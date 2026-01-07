Where To Find The Best Indian Food In Seattle
The Emerald City is known for its iconic Washington State foods, rising Seattle bagel spot stars, and a plethora of West Coast comfort dishes to choose from. However, locals know that the region's Indian food is also among the best Seattle picks. And it makes sense, as Indian culture and cuisine are alive and well in the city — Washington is one of the top states of residence for Indian immigrants, and Seattle itself is among the U.S. metropolitan areas with the highest number of Indian-Americans. Meanwhile, the state offers great growing conditions for Indian staples such as rice, lentils, chickpeas, eggplant, okra, onions, peas, potatoes, and much more. Paired with a strong dairy industry, Washington is truly set up for success when it comes to producing the best Indian food.
Since I'm a local and love this cuisine, I've tried a lot of great Indian food in Seattle. And for me, a solid Indian restaurant offers plenty of spice, a mix of both fresh and cooked dishes (for example, salads and curries), high-quality ingredients, vegetarian options, inviting atmospheres (warm, colorful, or ornate), house specialties, and naan done right (warm, spongy in a good way, and tender). With that in mind, I've figured out where to find the best Indian food in Seattle, from Lynnwood to Federal Way. As a longtime travel writer and Puget Sound resident, I've tried most of these restaurants myself, but to fill in the gaps, I consulted the likes of Yelp and Google Reviews based on my criteria.
Taste of India
I'm convinced that Taste of India is home to the best curry in Seattle. It's warm, earthy, creamy, and vibrant. Unlike some curries, this doesn't feel heavy, but rather nourishing. It's one reason this University District gem can be considered the best Indian food in Seattle, but there's more than that. The other Indian delicacies and Mediterranean dishes here are always high-quality and brightly spiced, and the proteins and rice are always cooked perfectly.
The menu is massive, so the only problem diners will experience here at this Seattle Indian food restaurant is narrowing down what to get. Here's my advice: start with aloo paratha, pakoras, and the smoky baba ghanooj to share. The Indian salad and dal soup are also great individual starters for a light kick-off. But the best entrees at this Seattle hidden gem restaurant include the tandoori salmon, tadka dal, and, of course, the coconut curry.
(206) 528-1575
5517 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
Indian-Nepali Kitchen
Just north of Seattle proper, this Shoreline Indian food restaurant offers dishes and flavors from India and Nepal. The fusion between highly spiced yet richly crafted Indian fare and heart-warming yet punchy Nepalese cuisine is done well, as the eatery celebrates both the commonalities and the differences between the two countries' gastronomy. In one restaurant, guests can taste the rustic food traditions that are practiced in the Himalayas as well as the colorful ingredients of the jungles and grasslands further south. Both of these halves greatly influence modern eating in India, so this feels like a food tour of the country. It's largely for this reason that Indian-Nepali Kitchen is among the best Indian food purveyors in Seattle.
Order the tender momos, as well as other menu highlights like the vegetable pakora, house curry or butter curry, aloo gobi, and basil naan. And, with unfussy interiors and soccer on the television, this is aperfect pick for a relaxed weekday meal out in one of the best American college towns for food.
(206) 397-3211
13754 Aurora Ave N Suit D, Seattle, WA 98133
Aamrai Indian Kitchen And Bar
Situated in the buzzy Capitol Hill neighborhood, this Seattle Indian restaurant offers a modern approach to homestyle cooking by bringing together familiar flavors and polished plating. Seriously, every dish looks like a work of art when it comes out, and as an ex-chef myself, I really appreciate the use of edible flowers. Aamrai is a recommend spot for date nights or occasions where you want the food to impress, because it will (and so will the sleek interiors, colorful walls, and amazing cocktails).
The menu is huge yet polished, avoiding the hodge-podge feeling of some restaurants that utilize massive selections and instead having the array organized well, described succinctly, and prepared expertly. The Bombay Vada Pav, for example, is a potato Mumbai street sandwich bathed in chutney and green chilli that could run with the best Pacific Northwest sandwiches. Meanwhile, the classics like samosa chaat, Alleppey fish curry, and garlic naan are likewise must-tries.
(206) 566-5934
1802 Bellevue Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Rupee Bar
Rupee Bar's atmosphere is as phenomenal as the Seattle Indian food that it serves in Ballard, home to some of the best wood-fired pizza in the U.S. The teal walls, ornate tilework, leafy plants, wooden light fixtures, and golden touches create such a celebratory vibe. With hues that evoke the colors of Indian jungles, gorgeous murals, the sound of expert bartenders doing their thing, and open kitchen energy, diners will want to stay all day — especially if they're like me and value the setting of a restaurant almost as much as the food itself.
The menu is significantly smaller than the typical Indian restaurant in Seattle, but it features the beautiful and sophisticated South Indian and coastal dishes. Think ghee-bathed naan, ultra-savory prawn curry, the brightest ghal curry, and new potatoes accompanied by mustard seed aioli, tamarind, and pickled onion. Everything's a flavor-balanced masterpiece.
