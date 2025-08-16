16 Best Restaurants In Iceland

Once the home of the Vikings, Iceland is known for its tuya-studded landscapes, glaciers, and nature-based living. The country's food traditions reflect this, featuring preservation methods that kept through the dark season, Arctic ingredients, and spices introduced to northern explorers during their many adventures. Between the hearty soups, Nordic berry pastries, and ocean-sourced dinner plates, I've never had better food in my life than that of Iceland. It's my favorite country in the world, and the cuisine is a big reason why.

With extensive experience feasting on both olden and modern dishes across the island, I'm always shocked when people complain about Icelandic food. They harp on the hákarl (fermented shark), svið (sheep's head), and harðfiskur (dried fish), ignoring the fact that most of these dishes are usually just eaten for Þorrablót, the midwinter feast held during Þorri. And there's so much more to Icelandic food than that. So, here are the 15 best restaurants in Iceland, from my many personal favorites to the places that residents keep returning to.