9 Of Seattle's Top Spots For Tacos
Seattle is known for being a major foodie city, and as a local travel writer and ex-chef, I couldn't be happier with it. And, while the world acknowledges the Emerald City's prowess in all things seafood, Scandinavian, and, in true Pacific Northwest fashion, quirky, we locals know something that tourists don't: Seattle is also home to some stellar tacos.
Tacos are among the most popular West Coast comfort foods, and in this Washington metropolis, all the ingredients are there for this dish to be done fantastically. For one thing, there's a lot of know-how thanks to the local Hispanic communities. Latinx residents and explorers alike have long shaped the city, as demonstrated by surrounding place names like Fidalgo Island, the San Juan Islands, Port Angeles, the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and the Sonora Reef. This rich heritage shows up beautifully on the plate. For another, Washington's sister state is Jalisco, a Mexican territory that has a rich taco history (this is where birria is from, after all). Both in the city and beyond, Seattle engages meaningfully with Hispanic and Latinx culture, and, among other things, it makes for excellent food.
So, next time you're in the area, sure, try the smoked salmon, Seattle dogs, and other famous Emerald City dishes, but don't skip the tacos. As a local, I recommend these as the top spots for tacos in Seattle. Each churns out creations that involve homemade or perfectly chewy tortillas, ultra-fresh toppings, inclusive and well-seasoned protein options, and fantastic salsa.
Alebrijes Kitchen
For those who love the maxed-out quality of the famously busy Pacific Northwest sandwiches (which, honestly, are just tacos held in a different carb vessel), head straight to Alebrijes Kitchen. Named after the rainbow-splashed spirit animals that are celebrated in Mexico, this Crown Hill joint exudes celebration and flair, while being grounded in tradition. The fusion of Mexican techniques and Pacific Northwest ingredients makes for not only tasty tacos, but an excellent expression of Seattle's Hispanic heritage. This is further done via the logo, a Quetzalcoatl dragon-orca Alebrije.
From the colorful dining room to the maximalist tacos, this eatery is a playground of vibrant food and great vibes. All of the bites are made completely from scratch using local ingredients, corn tortillas included, so this is an especially great Seattle taco spot for diners craving concoctions crafted with seafood. The Chipotle shrimp tacos plate is especially delightful, featuring smoky marinated shrimp on your choice of tortilla (get the corn for the chew) with cabbage slaw, citrusy pico de gallo, super creamy pinto beans, and heartwarming grilled potatoes on the side. Otherwise, the fish tacos shine a light on a fish of the day, ensuring that the seafood is as fresh as it gets.
Just don't skip a pomegranate juice-topped margarita and pre-taco basket of warm tortilla chips and zesty house-made salsa (or guacamole if that's more your speed — it's made every day and is so bright).
(206) 739-5918
850 NW 85th St., Seattle, WA 98117
El Borracho
Despite being situated in Pike Place Market, El Borracho is another one of those hidden gem restaurants in Seattle — it's out of the way, and you could walk right past it amidst the maze-like corridors and alleyways of one of the United States's biggest and oldest public markets still in existence. It's got a locals-only vibe, and I've yet to meet a tourist here. It's the best above-ground Pike Place Market restaurant if the goal is to linger, people-watch (grab a window seat), and enjoy good food sans crowds.
Furthermore, El Borracho just so happens to be entirely plant-based. Don't be fooled, though, as there are plenty of meaty options to choose from that can both satisfy and delight any carnivore. The Oshi blackened salmon taco blew my mind upon my first visit, and even with all the signs saying that everything is 100% plant-based, I was convinced that it was actually salmon, and had to research it after just to be sure. But regardless of which taco you order, expect perfectly seasoned and textured proteins, stunning toppings that are anything but an afterthought, great drinks, and some of the best salsa in Seattle (it's so tangy).
Get your tacos with a side of house-made escabeche and pickled red onion for extra bite, and the Jamaica agua fresca to drink. The latter is so floral and refreshing that it goes well with everything, from the smoky Oshi to the sweet al pastor tacos.
(206) 538-0144
1521 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Tacos Chukis
Tacos Chukis is a mainstay in Seattle for a reason. Locals are quick to recognize (and drool over) the savory tacos topped with a gleaming pineapple chunk. These fruity and salty bundles seem to always be splashed across my social media by hungry commuters, lunchers, and influencers alike — they're truly the unifying tacos of our Emerald City, and are always a crowd pleaser.
Street tacos fans will be especially enthused about these concoctions because, aside from the pineapple slab, each involves a filling topped with cilantro, onion, salsa, and guacamole on a corn tortilla. They're somehow simultaneously simple and gourmet, reading very "dressed-up casual" on the plate. The specialty is the namesake Taco Chukis, which comes with the aforementioned toppings plus melted cheese and Adobada pork for a punchy and ultra-unctuous combination.
