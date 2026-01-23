Where To Get The Best Oysters In Seattle

While the hype around Seattle fish and chips is famous, locals know oysters are just as distinct to the region. Connoisseurs can taste the minerals, underwater landscape, and characteristics of the oceanic space where these bivalves were sourced, making oyster consumption truly unique. Between the presentation, lack of distracting elements, and the intensely nautical notes, the experience is grounding and undeniably of the sea. If you want to feel connected to marine landscapes or understand the waters, eat local oysters.

And in Seattle, oysters live in the wild among bull kelp, salmon, and eelgrass, filtering and cleaning Puget Sound and the larger Salish Sea for critical species. The shell beds can also act as tide and storm barriers, protecting the shores from intense erosion and seaside communities from dangerous flooding. Indigenous people have long relied on the Olympia Oyster, the only oyster native to the American West Coast, for both these ecosystem services and sustenance. And since the 1800s, when white settlers came to the region, this food has become a major export, driving industry and rising to become a symbol of the Evergreen State. To eat oysters in Seattle is to participate in the city's history, cultural heritage, and environmental identity.

But the big question is, where does one get the best oysters in Seattle? So, as a local, I'm detailing my personal favorites and those of fellow Seattleites — here's where to find local, sustainable, and fresh-tasting oysters with great pairings, knowledgeable staff, and an inviting atmosphere.