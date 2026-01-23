Where To Get The Best Oysters In Seattle
While the hype around Seattle fish and chips is famous, locals know oysters are just as distinct to the region. Connoisseurs can taste the minerals, underwater landscape, and characteristics of the oceanic space where these bivalves were sourced, making oyster consumption truly unique. Between the presentation, lack of distracting elements, and the intensely nautical notes, the experience is grounding and undeniably of the sea. If you want to feel connected to marine landscapes or understand the waters, eat local oysters.
And in Seattle, oysters live in the wild among bull kelp, salmon, and eelgrass, filtering and cleaning Puget Sound and the larger Salish Sea for critical species. The shell beds can also act as tide and storm barriers, protecting the shores from intense erosion and seaside communities from dangerous flooding. Indigenous people have long relied on the Olympia Oyster, the only oyster native to the American West Coast, for both these ecosystem services and sustenance. And since the 1800s, when white settlers came to the region, this food has become a major export, driving industry and rising to become a symbol of the Evergreen State. To eat oysters in Seattle is to participate in the city's history, cultural heritage, and environmental identity.
But the big question is, where does one get the best oysters in Seattle? So, as a local, I'm detailing my personal favorites and those of fellow Seattleites — here's where to find local, sustainable, and fresh-tasting oysters with great pairings, knowledgeable staff, and an inviting atmosphere.
Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar
Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar has made a massive impact on the Washington oyster landscape. The business teamed up with the Puget Sound Restoration Fund, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and local Indigenous tribes to restore the Olympia oyster population in the 2000s. Plus, having access to its own Taylor Shellfish Farms, the restaurant has control over its oyster supply. All the while, the team draws upon expertise gathered over 136 years in business.
Pick from seven oyster types, including Pacific Petite, Fat Bastard, Virginica, Shigoku, Kumamoto, and, of course, Olympia. Sourced from Washington farms from Totten Inlet to Stony Point to Oakland Bay, these treats are served with lemon and mignonette for an ultra-fresh combination that allows the oceanic flavors to shine. Grated horseradish or cocktail sauce is likewise available, upon request. However, if raw isn't your thing, baked and fried options are also on the menu.
Multiple locations
Elliott's Oyster House
Elliott's Oyster House is many people's first introduction to Seattle oysters (me included) due to its prominent waterfront location on Pier 56 and long history. Having opened in 1975, this restaurant has been wowing locals and visitors alike for over 50 years with its sea views, expertise, sustainable sourcing practices, and delicious oysters. However, the biggest sell is the variety.
Pick from between 24 and 26 rotating oyster types, all of which are sourced from the Pacific West Coast and based on what's in season. Locales such as Skagit Bay, Washington; Humboldt Bay, California; Prince of Wales Island, Alaska; and Desolation Sound, British Columbia, are represented in the selection, granting an edible tour of Cascadia's glittering shores.
The expertly crafted cocktail pairings, luxurious oyster tray additions (including crab, scallop, and prawn), and pan-fried options (Pacific oysters with bourbon and tartar sauces) add to the draw.
(206) 623-4340
1201 Alaskan Wy Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98101
The Walrus and the Carpenter
This Ballard spot blends marina and Nordic aesthetics that define its Seattle neighborhood, known for the presence of traditional Scandinavian dishes and fishing culture. Sourced from Washington's fjords, seas, and coastlines, the oysters range from silky sweet to mineral light to buttery. Producers are listed alongside oysters, granting an added level of transparency to the dining experience. The Westcott Bay oysters, for example, are sourced from Westcott Bay Shellfish Co. in Friday Harbor on San Juan Island. While there are seven or so varieties on offer at a time, the menu rotates daily.
My advice is to come early to snag a patio seat and get three oyster types: one from an inlet, one from an island, and one from a bay. That way, you can taste how the different Washington ecosystems alter the way the bivalve tastes.
(206) 395-9227
4743 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Oyster Cellar
Locals love this spot for the elegant presentations, the downtown location, fun vibes, and massive oysters served with buzzy hot sauce, lemon wedges, and flavor-packed mignonette. And the romantic atmosphere in the historic Seattle building doesn't hurt.
