16 Best Restaurants In Iceland
Once the home of the Vikings, Iceland is known for its tuya-studded landscapes, glaciers, and nature-based living. The country's food traditions reflect this, featuring preservation methods that kept through the dark season, Arctic ingredients, and spices introduced to northern explorers during their many adventures. Between the hearty soups, Nordic berry pastries, and ocean-sourced dinner plates, I've never had better food in my life than that of Iceland. It's my favorite country in the world, and the cuisine is a big reason why.
With extensive experience feasting on both olden and modern dishes across the island, I'm always shocked when people complain about Icelandic food. They harp on the hákarl (fermented shark), svið (sheep's head), and harðfiskur (dried fish), ignoring the fact that most of these dishes are usually just eaten for Þorrablót, the midwinter feast held during Þorri. And there's so much more to Icelandic food than that. So, here are the 15 best restaurants in Iceland, from my many personal favorites to the places that residents keep returning to.
Móðir Jörð Café, Vallanes
The eatery at Móðir Jörð, a greenhouse in the valleys of Eastern Iceland, will always be my favorite restaurant in the world. My partner and I stumbled across this gem when we were backpacking through the country. A giant pot of root vegetable soup was placed on our table, and we were told to help ourselves to as much as we wanted. It was the most flavorful, fresh, and vibrant bowl that warmed me up from the inside out. We ate it with muddled herbs and oil served with seedy crackers, and everything was made with produce from the organic greenhouse and fields right outside. Washed down with famously fresh Icelandic water with mint bunches, it's still the best meal I've ever had.
This "Mother Earth Café," as it's called in English, always features the most wholesome, thoughtfully-crafted ingredients, so literally everything is the best thing you've ever had. Order the "súpa og brauð" for seasonal soup and bread made with grains grown on the premises. Otherwise, enjoy the lunch buffet. Just make sure to admire the Icelandic aspen wood that makes up the Asparhúsið, as the building is called, before you leave.
modirjord.is/en/veitingastadur
+354 471-1747
701 Egilsstaðir
Randulffssjóhús, Eskifjörður
Housed in an old fish-processing building built in 1890, Randulffssjóhús, or Randulff's Sea House in English, is a piece of Eskifjorður's history. This fjord-carved corner of the country saw a boom at the turn of the century due to a herring fishery. Peter Randulff's sea house was used to process the catches until 1930. After a decades-long closure due to a herring decline, a restoration project began in 1980, and by 2008, it was reopened.
Today, Randulffssjóhús is part of the local maritime museum, offering guests the chance to sample fare. Decorated with historic touches such as fishing nets, vintage life preservers, and fragments of wooden boats, there's no better setting in which to enjoy the restaurant's famously good seafood. Order the seafood soup as a main course and local caviar served on Icelandic bread with capers, sour cream, and herbs. I highly recommend ordering extra bread so you can sop up all the goodness.
+354 696-0809
735 Eskifjorður
Flatey, Reykjavík
With multiple locations scattered throughout the capital (and one in Selfoss), Flatey might just be the best pizza joint in all of Iceland. The crusts are perfectly charred, and the sauce is sweet and herbaceous all at once. My partner and I loved the Marinara pie at Flatey's Hlemmur Mathöll booth, and we were in heaven — the generous amount of herbs made this one of the best pizzas I've ever had in my life. The basil and oregano really brought out the sweet tomatoes, and all of it was bathed in olive oil and garlic. It's the perfect pie.
I recommend either ordering the same thing or trying the Monella, Tartufo, or Hvítlauksbrauð. Expect a brilliant combination of fresh toppings, creamy cheese, the best sauces, and herbs for days. Just don't hold your breath for any pineapple pizza, as Iceland famously has some thoughts on the controversial pie.
