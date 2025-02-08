Here's What Anthony Bourdain Honestly Thought About Michelin Stars

The irony of the elite award starting as a simple road trip guide was not lost on Bourdain. Originally a one-star system in 1926, the sneaky group of mystery Michelin diners updated the process to a 3-star tiered structure in 1931, which motivated European chefs with rivalry. Ultimately, Bourdain felt the process was outdated, and even out of touch. As someone who had the privilege of tasting the world's most incredible food served right from the hands of the chef, Bourdain knew no one table of people could determine a restaurant's worth.

Advertisement

Bourdain was furious with confusion when learning Daniel Boulud's NYC restaurant, Daniel, lost its third star in 2014, telling Vanity Fair, "I don't know how the game works, but I think it's bullsh*t that Daniel lost a star — it's utter bullsh*t." Bourdain considered the system a little convoluted, with some bias towards long-standing winners who may have a personal tie to the Michelin rankers. All that to say, Bourdain didn't snub winners. In fact, one was among his best friends – Chef Eric Ripert of Le Bernardin.

"There's no other profession where it's all about consistency," Bourdain chuckled, "You have to do it exactly the same, and do it forever." Winning can too easily become a fixation, with the Michelin stars defining a chef's self-worth. When you're confident enough in your taste and skill, you don't need a flashy title to remind you. Rather, let the community decide, let your friends and family decide, and let yourself decide. That's the Anthony Bourdain way.

Advertisement