-made corn tortillas, a medley of onion and cilantro, and both red and green salsas, it's a complete showstopper of smoky, bright, tangy, and spicy flavors. Make sure to get a side of extra salsa (I like the green ones due to their citrusy quality) and chips for scooping.
(206) 659-0159
110 Summit Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
Slice Box Pizza
Seattle pizza joints are wildly underrated, in my opinion — I've had nothing but good pies here. The toppings tend to be unique and creative, and the vibes are usually great. But, out of all the options, Slice Box is definitely the best choice for when you're on the hunt for a hole-in-the-wall Seattle pizza joint. It's deeply low-key on the outside, but within, excellent slices and whole pies await.
I love the caramelized crust on the Sicilian-style slices, but the New York pies are phenomenal too. As for the latter, I love the pineapple-studded Pep & Pine (though I substitute the pepperoni for mushrooms to lean more umami) for the sweet, spicy, and savory flavor profile. Otherwise, check out the square slices available that day — even just the cheese pizza is out of this world thanks to the salty cheese, bright sauce, and perfect ratio between the two.
(206) 381-3333
1727 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134
La Cabaña
At this Seattle hole-in-the-wall restaurant in the Greenwood neighborhood, even the refried beans are worth gushing about. Here, you'll find Central American food that draws on Salvadoran, Honduran, Nicaraguan, Guatemalan, and Costa Rican cuisines. It's got a heartfelt feel to it, and the menu is fantastic.
While La Cabaña's pupusas are practically a lifestyle to many locals, there are loads of amazing dishes to pick from here at this neighborhood gem. The vegetarian pastelitos are a fantastic snack, but if you want to go all out, there are towering-high, protein-packed platters to pick from, too. However, if you get one thing, it's got to be the griddled-to-caramelized-perfection bean and cheese pupusas. Served with excellent curtido and salsa rojo, the tangy, spicy, and sour notes lift the rich masa and meaty filling so well. It may sound like overkill to order a bunch and eat them as a meal, but I promise it's not.
(206) 420-7693
606 N 105th St, Seattle, WA 98133
Methodology
As a local who loves food, an ex-chef, and a longtime professional travel writer, I'm very familiar with Seattle's food scene. For this story, I included a lot of personal experience, but to ensure no stone was left unturned, I turned to my fellow locals and sought out staple joints that they love via Reddit, online review sites, regional publications, and social media references — I aimed to highlight a variety of cuisines, neighborhoods, and vibes to be as inclusive as possible.
All of the eateries included in this story are casual, serve consistently good food (fresh and flavorful), fly under the radar with visitors, are generally inexpensive, and are small both in footprint and in number of locations. This ensures their hole-in-the-wall or laid-back hidden gem status.