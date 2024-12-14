The Steak Cut Anthony Bourdain Called A 'Poor Man's Filet Mignon'

Before he was a famous television globetrotter and an award-winning author, Anthony Bourdain did his time behind the line at various restaurants in New York City. While cooking at the now-defunct Brasserie Les Halles, he worked alongside Hubert Marie, a traditionally trained French butcher whom he admired for his knowledge and skill. Together, they broke down a side of beef into different cuts of steak. Inspired by the Frenchman's craft, Bourdain wrote a short piece for The New York Times in 2000 all about it. In his article, the chef sings the praises of the pavé, also called filet de romsteck, deeming it "a sort of poor man's filet mignon."

Bourdain details how Marie expertly extracted the pavé from the larger coeur de romsteck, which includes all the fatty pieces and ligaments. In describing the filet de romsteck, Boudain calls it "a cylindrical column of beef about a foot long, a tasty, fairly tender and completely trimmed hunk that resembles filet mignon." Most often, this cut of meat is carved just like a filet, hence Bourdain's comparison. As the famous chef notes, cutting a pavé is an impressive feat, and one that differs from the way Americans usually do it.