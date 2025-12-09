Where To Find The 11 Best Fish & Chips Spots In Washington State

Washington state foods run the gamut from Scandinavian pastries to Teriyaki (this iconic dish's origins lie in Seattle, after all), but seafood dishes might just be the most famous of all the state's specialties. Fish and chips specifically are deeply ingrained in the foodway, as they highlight two heavy-hitters: seafood and potatoes. Dungeness crab, oysters, salmon, geoduck, rockfish, and other ocean delectables abound in Washington's 75 ports, and the state is among the top in the nation for aquaculture sales — in fact, local fishers boost Washington's economy by over $600 million. Meanwhile, the state's behemoth potato industry makes it the number two American tuber producer.

With the dish playing such a major role here, we Washingtonians take our fish and chips seriously. I have so many memories of chowing down with my family, from sharing malt vinegar-soaked fries with my Grandpa at the beach to splitting fried fish with my siblings as we waited for the ferry. If you want to feast on fish and chips in Washington, we have listed the best 11 eateries.