Local partners harvest based on orders, so all oysters served were in the water either that same day or just days before. Baywater Shellfish is among the farms from which Oyster Cellar sources (these farms run from Willapa Bay to the Hood Canal), and locavores will delight in the other offerings as well. Take, for example, the Pacific Ocean-sourced crudo and the vegetables harvested on Bainbridge Island's Shady Acres Farm (owned by Hitchcock Restaurant Group, which runs the Oyster Cellar).
So, come for a bit of 19th-century New York (the eatery was inspired by The Big Apple's 1800s oyster cellars), but stay for a literal taste of the region.
(206) 682-7460
822 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
Half Shell
There's a real sense of place at Half Shell, which serves Pacific Northwest oysters with ingredients that celebrate the coast. The presentations are gorgeous, oysters shucked to perfection, service kind, staff knowledgeable, and views outstanding.
Dig into the Pearl of the Month, which includes an oyster and a complementary cocktail of the month. For example, Westcott Bay Shellfish Farm oysters with pink peppercorn meringue, grapefruit, and celery are paired with Rose Is A Rose (pink Malfy grapefruit gin, lemon, and Aperol). Whatever is on offer, expect perfectly balanced flavors that bring out the brightness and sweetness of the bivalves.
Another option is to pick from the day's oysters, which come raw or roasted in 'nduja butter with breadcrumbs and grilled lemon. Reading old-school in a good way, these are served with a sleeve of Ritz crackers and Tabasco mignonette on the side for a flavor-packed and warming bite.
(206) 829-7535
2020 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
Westward
Westward has long been praised for its Seattle views and fresh oysters, and today, it holds up to the hype. If oysters with crystal-clear flavors are your thing, this eatery on Lake Union is for you. Part of Sea Creatures, the restaurant family to which The Walrus and the Carpenter belong, Westward has a super knowledgeable staff, Pacific Coast oysters, and a waterside fire pit — make like a local and kayak up to the eatery.
Diners can order raw oysters served with cucumber and serrano mignonette or baked oysters served with hot sauce butter. The former is perfect for Seattle's blue-skied summer days on the water. Meanwhile, the baked varieties are a supreme pick for chilly or rainy days, so if you can't decide between fresh or hot, base your selection on the weather. Note that the restaurant plays host to seasonal pop-ups, but oysters are a mainstay.
(206) 552-8215
2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103
The White Swan Public House
This is another waterfront dining institution, making it a routine destination for Seattleites who want Lake Union views in the summertime. Every time the season comes around, my social media feeds flood with pictures of the massive platters of ice, rugged oysters, citrus wedges, and brightly colored sauce bottles from fellow locals. Diners love the combination of extra-fresh bivalves, friendly service, outstanding water vistas, and an inviting setting in which to feast. It's a well-rounded choice for any oyster fan, and with European pub vibes to boot.
There's a lot to choose from at The White Swan Public House, including the oyster-champagne pairings, a daily rotating raw oyster selection, and fun bivalve companions like Tabasco, house-made cocktail sauce, lemon, and rhubarb or cantaloupe mignonette. Let your server know what flavor profile you prefer (sweet or brinier), and they'll be able to offer a stellar recommendation.
(206) 588-2680
1001 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Salt & Iron
Salt & Iron is situated in Edmonds, making for an excellent Seattle oyster spot for anyone on the hunt for a restaurant north of the city's hub. For this reason, it can get pretty busy among northern locals, so I recommend making a reservation.
As this eatery sources its oysters from beloved Taylor Shellfish, it should be no surprise that freshness and locality are the name of the game. Oysters rotate daily based on what's at its peak, and if you come for happy hour (weekdays until 5 p.m.), you can snag raw Pacific oysters with shaved ice mignonette and lemon. They're stupendous when paired with the house-made bread; these sea salt rolls come with brown butter and chive, making them a light but bright companion to the briny oysters. Use them as a vessel or to sop up the juices.
