14 Things To Avoid Ordering At A Restaurant, According To Anthony Bourdain

According to Anthony Bourdain's book, "Kitchen Confidential," he "[C]an't imagine a better example of Things To Be Wary Of in the food department than bargain sushi." The author was commenting specifically on a sign he saw outside of a Japanese-Chinese restaurant advertising the dish at a discounted price near him. However, he warned his worldwide fanbase to be cautious when considering on-sale sushi, regardless of the location.

Modern sushi is famously made with high-quality, fairly expensive seafood. It's also crafted with premium preparation methods that often require extensive training and skill or specialty supplies. It's a technical and high-end dish, so cheaper prices indicate that a compromise was most likely made somewhere. This could mean lower-quality ingredients were involved, inauthentic preparation methods were utilized, or less sustainable fish were used.

Regardless of where that quality was shaved off, it's good to be careful when considering whether or not to buy anything involving raw meat. Many remember 2024's viral sushi moment at a sushi bar in Seattle, when TikTok creator Keith Lee filmed himself eating one of the rolls, only for users to spot a worm wriggling along the raw fish. With Google listing the price range of the spot between $10 and $20, it's certainly a bargain in the expensive world of sushi — perhaps low prices really are one of the sushi bar red flags to watch out for.