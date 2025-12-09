Where To Find The 11 Best Fish & Chips Spots In Washington State
Washington state foods run the gamut from Scandinavian pastries to Teriyaki (this iconic dish's origins lie in Seattle, after all), but seafood dishes might just be the most famous of all the state's specialties. Fish and chips specifically are deeply ingrained in the foodway, as they highlight two heavy-hitters: seafood and potatoes. Dungeness crab, oysters, salmon, geoduck, rockfish, and other ocean delectables abound in Washington's 75 ports, and the state is among the top in the nation for aquaculture sales — in fact, local fishers boost Washington's economy by over $600 million. Meanwhile, the state's behemoth potato industry makes it the number two American tuber producer.
With the dish playing such a major role here, we Washingtonians take our fish and chips seriously. I have so many memories of chowing down with my family, from sharing malt vinegar-soaked fries with my Grandpa at the beach to splitting fried fish with my siblings as we waited for the ferry. If you want to feast on fish and chips in Washington, we have listed the best 11 eateries.
Rockfish Grill in Anacortes
Rockfish Grill on Fidalgo Island has been around for decades, and for good reason — the crisp fries and massive fish portions are unmatched. Expect pilsner beer and panko-battered Alaskan white fish and potatoes fried perfectly, fresh slaw, and roasted red pepper remoulade. The seafood is as fresh as it gets, and the beer-based breading is lighter than air. Get it with one of the 30 different beer styles to complement the fish. The brews are poured straight from the attached Anacortes Brewery, which happens to be the 7th-oldest brewery in Washington, so you know it's good.
The fish and chips are hefty, but we highly recommend getting them with a side of the vegetarian chili. Simmered in Anacortes lager and featuring three kinds of beans and four kinds of produce, this stew is seemingly crafted to be sopped up by the sturdy waffle fries. And, if you're dining with children, come on Tuesday, as kids eat free all day as long as there's a paying adult with them.
(360) 588-1720
320 Commercial Ave. Anacortes, WA 98221
Ivar's (multiple locations)
Named after founder Ivar Haglund, a Nordic folksinger, Ivar's is a staple chain for Washingtonians. Mr. Haglund started selling fish and chips out of his waterfront aquarium in the 1930s, so there's almost a century of expertise and heritage backing Ivar's menus. From hosting octopus wrestling to hanging salmon-shaped windsocks on the Smith Tower to sneaking a barge onto Lake Union for outdoor dining, the founder's stunts created lots of buzz around his namesake restaurant.
Though Ivar's is known for serving some of the best clam chowder in Seattle, the fish and chips are arguably just as loved. You can find them at some of the biggest stadiums in Washington, ferry landings, and walkups. Alaskan deep water halibut, Pacific True Cod, and Northwest-caught salmon are cut and breaded daily, so it's extremely fresh.
The classic order is the Ivar's World Famous True Cod Fish 'n Chips, which has a perfect fish-to-crispy-breading ratio. Meanwhile, the fries are so tender. Get it to-go and enjoy it at the beach, or feast as you take in the nautical vibes that dominate the bricks-and-mortar locations.
Multiple locations
Local Tide in Seattle
Local Tide in Fremont serves great Seattle teriyaki, seafood sandwiches, and hearty bowls, but it's the fish and chips that put this restaurant on many locals' radars. The Dover and Fries, as it's called on the menu, includes ginormous portions of fried and lightly breaded Washington Dover filets and cubed salt-and-pepper-potatoes with lemon, ketchup, tartar, and, my favorite, malt vinegar.
I love that there's a way higher ratio of seafood than batter, and with it being caught locally, it's a sustainable option. As for the chips, I'm a big fan of how the fries are served in large cubes. This method allows the tubers, which are the stars of many a Seattle pizza, to shine. It also provides more surface area to apply the delicious condiments to, which, as a massive sauce person, I really appreciate.
These chips are also fantastic when dipped in Local Tide's Smoked Salmon Belly Dip, which dazzles with house-smoked salmon belly, lemon, dill, cream cheese, hot sauce, chives, and sour cream. The dish utilizes both a critical protein and a fish preservation method embraced for millennia by Washingtonians — not to mention, it features dairy, a massive industry in the state. I grew up with this always in my fridge, so Local Tide's salmon dip is not only the ideal accompaniment to the restaurant's fish and chips, but is a taste of Washington life.
(206) 420-4685
401 North 36th Street, Suite 103, Seattle, WA 98103
Seabolt's Smokehouse in Oak Harbor
Seabolt's Smokehouse is one of the best locally-kept secrets in Puget Sound. In operation for over three decades now, this seafood haunt is home to some of the most delicious Pacific Northwest sandwiches, smoked salmon dip, and clam chowder. And if you're a texture person like me, you'll be obsessed with the extra crispy fish and chips. Pick your fish, ask for extra lemon, and enjoy it with slaw and condiments.
