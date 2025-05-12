The Country That Eats The Most Fish By A Long Shot

Many of us love fish and seafood. Tender, briny, and basking in the fresh flavors of the ocean (or lake or river), everything from shellfish to salmon possesses the power to please our palates and fill our bellies. It's no wonder that the global seafood industry is worth $671 billion as of 2025 and is expected to continue growing by 6.35% each year (via Statista).

Practically every culture on earth has its own culinary connection to the bounty of the sea, but when it comes to the country that eats the most fish total? That distinction belongs to China, and there's no competition. According to data collected by the World Population Review, the population of China consumes a whopping 60,541 tons of the stuff annually — putting it at a major lead ahead of the second-most seafood loving nation, India, which consumes 12,554 tons of seafood each year. Needless to say, of all the nations involved in the global fish trade, China also generates the most revenue: $104 billion this year alone.

Although India has surpassed China as the most populated country on the planet, Chinese cuisine is traditionally much more fish-forward, so it makes sense that, despite having a slightly smaller population, it blows its neighbor out of the water in the seafood-eating department. If you're wondering where the United States falls on the fish scale (pun fully intended), we come in at number four, following Indonesia, with a consumption rate of 7,537 tons each year.