If you're don't eat pork, do as I do and order the frijoles or nopales and add the pineapple. The bean taco is so smoky and packed with umami thanks to perfectly chewy legumes, outstanding seasoning, and the perfect ratio of fillings. It's the best order if you don't want to miss out on the meatiness of the famous Tacos Chukis, but want to skip the animal protein. Meanwhile, the prickly pear cactus leaf option is brighter and is best for those wanting something lighter, tangier, and more vegetable-forward. And the made-from-scratch horchata is a must-order beverage to go with either, as it's airy, warmly spiced, and cooling in a way that complements the spicy food.
Multiple locations
Marination ma kai
Marination ma kai is, as the name might suggest, all about the marinade. Slinging Hawaiian-Korean fusion tacos, this West Seattle taco spot is ideal for anyone who wants something unique, creative, original, or just packed with flavor. It's also one of the Seattle restaurants with the best views — ask to sit outside on the waterfront patio to drink in the Emerald City skyline, glittering Puget Sound waters, and Alki's famously pretty beaches.
Each taco is topped with your choice of juicy protein (pick between beef, two kinds of pork, chicken, or tofu), signature slaw, Nunya sauce, homemade pickled jalapeños, and sesame seeds on a corn tortilla. And seafood lovers will be very happy because there are also solid fish tacos here. Topped with Togarashi grilled fish, jalapeño crema, toasted sesame seeds, green cabbage, lime, and pickled jalapeños, these corn tortilla tacos seal the deal: Marination ma kai has something for everyone, from meat-eaters to vegans to pescatarians (there are even brunch tacos on the weekend that feature three kinds of proteins and are stuffed with breakfast goodies).
Marination ma kai is the best taco spot in Seattle to visit if you're dining with a group, a few people with varied diets, or you yourself are unsure of what you're in the mood for. And again, no matter what is ordered, the tacos promise to be imaginative and globally-informed, and are best served with a side of Hawaiian mac salad.
(206) 328-8226
1660 Harbor Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98126
Carmelo's Tacos
Carmelo's Tacos is family-run, makes all tortillas from scratch, cooks with high-quality ingredients, and boasts specialty sauces using recipes from the founders' hometown. This Emerald City joint knows what it's doing and is crafting some of the most vibrant tacos in Seattle. Each comes with cilantro, onion, red and green avocado salsas, and a homemade corn tortilla with your choice of protein; vegetarian options are also available. The tacos are straightforward and absolutely packed with flavor, spices, and saltiness. I highly recommend it for diners who love heat, crave traditional Mexican food combinations done well, and want to avoid trendy gimmicks.
Pick from the adobo marinated chicken, Campechano (chorizo, grilled steak, and potatoes), asada, al pastor, chorizo, migas (if you're here for breakfast), slow-cooked guajillo chile and garlic mushrooms with mashed beans, or a mixture of grilled cactus, potatoes, and onions. I love the mushroom option, as the umami Veggie Hongo Al Ajillo, as it's called, pairs so well with the creamy mashed beans and the zesty aforementioned fresh toppings.
Make sure to get a side of the tortilla chips and molcajete salsa. Expect some major smokiness from the marriage of charred tomato chunks, garlic, arbol chiles, cilantro, and onion. If that sounds too heavy, or you're already opting for a smokier protein choice, try the pico de gallo, which is just as good but brighter. And no Seattle taco feast would be complete without churros for dessert. These are homemade and completely coated in the best-ever cinnamon sugar before being perched atop a hill of cooling vanilla ice cream.
Multiple locations
Rojo's Mexican Food
Pioneer Square is where many flock to find iconic Washington State foods, generally at Pike Place Market. But we locals know that Rojo's Mexican Food is likewise worthy of hunting down, and likely promises way less crowds and better food than the tourist haunts down the road. So if wading through crowds or eating with a lot of noise is not your vibe, duck out of the way to Rojo's.
Here, the al pastor tacos are out of this world, so it might be shocking to learn that it's not pork, but soy curls, topped with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla. However, all of the protein options are seasoned and prepared perfectly, from the asada to the carnitas to the chick'n. Get the three-taco option that comes with the creamiest beans and spiced rice on the side. And, the extra vibrant guacamole, spicy salsa, and heartwarming tortilla chips are also must-orders. Check out the seasonal agua fresca flavors, and keep your eye out for the birria special that pops up pretty often and promises some of the best in the city.
Everything at this Seattle taco joint tastes like old-school Mexican cooking, but is 100% plant-based — visitors are often shocked at how plentiful the vegan options are in the Emerald City, but it's par for the course in the Pacific Northwest. In fact, Seattle is one of the best U.S. cities for vegans thanks to the normalization of plant-based proteins and inclusive menus.