(206) 397-3263
6307 24th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Aadat Cuisine of India
Diners looking in the southern Seattle region for good Indian food should look no further than this Des Moines staple. It is tucked away in the Four Points by Sheraton Seattle Airport South, and offers a buffet banquet set-up. Yelp users praise the lux ambiance and beautiful decorations, so Seattle Indian food hunters should prepare for lavish bites with a buffet framework.
The dishes here are generously spiced and, like some of the best Seattle pizzerias, female entrepreneurs are behind them. The à la carte menu is cooked to order, the diverse offerings range from street snacks to tandoor luxuries, and the curries are slow-cooked. What's not to love? Some must-try highlights include the sticky gobhi Manchurian, fish pakora, aloo tikki chaat, and seafood coconut curry.
(425) 553-4446
22406 Pacific Hwy S Ste 104, Des Moines, WA 98198
Moonsun India Grill
Lynnwood's Moonsun India Grill concocts some of the best Indian food in Seattle thanks to its fresh ingredients, ability to make a wide variety of dishes nearly perfectly, and the handling of spice — each dish can be customized to suit the orderer's palate. Tthe menu's dishes range in origin from the Himalayan region of India's uppermost reaches to the North Indian River Plain. Like some of the other best Indian food spots in Seattle, it feels like a food tour of India to dine here.
The menu selection includes so many home runs — the fish pakoras, samosas, gobi manchurian, Punjabi salad, daal tadka, aloo chole, salmon Goa curry, Nepali-style machha ko tarkari, shrimp tikka masala, and literally all of the naan breads are absolute perfection when it comes to heat, texture, and freshness. And the art, chandeliers, and exposed brick bring casual elegance to weeknight meals.
(425) 361-7327
3101 184th St SW #106, Lynnwood, WA 98037
Maharaja Cuisine of India
With locations in Kent, West Seattle, Issaquah, and North Seattle, Maharaja Cuisine of India has been serving a large portion of the Seattle area since 1989. Come for the massive menu of traditional Indian food. Stay for the colorful decor and aromatic signature dishes, including the biryani, saag paneer, and butter chicken.The latter dish is locally famous, for its exceptionally balanced levels of sweet and spice, a certified must-try.
Like any of the best hole-in-the-wall spots worth their salt, this one does its signatures consistently well. Meanwhile, the rest of the menu is appealing to both Indian food connoisseurs and newbies alike. I enjoy the crispy papadum, juicy shrimp tandoori, vegetable coconut curry, okra masala, literally any of the side sauces, and the bright shrimp curry with lots of ginger and lemon.
Multiple locations
Royal Everest
Come to Burien for a Seattle Indian food restaurant that's modernizing classic fare from both India and Nepal. Using spices from both countries, Royal Everest and its menu include super fresh-tasting dishes that are straight-up addictive. Online reviews, like those on Google, frequently mention the amazing customer service as another major draw, sharing stories that demonstrate how the staff really goes above and beyond for diners. Expect personalized care from people who seem to really do all they can to ensure the experience is memorable. But whether you come for the people or the bites, Royal Everest is just a marvelous Indian food moment in Seattle.
The made-to-order dishes to keep an eye on include the tender vegetable momos. Pick from C. Momo (stir-fried with chilies, bell peppers, onions, and tomato), kothe vegetable momo (half steamed and half fried and featuring ground vegetables and traditional tomato achaar), or the signature steamed vegetable momo (ground cabbage, carrots, onion, and soyabean filling with sesame and tomato achaar). Otherwise, the vegetarian butter masala is rich, the shrimp tandoori is smoky, and the naan is spongy in the best way.
(206) 268-0022
635 SW 152nd St, Burien, WA 98166
Desi Tadka Indian Grill
This Bellevue Indian food restaurant serves up fantastic Punjabi fare packed with flavor. It's among the best in Seattle for its high-quality and fresh-tasting ingredients, dedication to healthy cuisine, super clean space, and relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Desi Tadka Indian Grill checks a lot of boxes, especially for Seattle Indian food seekers who want something nourishing and mindfully made.
As for the menu, the onion kulcha is the perfect starter, featuring fresh onions and a side of well-spiced channa. Meanwhile, Yelp reviews praise the fry and batter of the gobhi pakora. Other highlights include the bhindi masala, puri with channa, pani puri, gobhi Manchurian, and any of the stew dishes. Make sure to get a drink while here, especially the perfectly-spiced lassi jeera, creamy banana lassi, or bright rooh afza.
(206) 430-5557
304 105th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004
Bindaas Indian Restaurant Sports Bar & Dukaan
Renton is home to plenty of tree-filled views, one of the best food halls in the U.S., and a seriously fun Indian restaurant. This is one of the best Indian food spots in Seattle due, mainly, to its quirky and original upscale sports bar experience. At Bindaas Indian Restaurant Sports Bar & Dukaan, diners can enjoy a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, and that's worth noting. The black-and-white checkered floors, bright artwork on the walls, ornate lighting fixtures, luxurious furnishings, and sleek bar make this eatery worthy of date nights and weekday get-togethers alike.
