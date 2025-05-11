The Pizza Topping Iceland's President Once Wanted To Outlaw

It's perhaps the most infamous food-related debate the world has ever seen. Calling into review centuries of culinary tradition and dividing family and friends, the ever-present question remains: does pineapple belong on pizza? Well, for one former president of Iceland, the answer is a definite no. In 2017, while speaking at a high school in northern Iceland, then President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson was asked not about the economy or international affairs, but rather his favorite pizza toppings. The president emphatically expressed that he was staunchly anti-pineapple, joking that if he possessed the power to do so, he would enact a national ban on the sweet pizza topping.

Believe it or not, if put into law, this wouldn't have been the island nation's first culinary ban. Previously, Iceland banned beer for more than 70 years, including both sales and consumption, in a sweeping national law strikingly similar to the 1920s Prohibition in the United States. Unlike alcohol, however, pineapple on pizza doesn't have the ability to impair one's judgment. In this case, Jóhannesson's statement simply came down to preference. Afterward, in a statement released on X (formerly Twitter) by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's (CBC) "As It Happens" radio show, Jóhannesson revealed, "For pizza, I prefer seafood." Compared to pineapple, that is certainly an unconventional pizza topping.