Multiple locations
Kaffi Krús, Selfoss
If you've always dreamed of living in a little Scandinavian "huset," you need to come to Kaffi Krús. This bright yellow cottage restaurant in Selfoss has the best outdoor seating, kind service, and, of course, phenomenal food. Having passed this eatery on the way to our campsite and with no plans to eat out that night, we had to try it purely because of the amazing scents wafting out the open door, propped open with a bike. Believe me when I say this is a must-visit.
Order the soup of the day, which comes with bread and Icelandic butter. before feasting on one of the local fish plates for a main course. Whatever you order, just make sure to sit outside and end the meal with coffee, since my partner and I had some of the best of our lives here.
+354 482-1266
Austurvegur 7, 800 Selfoss
Issi Fish & Chips, Njarðvík
Anytime you ask an Icelander where to get the best fish and chips in the country, their answer often seems to be Issi's. This tiny eatery on the Reykjanes Peninsula sources all of its fish straight from Þorbjörn in Grindavík, so you know it's fresh — not that you wouldn't be able to guess just by the ultra-flaky and tender fish served on Icelandic newspapers.
Try the namesake dish or the fish burger, which is topped generously with pickles, onion rings, and classic remoulade. If you go with the fish and chips, you can pick between the standard, mixed, or chin fish. And the fries are beautifully thick, crispy, and perfect for dipping into creamy sauce. I can't think of a cozier meal to enjoy on a rainy day in Iceland, especially if you've spent the afternoon sightseeing on the peninsula.
+354 789-7773
Fitjar, 260 Njarðvík
Akureyri Backpackers, Akureyri
Part backpacker hostel, part restaurant, part bar, some of my favorite Iceland memories involve watching soccer games here with my partner over great veggie burgers. Tired from a day spent driving through the north and exploring remote waterfalls, I cannot even express just how incredible this place's burgers smelled as their meaty fragrance wafted onto the wooden-troll-lined street. And everything is just as good as it smells.
The menu is a Nordic vision of pub food, featuring all the hand-helds you could possibly dream of in this northern reach of Iceland. I love the vegan burger, which is crafted with a homemade lentil patty. Topped with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, and, among other things, the most delicious curry tomato sauce, it's ridiculously juicy and well-balanced. Some other highlights include the North Atlantic burger, smoked salmon taco, and fish and chips. Make yourself at home in the upholstered airplane seats and munch on the savory fare amongst fellow travelers and local backpackers.
+354 571-9050
Hafnarstræti 98, 600 Akureyri
Berunes Restaurant, Djúpivogur
This spot in the East Fjords might offer the best restaurant views in the country, featuring sweeping vistas of the lava-crafted, jade-hued landscapes that I love so much. The eatery is part of the oldest running farm hostel in Iceland, which is now impossible to miss as you travel through the country — farm hostels feel as Icelandic to me as puffins, and arguably more so, since they're easier to spot.
Open during the tourist season, the restaurant serves seasonal food at 5 p.m. nightly. The menu is constantly in rotation, but you can expect plenty of produce-forward or seafood-centric plates with excellent saucework and gorgeous botanical adornments. And there are local spirits and craft beer ready on tap to wash it all down. I highly recommend getting a reservation, especially if you're not a guest of the accommodations portion of the business.
+354 869-7227
Berunes, 766 Djúpivogur
Reykjavík Chips, Reykjavík
It may seem shocking to put an Icelandic fast-food joint amongst the nation's best restaurants, but the fries here are that good. I've been searching for better ones since eating here, and I've yet to find anywhere that comes even close. They're very thick and crisp, and are a meal in themselves because they're so decadent. And, I'm a big sauce person, so I love the seemingly endless list of condiments for dunking your regular or sweet potato fries into. I recommend either the graslauks (chive sauce) or harakiri (extra spicy mayonnaise).
Aside from the fries, the veggie burger, fish burger, fish and chips, and milkshakes are phenomenal, so you can have a more traditional meal if you don't think fries are enough. Regardless of what you order, expect quick and kind service, so don't be afraid of a long line — it moves swiftly.