And the imaginative food is just as noteworthy. The menu reflects the fun decor, with dishes like colorful fryums served with four kinds of chutneys, creative sandwiches, and beloved Tandoori fish making for an eclectic and high-quality menu.
instagram.com/bindaasrestaurantsportsbar
(425) 528-7133
811 S 3rd St, Renton, WA 98057
Fusion Bistro Indian Cuisine
Between the massive windows, uber-bright walls, and Pioneer Square location, Fusion Bistro Indian Cuisine brings all the good vibes, upbeat feels, and warmth. Due to this ideal location for Emerald City visitors and locals, colorful ambiance, and welcoming air, it's one of the best Indian food spots in Seattle. There's also an emphasis on the idea of heritage, which lends a lot of meaning to the dining experience. In fact, the restaurant aims to preserve India's gastronomical traditions, from the cooking techniques to actual recipes.
The menu aligns with this goal, pairing family-favorite Indian food with modern presentation. There is an aromatic and creative vibe to everything. It's easy to tell that the spices involved were chosen with care. The rich Manchurian plates, stew-happy thali platter, and decadent desserts are all must-tries. And the veggie momo is so good that it could position the Himalayan dish as one of the top foods in Seattle — this is a major honor in a city that's such a major culinary destination, belonging to the origins of iconic dishes such as chicken teriyaki.
(206) 596-7117
601-A 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
Kricket Club
For those on the hunt for contemporary yet deeply grounded Indian food, Ravenna's Kricket Club is the best restaurant in Seattle to try out. The bold and vibrant vibes bring together modern decor, jade-splashed walls, great cocktails, and new takes on traditional dishes. Expect imaginative twists on classic fare, gorgeous desserts, and plenty of surprises.
Inspired by sophisticated sports clubs in India, the aptly-named Kricket Club has a creative menu. Try the dahi bhalla as a starter, which boasts deep-fried lentil and quinoa fritters gleaming with dates, snow-white yogurt, and mint chutney. Otherwise, the chilli gobhi is great for spice-seekers, and the vada pao is Indian comfort food at its best. The Tandoori halibut with kafir lime and coconut lime sauce is a bright entree for anyone who, like me, craves sour yet complex flavors. Meanwhile, the smoky baingan bharta, outstanding bread bar selection, and house-made mixed pickle side are must-orders.
(206) 556-3176
2404 NE 65th St, Seattle, WA 98115
Spice Waala
With locations in Capitol Hill, Ballard, and Columbia City, Spice Waala offers the best Indian food in Seattle for diners seeking two things: excellent street food and a good cause. As for the latter, this restaurant has long championed food equity and access. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spice Waala began the #Bhojan (it means "feast" in Hindi) program. Teaming up with local charities, 200 meals are prepared every week for those in need as part of the initiative.
As for the former, the impeccable Indian street food in question, expect flavors from Calcutta and New Delhi. With house values that include staying true to its identity, never skimping on quality, fighting for food justice, and promoting employee welfare, it's no wonder that the menu feels thoughtful. The selection includes Kathi Rolls, snacks, lassi, chai, beer, and soft serve ice cream in a playful array that brings Indian snack staples to a city known for more northern fare like must-try Scandinavian dishes and fish & chips. Celebrate this offering with the colorful snack papdi chaat, cofounder Aakanksha Sinha's favorite.
Multiple locations
Taste of Mumbai
West Seattle promises some of the best Seattle Indian food thanks to Taste of Mumbai. The starters and salads are all so colorful, the stews and entrees are full-bodied, and the dessert options are numerous. It's a great place to go if you want to sample a little bit of a lot with a group, or if you just aren't sure what to get. This something-for-everyone spirit at Taste of Mumbai is praised by reviewers users.On Yelp, reviewers call the food "seriously life changing," and implore future diners to take the order suggestions of the staff.
Before tucking into one of the flawless stew dishes, try the onion and cilantro Naan and Malabar Paratha for a bread order that's both herbaceous and buttery. It's perfect fuel for an evening of singing your heart out at Taste of Mumbai's famously fun karaoke nights! Between this in-house activity and the versatile menu, this restaurant is the best Indian food spot in Seattle for groups.
(206) 257-1609
2300 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Methodology
For this story, I researched Indian food from Lynnwood to Federal Way. As a local, longtime travel writer, and major fan of Indian food, I've eaten at a lot of these Seattle restaurants myself. However, I referenced reviews on Yelp, Reddit, and Google for Indian food spots that I hadn't eaten at but heard a lot about from my fellow locals.
When assessing the quality of an Indian restaurant, here's what I look for: plenty of spice, a mix of both fresh and cooked dishes (for example, salads and curries), high-quality ingredients, vegetarian options, inviting atmospheres (warm, colorful, or ornate), house specialties, and naan done right (warm, spongy in a good way, and tender).