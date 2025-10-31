8 No Sugar Added Cereals Ranked Worst To Best

If you're like me, cereal isn't relegated to breakfast. I'd rather have a cozy bowl of cereal after dinner — as a crunchy, milky dessert — than at sunrise. Sadly, many cereals are crammed with a lot of sugar, averaging 10 grams of sugar per serving, or 2.5 teaspoons. And since America consumes more sugar than the rest of the world, we need to reevaluate our cereal choices. That's not a race we need to win. Here's why that number is staggering: Women should consume no more than 25 grams (6 teaspoons) of sugar per day, and men should cap sugar at 36 grams, or 9 teaspoons. If one serving of cereal delivers 10 grams of sugar, that's almost half (or one third) of the daily max in a single bowl. And let's be honest, who eats one serving of cereal, especially when the portion size is 30 to 45 grams, or about 6 tablespoons?

Thankfully, cereal manufacturers have taken note and crafted varieties with no added sugar. And as a nutritionist, I'm damn thankful. Some of the cereals are incredibly tasty too, and so sweet you'll be checking the box to make certain sugar wasn't slinked in. For this ranking, I sampled eight brands of no-sugar-added cereals and ranked them from worst to best. I judged each cereal's taste and texture, as well as my desire to go back for more. Note, they were all yummy, but there were definitive winners in the category.