The fish choices are seemingly endless. Go with Upper Left selections, like Washington-grown Pacific oysters, Bristol Bay-harvested sockeye salmon, Pacific Northwest-caught cod, or wild British Columbia halibut. The salmon offers rustic character, while the halibut has bright, delicate flavors. Meanwhile, the fries are fantastically crunchy, but tender in the center; they're so good when drizzled with lemon juice and dunked in chili lime tartar sauce.
Seabolt's Smokehouse is very close to the Whidbey Island shore, so we urge you to get your order to-go so you can enjoy it on City Beachjust blocks away. It's the best spot in Oak Harbor for alfresco dining. Eat it at a picnic table or grab a seat on the driftwood and eat by the peaceful water.
(360) 675-6485
31640 State Rte 20 Suite #3, Oak Harbor, WA 98277
Northern Fish Old Town in Tacoma
As an established seafood market and deli, Northern Fish Old Town feels old school in the best way. Situated in Tacoma, a town that's home to a restaurant shaped like a coffee pot, this Pacific Northwest seafood purveyor was founded by, like so many Washington icons, a Norwegian family. Since then, Northern Fish has become famous for its ultra-golden fish and chips, recommended by local outlets and residents alike.
You can choose between halibut, cod, calamari, oysters, prawns, or clams for your fish. The cod or the halibut are must-tries, but the other options are super tasty too. We love that the halibut tastes extra sweet, but the cod is so meaty and tender, so choose whichever strikes your fancy (it's never a bad idea to ask the employees which they'd recommend, as they can tell you which was brought in the most recently and is therefore at its freshest).
Though the fish portions are generous, there's still a lot of breading around the seafood. This is a good thing, as the batter is so crunchy and light, making for a fabulous contrast to the flaky fish within. The fries are just as masterfully fried and idyllic when dunked in the tartar sauce or piled high with the accompanying coleslaw.
Make sure to enjoy your fish and chips on-site, as Northern Fish Old Town has over-water deck seating. Nothing beats feasting on fresh seafood right at the beach.
(253) 272-4104
2201 Ruston Way, Tacoma, WA 98402
Pacific Inn Pub in Seattle
Since 1981, Pacific Inn Pub has been slinging some of the most famous fish and chips in all of Seattle. The pub serves massive portions of fish, golden fries, coleslaw, and plenty of tartar sauce. The fish's breading is crunchy in the best way, and the fish is buttery within. It's got some serious oomph, and the fries are the best chew thanks to the thick exterior. Think KFC fries, but better.
This Fremont dive is a favorite hole-in-the-wall for locals. Despite having all kinds of hesitations surrounding ordering seafood at restaurants, Anthony Bourdain orders the fish and chips at Pacific Inn Pub in Parts Unknown episode 7 of season 10. And in true Seattle fashion, he ate it alongside members of The Gods Themselves, a local dance punk band. If you want to make as they did and chow down on some of the best fish and chips in Washington, just note that, as it's a pub, only those 21 years old and up are allowed in. It's among the best spots in Seattle to grab a bite after dark, as it's open until 2 a.m., so if you're craving some late-night seafood, look no further.
(206) 547-2967
3501 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103
Tunnies Fish & Chips in La Conner
This spot is located in Skagit Valley, home to oodles of produce, great bakeries, and, among other things, the original headquarters of one of the top sugar-free cereal brands. And, thanks to Tunnies Fish & Chips in La Conner, you can also find some of the best fish and chips in Washington.
A rotating menu shines at this walk-up, featuring its namesake fish and chips as well as, during summertime, desserts crafted with locally-sourced berries. The beer-battered and fried-to-order seafood ranges, as diners can pick from cod, halibut, rockfish, flounder, shrimp, scallops, clams, or oysters. Whatever you choose, it being cooked on demand makes all the difference, as it grants an unbeatable snap. The steak fries are also so crisp while being sturdy enough for soaking in malt vinegar, available by request. And house-made tartar sauce and lemon wedges lighten it all up.
Housed in a restored historic brick-and-mortar near the waterfront entrance, Tunnies Fish & Chips feels like the gateway to La Conner's best spaces. So, order and take your food to the sparkling waterway for a meal with a view. If they're available, just make sure to order the Bossy Berry Bonanza milkshake. Made with local Lopex Island vanilla ice cream, seasonal fruit, and freshly-made Leige waffle, this milkshake was meant for steak fry dipping.
