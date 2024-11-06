There's nothing quite like steak frites, a staple dish on the menu of any French restaurant worldwide. When it's done well, with crisp, golden fries and a beautifully seared and rested steak, it is perfect in its simplicity. Like most dishes within French cuisine, however, steak frites is far more complex and nuanced than you would be led to believe when looking at the finished product on a plate. Both the fries and the steak need to be carefully tended to and timed with the precision of a Swiss watch to create the seemingly effortless dish that is served up in any traditional brasserie across France.

Advertisement

This French brasserie-style steak frites with rosemary compound butter recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye provides step-by-step instructions for the process and timing of making this classic dish. Served with a rich rosemary and garlic compound butter for a delicious finishing touch, this recipe will have you making steak frites good enough to rival any French brasserie in no time at all.