217 James St, Seattle, WA 98104
Ivar's Mukilteo Landing
While most associate Ivar's Mukilteo Landing with chowder and excellent fish & chips, I'll let you in on a secret as a local: Ivar's has some of the best fish tacos in Seattle as well, if you know where to look.
Not every Ivar's location is the same. But if you head slightly north, you'll find Ivar's Mukilteo Landing, and it's here that you can order a taco so good that just describing it makes my mouth water. It's got pan-seared blackened Alaska True Cod, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, mango salsa, a blistered shishito pepper, and lime-cilantro vinaigrette, making for a stunning dance of spicy, zesty, salty, sweet, smoky, and tangy flavors. Plus, the fish is ultra-fresh, and is a really fun way to try out Pacific Northwest seafood, and with a fantastic waterfront view, no less.
Now, in a move that I, as a staunch corn tortilla supporter, thought was a serious flaw before I tried it, Ivar's puts this taco on a flour tortilla. But, in this case, they're perfectly chewy, and the choice allows the fish tacos to be massive without sacrificing the sturdiness needed to carry all those juicy toppings. So if you're seeing the flour tortilla on the menu and feeling apprehensive, don't. Believe me, you'll be grateful when you've got juice dripping down your arm and don't need to worry about the taco falling apart.
(425) 742-6180
710 Front St Suite B, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Lupe's Situ Tacos
This Seattle taco spot is a dreamland for connoisseurs who would always pick crunchy shells over soft tortillas. Situated in Ballard, where many try Scandinavian dishes across the famously Nordic neighborhood, Lupe's Situ Tacos seriously stands out with its spicy and imaginative fare.
Named after the Arabic word for Grandma, "Situ," the eatery honors the founder's Lebanese-Mexican grandmother with a menu that reflects this heritage. Think perfectly crisp tacos filled with hushwe (Lebanese-style beef cooked in brown butter), spicy cauliflower, or papas (a garlicky potato mash). These look more like meat pies, as the fried tortillas are sewn together after getting fried and stuffed. They're also pan-fried after all of that, so expect the crunchiest little pockets ever. And, if you come on the weekend for brunch, you can chow down on breakfast-style tacos.
I recommend getting the three-taco plate with the cauliflower filling, which is broiled and bathed in harissa and paired with a cilantro chickpea mash. The textures are the most interesting and, as they're definitely the spiciest choice, I think it's the best selection for those who love the heat of traditional tacos. The plate comes with super tangy lime slaw, and the zippy vegetables go so well with the decadent fried tacos. There are also loads of side orders that likewise complement the main dish, from the made-daily guacamole to the citrusy salsa to the extra flavorful and lard-less refried bean dip. So, as Shakira once sang, try everything.
5239 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Tacos and Beer
Tacos and Beer leans into the culinary traditions of both Baja California and Mexico at large. And the fact that the dishes are made from scratch is something you can taste — it's all so fresh, cooked to perfection, and the sauces are plentiful.
In fact, the best thing about Tacos and Beer is the attention paid to both the proteins and the toppings. There's nothing worse than getting a taco with an excellently done meat or vegetable that's topped with sad lettuce, wilted cilantro, or lackluster sauce. That's not a problem here. The lime-drenched purple cabbage, various salsas, and other toppings are all just as high-quality in taste, presentation, and preparation.
The seafood tacos specifically are beyond delicious. Get the Tacos de Camarón a la Baja, as they come with grilled prawns, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, homemade chipotle salsa, and a house-made corn tortilla with rice and beans on the side. The shrimp is grilled just enough to achieve a bit of a bite, but is never overdone. And fellow sauce people will seriously appreciate that there's not just one, but two sauces and a condiment (the zesty purple slaw) piled on top. These are so flavorful, and some of, if not the best, shrimp tacos in Seattle. Plus, they don't skimp on the limes, so it's one of the rare places where I don't have to ask for extra wedges. Follow it up with literally any of the house desserts, and you're set.
(206) 556-4452
9211 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA 98117
Methodology
To write this story, I've included my favorite taco spots in Seattle. As a longtime local and lifelong taco fanatic, I've been able to personally try tacos all over my city, and these are the most consistently phenomenal in quality, taste, and freshness. However, I made sure that I wasn't the only one who loves these restaurants, as I checked whether each taqueria has high ratings on online review sites like Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google. I also queried Reddit, finding that many of my fellow locals rave about these spots on the site. But while these actions were part of the pre-write process, I turned to my strongest asset for the content of this article: First-hand experience.
When judging the merits of a taco joint, here's what I look for: Homemade or perfectly chewy tortillas, toppings that are fresh and don't feel like afterthoughts, inclusive protein options, and fantastic salsa. Great drinks, perfectly cooked beans (when available), great vibes, kind service, or strong dessert options are bonuses, but it's all about the tacos for this article. Consistency is also a major factor, so all Seattle taco spots included in this story are places where high-quality bites are the norm and not based on luck.