(360) 854-4002
720 Morris St, La Conner, WA 98257
Port Fairhaven Fish N Chips in Bellingham
There's something very Washingtonian about digging into a pile of fish and chips within view of ferry boats. Turns out, that's exactly what this northern spot offers. Port Fairhaven Fish N Chips is located on the waterfront of Bellingham, one of the top American college towns with the best food. Here in Bellingham's ferry and cruise terminal, you can enjoy perfectly seasoned fish and chips while soaking up the sounds of fog horns, saltwater lapping against sailing vessels, and seagull calls. It's perfect if you value atmosphere almost as much as the quality of the food when you're dining out.
Port Fairhaven Fish N Chips lets customers choose between hand-beer-battered cod, halibut, or salmon. Some baskets feature clams, shrimp, calamari, and prawns if that's more your speed. We suggest ordering the cod, which, like all fish and chips selections, comes with fresh coleslaw, tartar sauce, and excellent fries.
The fried parts of this array are as golden as they come, with the tender fish being blanketed in a thick and gleaming batter, and the chips promising a great snap thanks to a crispy exterior and melt-in-your-mouth center. If you're even remotely a fan of fried food, they will make you sing here. Order them with the Whisky Crab Soup so you can take turns dunking your fish and chips into the creamy yet herbaceous seafood chowder.
(360) 922-3443
355 Harris Ave # 104, Bellingham, WA 98225
Proper Fish on Bainbridge Island
Aside from fish tacos and other nautical West Coast comfort foods, Proper Fish on Bainbridge Island serves one of the most unique versions of fish and chips in Washington state. With a take on the dish that leans in a more British direction, this restaurant's iteration includes traditional mushy peas rather than coleslaw and one long piece of fried fish rather than multiple little plump pieces. We find the change-up refreshing, and love that, according to Proper Fish, the seafood was caught sustainably.
As for taste, the fish is hand-battered and coated in the restaurant's secret storm of seasonings. Whether it's for the dredge or the spices, the result is a crispy golden brown masterpiece. We also love that the hand-punched fries beneath proudly sport potato skins, which adds to the crunch. Ask for extra lemons so you can shower the lot in tangy citrus juice, and make sure to drag the fries through the earthy yet bright pea mash. Come hungry, because you'll want to order a side of Proper Fish's Wild Bering Sea Cod Chowder. The fish and chips fries are unbelievably good when dipped into this unctuous cream, butter, cod, parsley oil, and spring onion soup.
(206) 855-5051
112 Madison Ave N, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Saltwater Fish House & Oyster Bar in Langley
Saltwater Fish House & Oyster Bar is a fixture in Langley, a little seaside town on picturesque Whidbey Island. The town's seafood will blow you away, but Saltwater Fish House & Oyster Bar stands out for its fish and chips.
The fish (halibut or cod in this case) here is extra crispy yet lighter than air due to the Rainier beer batter. There are also cornmeal-dredged Goosepoint oysters sourced here in the Northwest if that's more your thing, or if you're a fan of denser batter. Get ready for the fries, which are crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and pair deliciously with the tartar sauce. Come for the massive portions of fried fish. Stay for the Main Street vibes and coastal atmosphere.
(360) 221-5474
113 1st St, Langley, WA 98260
Orcas Hotel Cafe in Orcas
Situated on the far-flung Orcas Island, the cafe at the historic Orcas Hotel has some of the best fish and chips in Washington. The beer-battered Alaskan cod is served piping hot (seriously, be careful) and crispy, and the fries are deliciously delicate. The golden crust on the fish is thick, but the seafood within isn't skimped on, so the ratio is still very generous. With your tartar sauce and extra lemon likewise at the ready, this is the perfect thing to eat if you're looking for a bright, vibrant, and well-rounded seaside dinner with a view.
The setting is reminiscent of Icelandic restaurants, thanks to the sleepy harbor location, turn-of-the-century architecture, and Nordic-esque views that overlook the ferry landing and neighboring pine-studded islands here in the north. Make sure to request outdoor seating — we loved the covered porch and its in-table firepits, attached garden, and plentiful sea breezes. Grab some locally-roasted espresso for dessert, and you're golden.
(360) 320-6415
18 Orcas Hill Rd, Orcas, WA 98280
Methodology
It's hard to narrow down the best in such a rich seafood area. We know these Washington fish and chips spots are good because we've tried them. When assessing the quality of fish and chips, we reviewed a few key characteristics, including the freshness of the fish, the ratio of fish to breading (favoring seafood over batter), crispness of the batter, flavor, and portion size.
We also considered the "chips" aspect, assessing the taste, crispness, and sturdiness (they should dunk into thick tartar sauce or drippy vinegar without disintegrating) of this half of the dish. Bonuses include locally-caught fish, a variety of condiments, and lemons, slaw, and mushy peas on the side. We stuck to fish and chips restaurants along the coast, where the fish is freshest.