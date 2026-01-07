The Emerald City is known for its iconic Washington State foods, rising Seattle bagel spot stars, and a plethora of West Coast comfort dishes to choose from. However, locals know that the region's Indian food is also among the best Seattle picks. And it makes sense, as Indian culture and cuisine are alive and well in the city — Washington is one of the top states of residence for Indian immigrants, and Seattle itself is among the U.S. metropolitan areas with the highest number of Indian-Americans. Meanwhile, the state offers great growing conditions for Indian staples such as rice, lentils, chickpeas, eggplant, okra, onions, peas, potatoes, and much more. Paired with a strong dairy industry, Washington is truly set up for success when it comes to producing the best Indian food.

Since I'm a local and love this cuisine, I've tried a lot of great Indian food in Seattle. And for me, a solid Indian restaurant offers plenty of spice, a mix of both fresh and cooked dishes (for example, salads and curries), high-quality ingredients, vegetarian options, inviting atmospheres (warm, colorful, or ornate), house specialties, and naan done right (warm, spongy in a good way, and tender). With that in mind, I've figured out where to find the best Indian food in Seattle, from Lynnwood to Federal Way. As a longtime travel writer and Puget Sound resident, I've tried most of these restaurants myself, but to fill in the gaps, I consulted the likes of Yelp and Google Reviews based on my criteria.