What Was Behind Anthony Bourdain's Beef With Kobe Sliders?

It's hard to imagine Anthony Bourdain actively disliking any food. The chef and writer was famous for his daring nature and willingness to travel to any corner of the world for good food. But if there was one thing that could turn Bourdain off from a meal faster than a light switch, it would be overly pretentious foods. This category includes craft beer, truffle oil, and Kobe beef sliders. Bourdain's beef with Kobe sliders stemmed from his opinion that serving Kobe beef in slider form eliminates the integrity that the beef is known for. Kobe is famous for its marbling that creates a buttery texture. When that beef is ground up, and served in small patties, Bourdain believes you miss out on the full Kobe experience.

"What makes Kobe good is texture. You lose all of that immediately. It doesn't matter if you're just slapping a name on not just a burger, but a tiny, little burger," Bourdain said for First We Feast. "You're just selling status there and bragging rights and the last thing they care about is, 'Is this the best?'"

Bourdain felt that ordering Kobe beef in a slider disgraced the experience of Kobe beef; instead, it was just a status symbol. In an interview with Town and Country, Bourdain stated that a Kobe slider indicates a "douche economy." Bourdain believed if you really wanted Kobe beef, you should be willing to shell out for the full experience.