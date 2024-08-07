Why Iceland Banned Beer For More Than 70 Years

Beer is the drink of choice in Iceland these days but, just 35 years ago, it was banned in the country. Iceland went through a period of prohibition where the manufacture and sale of alcohol was made illegal. In 1915, 60% of Iceland's population supported the total ban — but in the 20 years that followed, wine and spirits were made legal again. But not beer. For a long 74 years, beer above 2.25% was banned in Iceland until 1989.

The prohibitions experienced by many countries in the 1900's were motivated by religious, political, and safety reasons, with the primary desire to control the issues in society that stemmed from drunkenness. Although beer has a lower alcohol content than wine and spirits, in Icelandic society, it was thought of as a cheap gateway alcohol that would lead young people to drink more. Plus, at the same time as Iceland's prohibition, it was becoming independent from Denmark, a country that drank beer heavily. Therefore, beer was viewed as an unpatriotic beverage. There was always a sneaky way to get around prohibition laws, and true beer-lovers in Iceland chose to buy a low-percentage beer and mix in a shot of brennivín, aka black death, a harsh vodka-like liquor flavored with caraway.