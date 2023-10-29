Black Death: Here's How Iceland's National Drink Got Its Forbidding Nickname

It's not black and it's unlikely to kill you. Well, at least as long as you're imbibing responsibly. So, what's the deal with Black Death, Iceland's national adult beverage? And why does it have such a haunting moniker? Let's tackle the nickname first. Officially, Black Death is known as brennivín. It's a clear, distilled spirit that's traditionally derived from fermented potato mash and infused with spices like caraway and cumin. At its core, brennivín is the Icelandic version of a Nordic aquavit, a distilled beverage similar to vodka.

Roughly translated, "brennivín" means "burned wine," a nod to the fact that it's distilled over an open flame. Interesting for sure, but still a long way from explaining the spirit's ominous name. As it turns out, the term Black Death has absolutely nothing to do with the drink itself. Instead, it's a reference to the original brennivín label, which was a solid black panel adorned with a skull and crossbones. According to legend, the design was intended to convey a not-so-subtle drink-at-your-own-risk message to potential imbibers.

The plan backfired. Instead of seeing it as a warning, drinkers took it as a challenge, giving the harsh liquor an almost iconic status. Eventually, a map of Iceland replaced the skull and crossbones on the label, but the spirit inside the bottle still packs a punch, clocking in at 37.5% alcohol by volume. Which brings to mind a second theory about the genesis of its nickname: Rumor has it that the name Black Death may also be a reference to drinkers who pass out after over-imbibing.