9 Of Seattle's Top Spots For Tacos

Seattle is known for being a major foodie city, and as a local travel writer and ex-chef, I couldn't be happier with it. And, while the world acknowledges the Emerald City's prowess in all things seafood, Scandinavian, and, in true Pacific Northwest fashion, quirky, we locals know something that tourists don't: Seattle is also home to some stellar tacos.

Tacos are among the most popular West Coast comfort foods, and in this Washington metropolis, all the ingredients are there for this dish to be done fantastically. For one thing, there's a lot of know-how thanks to the local Hispanic communities. Latinx residents and explorers alike have long shaped the city, as demonstrated by surrounding place names like Fidalgo Island, the San Juan Islands, Port Angeles, the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and the Sonora Reef. This rich heritage shows up beautifully on the plate. For another, Washington's sister state is Jalisco, a Mexican territory that has a rich taco history (this is where birria is from, after all). Both in the city and beyond, Seattle engages meaningfully with Hispanic and Latinx culture, and, among other things, it makes for excellent food.

So, next time you're in the area, sure, try the smoked salmon, Seattle dogs, and other famous Emerald City dishes, but don't skip the tacos. As a local, I recommend these as the top spots for tacos in Seattle. Each churns out creations that involve homemade or perfectly chewy tortillas, ultra-fresh toppings, inclusive and well-seasoned protein options, and fantastic salsa.