+354 775-8883
Vitastígur 10, 101 Reykjavík
Hótel Skógafoss Bistro Bar, Skógar
This was my first restaurant in Iceland. It was a rainy, windy day, and I was exhausted from traveling. After setting up camp right outside, in front of the famous Skógafoss, I'll never forget how cozy this restaurant and its beautiful dining room were. Watching the rain pour down the giant windows is a happy memory I return to often, but dinner was something else.
Hótel Skógafoss Bistro Bar's leek and potato soup was perfection. It's so creamy and wholesome. And it's the perfect fuel for hiking the Fimmvörðuháls, which I highly recommend. If you're not a soup person, try the smoked haddock barley risotto or the homemade fish cakes. Just make sure to end the meal with the Skyr cake "cheese cake," made with the classic Icelandic delicacy.
+354 487-8780
Skógar, 861 Hvolsvelli
Eyri Restaurant, Hjalteyri
I love everything about this eatery on the shores of Eyjafjörður in the north, from the dark Icelandic bread to the black-and-white photographs of fishermen on the walls. It honors the culture and landscape of Hjalteyri well, having once been a herring epicenter before the midcentury fish decline. There's something so timeless about the way that Eyri Restaurant presents this context, with walls that match the black sand beaches, ebony-hued candles on every table, and seafood.
Both traditional Icelandic cuisine and vegan twists are on the menu, all made with local ingredients. Start with the local charcuterie board, featuring traditionally-prepared produce and dairy from Icelandic purveyors. Once you've had your fill of the sweet and savory goodies, tuck into the fish of the day, which is served atop roasted potatoes, organic vegetables, sweet potato pureé, and Iceland Rye bread crumbs. It's a quintessential Icelandic meal.
+354 888-9604
Hjalteyrarvegur, 604 Hjalteyri
Sjávarpakkhúsið, Stykkishólmur
The town of Stykkishólmur played a starring role in my favorite movie, "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," from 2013. It's the most scenic little village by the sea, and I recommend it to everyone who asks where to go in Iceland. While you're here, make sure to pop in Sjávarpakkhúsið for some excellent harbor views and even better food. Plus, sustainability is a major part of the restaurant's ethos, so green travelers like myself will rejoice in their food waste avoidance efforts, energy efficiency, and relationship with local purveyors.
Try the cod skins with rhubarb barbecue and mayonnaise before indulging in the halibut main course. In true Icelandic fashion, it comes with caramelized cabbage and whey butter sauce. It's all hearty yet very fresh, making it a great year-round restaurant.
+354 438-1800
Hafnargata 2, 340 Stykkishólmur
Aldan Hotel & Restaurant, Seyðisfjörður
If you're looking for New Nordic Cuisine, a gorgeous setting, and local ingredients, you'll love this place. Aldan Hotel & Restaurant is right on the main street of Seyðisfjörður, which makes it the ideal spot to grab a bite after enjoying the rainbow-hued lane, striking fjord, and waterfall views.
Aldan Hotel & Restaurant impressed my partner and me with its cozy interiors, candlelight, and beautiful food when we visited on a slow afternoon. Expect locally caught fish, Icelandic produce, and flower-topped works of art on a plate. I'm obsessed with the baskets of bread with the little jars of whipped butter. It sounds so simple, but the ingredients are so good that it tastes like the best thing ever. The coffee here is also superb, so make sure to end the meal with an oat milk cappuccino for dessert.
+354 472-1277
Norðurgata 2, 710 Seyðisfjörður
Svarta Fjaran, Vík
I'll never forget the views at this restaurant, let alone the way the delicious food was exactly what I needed after a day spent in the cold wind and surf. What's really cool is that rocks from Reynisfjara, a popular beach in the south, were used to build Svarta Fjaran. In fact, it's so close that you can easily walk back and forth between the restaurant and the sand. I love how the landscape is literally integrated into the design, making dining here a very Icelandic experience.