(425) 292-6910
321 Main St, Edmonds, WA 98020
RockCreek Seafood and Spirits
With a location in Seattle and Kirkland, RockCreek Seafood and Spirits brings oysters and shooters to each side of Lake Washington. Customers can't get enough the nautical flavors, pristine quality, and buttery texture of the oysters. Meanwhile, locals give the service praise for employees' care, the thoughtful suggestions, and the attention paid by the servers.
As for the in-state oyster varieties, the menu includes Shigoku oysters from Totten Inlet, Cliff Point oysters from Henderson Inlet, and Kumamoto from Oakland Bay. However, there are also Kusshi oysters from Baynes Sound in British Columbia, and other types are featured depending on what's freshest. Try them with the shooters meant for pairing, such as the spicy Margarita with cilantro, tomatillo pico, and guajillo sauce. And anyone who leans more toward Rockefeller-style and baked offerings will find those as well, such as the Pastis Baked Barron Point Oysters, which come bathed in toasted garlic, lemon, fennel, and pastis.
Multiple locations
Emmett Watson's Oyster Bar
As the city's first-ever true oyster bar, this Seattle gem is the best pick for those looking to partake in some local history. Situated in Pike Place Market, it has warm service and consistently fresh food. Between the Pike Place Market location and the classically Seattle nautical decor, it's a really fun place to bring visitors or for locals to reignite the novelty of their hometown. Expect great oysters, impressively clean spaces, and cozy vibes.
The oysters are massive, meaty, and served raw, fried, broiled, or in a sandwich. A lot of the bivalves sold by Emmett Watson's Oyster Bar come from Indigenous purveyors, such as Agate Pearls from the Suquamish Tribe. It's also Indigenous-owned. I highly recommend this Seattle hidden gem to anyone wanting to support the original land stewards of the region and indulge in some seriously sizable oysters.
(206) 485-7023
1916 Pike Pl, Seattle, WA 98101
Frank's Oyster House & Champagne Parlor
Named after the owner's grandfather, Frank Duffin, and inspired by their culinary adventures in Boston, Frank's oozes heritage. I recommend it to anyone who cares just as much about the accompanying condiments as they do the oysters themselves. Pick from champagne mignonette, cocktail sauce, or the bright cucumber sake granita for your raw oysters, or order the bivalves baked. Since the oyster variety is based on what's freshest and in season, it's a treat regardless of composition.
Locals enjoy sitting outside to savor the oysters, with many applauding the warm service, stand-out Puget Sound flavors, solid recommendations from servers, pristine oysters, cleanliness, and glamorous atmosphere. Don't overlook the snack selection, as many go really well with the salty oysters. For example, the mixed Castelvetrano and Gaeta olives marinated in herbs and orange peel offer a really bright and zesty pairing.
(206) 525-0220
2616 NE 55th St, Seattle, WA 98105
All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar
There's lots to love about All Water at Hotel 1000, from the downtown location near Seattle's best taco spots to the elevated but chilled-out atmosphere to the fact that it's housed in what was once a bait shop in the 1930s (look for the fishermen pictures placed around the space). Though now it's sleek and ultra-modern, those roots are apparent in the menu. All oysters are sourced straight from Puget Sound from farms like Hama Hama Shellfish, Baywater Shellfish, and Taylor Shellfish.
Served on the half-shell, the oysters come with lemon, traditional mignonette, cocktail sauce, and horseradish. Or come for dinner to snag the oysters baked in lemon, béchamel, herbs, and garlic. The produce is also worth noting, as nearly all of it comes straight from Cascadia in the warmer months, and in the autumn, wild mushrooms are sourced from the Olympics and Cascades.
(206) 357-9000
1000 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
Driftwood
This Alki eatery is a paradise for those Seattle diners who, like me, are always on the hunt for something seasonal and ultra-local. The executive chef is from nearby Everett and crafts dishes that scream "Washington," and sourcing is done directly with surrounding farms. In fact, locals note that even the bar menu sticks to native ingredients from the state, such as apples (don't expect citrus in your drink). It's a true Pacific Northwest dining experience, making oysters, a distinctly Puget Sound ingredient, perhaps the most appropriate dish to order.
