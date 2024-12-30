Why Anthony Bourdain Would Never Order Dishes With Ground Beef

Anthony Bourdain's had carnivorous proclivities. He championed "the poor man's filet mignon" (a cut called filet de romsteck) and loved French foie gras. It's perhaps fitting, then, that his enduring work "Kitchen Confidential" was stuffed with meaty (sorry) insider info about common restaurant practices. He advised against and later rescinded his admonishment about ordering fish on Mondays. But, no matter what day of the week it was, Bourdain cautioned against ordering swordfish. Another one of his meaty ordering tips was that a dish starring ground beef was a no-no.

Advertisement

"Beef Parmentier? Shepherd's pie? Chili special? Sounds like leftovers to me," Bourdain wrote. If you're hungry for a taste of less-than-fresh meat, look for dishes like these. Restaurants (at least at the time) would use up older batches of ground beef by putting 'em in savory, saucy entrees that could easily mask any lacking quality.

Still, it's worth noting that the late great chef-slash-writer's magnum opus hit shelves in 2000. A few of the then-common industry practices mentioned within those scrumptious, scathing, sardonic pages might be less commonplace in modern restaurants nowadays. However, his insight and reasoning at the time certainly made a case for thinking twice about ordering ground beef dishes.

Advertisement