Because of its location right on Reynisfjara, expect lots of crowds during certain times of day. I recommend going for an early or late lunch to avoid the tourists. You can check out the Hálsanefshellir cave, basalt columns, and Dyrhólaey while you wait, enjoying the folklore-woven features of this site. When you do come in, order the local turnip soup with the world's best onion rings on the side. It's heartwarming, savory, and the absolute best meal to have on a day spent on the southern coast. However, the fish and chips are also fantastic.
+354 571-2718
Reynisfjöru, Reynishverfisvegur, 871 Vík
Dill Restaurant, Reykjavík
Awarded both a Michelin Star and a Michelin Green Star, Dill Restaurant brings environmental fine-dining to the heart of the capital. Making food "inspired by the Icelandic landscape," diners can feast on New Nordic Cuisine that feels timeless and deeply connected to nature. It's among the best restaurants in Reykjavík, and is a must-stop for anyone wanting a taste of Iceland within a luxurious setting.
Come for the smoked fish and warm bread; stay for the desserts topped with dandelions that the chefs foraged for themselves. Dishes like parsnip with caviar, rapeseed oil, blue potatoes, dill, and sour cream may sound simple, but they're outstanding due to the high-quality ingredients, seasonal produce, and expert technique on the part of the chefs. Everything looks like a work of art, so be prepared not just for a great meal, but a stunning experience.
+354 552-1522
Laugavegur 59, 101 Reykjavík
Pakkhús Restaurant, Höfn
My partner and I visited Höfn, an underrated Icelandic town. Waking up in the morning to Vestrahorn perfectly framed through the tent door is something else. Everywhere you look, it's jaw-dropping. After enjoying the amazing Stokksnes Peninsula landscapes, you must seek out the heart-warming food at Pakkhús Restaurant, the best restaurant in the Icelandic fishing village.
To honor Höfn's status as Iceland's lobster capital, order the humarsúpa (langoustine soup), which is served with house-baked bread and whipped butter. All lobster is sourced right from the pier, where local boats dock and sell their goods, so it doesn't get any fresher. The caviar and pancakes, cream langoustines, vegetable pie, and liquorice créme brúlée are also fantastic picks.
+354 478-2280
Krosseyjarvegur 3, 780 Höfn í Hornafirði
Tjöruhúsið, Ísafjörður
If you ask locals for the best restaurant or seafood in all of Iceland, they will likely send you to Tjöruhúsið, praising the flawless food and perfectly prepared fish. Situated in the Westfjords, a region that feels like its own world, the restaurant fits right in. Its website states that it's not interested in the internet or marketing — aside from a note advising not to hold one's breath for a "more elaborate" website, it solely gives contact information.
There's no menu. The restaurant serves "whatever's fresh out of the ocean on a given day," offering a dinner buffet of giant simmering pans filled with traditional fare. This is the place to gather with locals and enjoy the best fish, potatoes, and greens in Iceland. Note that there are just two individual seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., so it's best to call ahead.
+354 456-4419
Neðstikaupstaður 1, Isafjordur 400
Methodology
Most of this article is based on personal favorites, as I've spent extensive time in Iceland. I have eaten in every region and sipped on cappuccinos in what feels like every Icelandic cafe outside of the West Fjords. There was just something about the country that felt like home as soon as I landed, and between the unpredictable weather, saltwater fjords, and organic food scene, it reminds me a ton of my native Pacific Northwest. I miss the black sand shores regularly, so I'm always looking for opportunities to go back (perhaps someday as a resident). With Nordic heritage and academic study of the region's food, I'm very familiar with Icelandic cuisine and history, which informed my assessment of authentic menus.
To fill in the gaps, I conducted extensive research into Icelandic restaurants that have between 4 and 5 stars on Google Reviews and TripAdvisor. At times, I even turned to Reddit to see other suggestions from locals and those familiar with the culinary scene.