You Can Dine Inside A Massive Coffee Pot At This Washington State Restaurant

Yes, literally. In the heart of Tacoma, Washington, lives a between 25 and 26-foot tall, 30-foot wide massive coffee pot that is not only a favorite and much-loved hangout for locals, but also a historical magnet for visitors either passing through or who have specifically included the landmark on their itineraries. Bob's Java Jive, as it has been called since 1955, was created in the 1920s by a surprising and quite unexpected founder — a veterinarian named Dr. Otis G. Button. If you're a local Tacoman, you may recognize the name from the Button Veterinary Hospital, which was established in 1920.

But Button wasn't your typical vet — he had other dreams, dreams that didn't involve furry patients, but rather a huge coffee pot building he built in 1927 and called The Coffee Pot Restaurant. First serving breakfast to travelers on Route 99 (now called South Tacoma Way), the restaurant moved with the times, morphing into a diner drive-in, a speakeasy, a juke joint, and even a go-go bar before being bought in '55 by husband and wife Bob and Lylabell Radonich.

This inspired couple brewed it into the wild and quirky destination it is today — a Polynesian-themed dance club, rebranded as Bob's Java Jive, and known for its live music, karaoke, and two resident macaque monkeys, Java and Jive, who once lived there. The coffee pot had become a bit run down over the years, so the Radonichs fixed it up and started selling food there again, originally burgers, corn dogs, and fries, then later expanding to a more enticing menu of pasta-based Italian dishes made from scratch.