The daily menu changes with the seasons, adding a fluidity to the dining experience that suits the nature of the locale-focused offerings. Oysters are based on what's freshest — for example, in the winter, sweet oysters from Baywater Shellfish are dressed up in heirloom Chantenay carrot juice, black locust blossom vinegar, ginger leaf oil, and frozen Interlaken grape.
(206) 420-7381
2722 Alki Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Seastar Restaurant and Raw Bar
Seastar Restaurant and Raw Bar serves oysters harvested by sustainable shellfish farmers that are local to the Pacific Northwest. To keep things as fresh as possible, this Bellevue eatery has a nightly selection based on what's in season. But what helps it stand out amid other Seattle oyster spots that likewise have an emphasis on seasonality and locality, this restaurant offers a really luxurious atmosphere — think polished wood, gleaming walls of wine bottles, massive windows, and metropolitan chic decor. It's the high-end option for those wanting sustainability without wanting to sacrifice finery.
Locals love the emphasis on high-quality bivalves, great accompanying condiments, above-and-beyond service, fresh oysters, and savvy staff ready with recommendations. So, whether you come for a date night or just want a nice place to enjoy some massive Pacific Northwest oysters, Seastar Restaurant and Raw Bar is a no-brainer.
(425) 456-0010
205 108th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004
Le Coin
It's impossible to miss Le Coin, painted in butter yellow. This contemporary eatery leans into French American fusion, pairing it with Pacific Northwest produce grown on local farms with green practices. And the oysters are not to be missed if you're a bivalve connoisseur. Locals adore the saltiness, nautical flavors, and freshness, as well as the kind service of those who serve them. It's just a fantastic Seattle oyster spot to snag classic West Coast comfort foods in a lovely setting with excellent care.
So, if massive platters of raw oysters peppered with seasonal goodies are what you picture when you imagine a dreamy meal, come to Le Coin. Served with mignonettes, citrus wedges, and coastal accompaniments, these oysters either come in a half dozen or a dozen. And, during happy hour, diners can secure local Trevor Cove oysters and other picks for great deals.
(206) 708-7207
4201 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Anchovies & Salt
Vietnamese flavors abound at Anchovies & Salt, from the Hàu Sống (raw Taylor's Shellfish Kumamoto, Shigoku, Virginica, or Fat Bastards oysters with Vietnamese coriander, Calamansi mignonette, and lemon) to the Hàu Nướng (grilled oysters with green onions, garlic crisp, and cilantro citrus fish sauce). In fact, locals note that this is the largest fine dining institution dedicated to Vietnamese food outside of Vietnam itself — over 400 people can be seated at a time, and rooms are themed after landscapes in the country. For this reason, it might just be the most unique Seattle oyster spot.
Pick from a dozen or six oysters at lunch or dinner. Or come for happy hour to secure smaller portions. Diners rave about the waterfront views, Vietnamese beverages, fun atmosphere, flavor-packed sauces, amazing service, and bright-tasting oysters that represent the iconic Washington State food well.
(425) 970-3154
1087 Lake Washington Blvd N #50, Renton, WA 98056
Methodology
This story was based on both my personal experiences with Seattle oyster spots and those of my fellow locals. As a longtime food writer and ex-chef who has long lived in Washington, I'm extremely familiar with the culinary landscape, from Seattle's pizza joints to Pacific Northwest sandwiches to, of course, the seafood. I grew up clamming and gathering wild shellfish with my family, so oysters feel quite personal.
For this article, I highlighted restaurants that exemplify the region's food scene and the many facets of it. For example, I made sure to include oyster bars that lean into the nautical heritage (in decor, or otherwise), celebrate the ties between Washington State's oysters and Asia, and, among other things, embrace Cascadia's locavore movement. When assessing the quality of the individual Seattle oyster spots, I targeted eateries that serve fresh, local, and sustainably sourced oysters with informed pairings, a knowledgeable staff, and an inviting atmosphere in which to enjoy them all. I researched several menus, local publications, online reviews (Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor), Reddit mentions, and social media for this to be accomplished.