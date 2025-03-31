Why Anthony Bourdain Had A Soft Spot For 'Ugly' Food

In 2015, Time Magazine recognized that an ugly food movement was slowly taking over shops and restaurants in a collective thought that could help transform the concept of food waste into a more approachable subject. Misshapen foods were rebranded and marketed as grocers sought to push produce that defied conventional standards of perfection and chefs began to reimagine new ways of presenting them.

Anthony Bourdain wrote a piece for Food & Wine in 2018 to advocate for foods that may not make for the prettiest updates to an Instagram grid but certainly did wonders for an eager appetite. Bourdain provided the example of the clumpy Italian cookie named brutti ma buoni, which translates as "ugly but good" before listing a few other dishes he had sampled around the world that, by photo alone, may not incite food envy but captivated Bourdain. Recipes like the Singaporean char kway teow are listed as Bourdain's favorite dishes from the country and ones he sought out when given the opportunity. Though the presentation is a mushy brown mix of rice noodles, fish, and meat coated in sauce, according to Bourdain, the flavors are layered and nuanced, and the texture is satisfying.