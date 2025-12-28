31 Cheesy Veggie Side Dishes That Taste Like Comfort Food
An ingredient that's long being synonymous with comfort food is cheese. Scattered over pizza, melted into a sandwich, or stirred into mac and cheese, it's the perfect tool for adding richness and indulgence to anything it touches, but cheese truly shines when it's paired with vegetables, especially when these partners create mouth-watering side dishes.
Whether you're reaching for melty mozzarella, robust cheddar, or tangy feta, there are countless veggie-based side dishes that benefit from a generous scattering of cheese. It can help give casseroles an irresistible golden crust or make salads infinitely more appealing. When added to sauces, it yields an ultra-creamy consistency. Cheese is wonderfully easy to incorporate, too. With a quick grate or crumble, you can transform a basic dish into something that feels extra special.
In celebration of the timeless cheese and veggie pairing, we've rounded up some of our best-loved side dishes that feature this tempting duo. So, if you're cooking for guests or simply whipping up a special dinner for yourself, here are some top picks to consider.
Butter-Roasted Buffalo Carrots
Spicy buffalo carrots are a classic crowd-pleasing side, and an amazing way to contrast the heat is a scattering of creamy, tangy blue cheese. Gorgonzola, Roquefort, or Stilton will all work brilliantly here, adding heaps of richness and working to amplify the natural sweetness of charred carrots. Celery leaves add a pop of freshness, and the final dish feels perfectly balanced. It'll taste fantastic alongside roasted meat, fish, and refreshing salads.
Recipe: Butter-Roasted Buffalo Carrots
Cauliflower Au Gratin
Cauliflower and cheese are a match made in heaven, especially when baked into a creamy, golden gratin. Here, rich Gruyere is mixed into a silky sauce that's combined with parboiled florets in a baking dish. There's an extra helping of Gruyere sprinkled on top together with some nutty Parmesan, which amps up the cheesy depth and helps the top brown up beautifully during baking. You could totally throw in other varieties of cheese here if preferred, such as cheddar, mozzarella, or Monterey Jack.
Recipe: Cauliflower Au Gratin
Colorful Carrot And Goat Cheese Frittata
For a satisfying, protein-rich side dish, try combining carrots, goat cheese, and eggs into a hearty frittata. This dish requires just ten minutes of prep time before it's ready for the oven, and the resulting dish is bursting with sweet and tangy flavors. To give them a gorgeous caramelized finish, the carrots are first roasted in a maple syrup coating, then added to a baking dish together with beaten eggs and goat cheese. Everything puffs up beautifully in the oven, with pockets of molten cheese throughout.
Parmesan-Crusted Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts always serve as a versatile base for savory extras, and Parmesan cheese is an excellent choice. In this simple recipe, the sprouts are coated in a creamy mayo mixture, which helps the grated Parmesan stick to the veggies. And, for added crunch, seasoned breadcrumbs are also thrown into the mix. Once baked, the sprouts will be tender, golden brown, and packed with natural sweetness — the perfect contrast to that sharp, nutty cheese.
Grilled Mexican Street Corn
Sweet, sunny corn is another top-tier pairing for cheese, and the beloved Mexican street corn combines these two elements in an undeniably tempting way. First up, corn is broiled until the kernels are tender and juicy. Then, everything is slathered with a zesty cotija-infused cilantro-lime crema, transforming the cobs into a comforting, flavor-packed side dish that's fit for any Mexican-inspired feast. And, to round out the creaminess, a final sprinkle of Tajín adds a dose of spicy warmth.
Recipe: Grilled Mexican Street Corn
Zucchini Lasagna Roll-Ups
Lasagna doesn't necessarily have to be made with meat, or require hours of prep. In fact, you can easily whip up a vegetarian-friendly, lasagna-inspired dish that makes a great side with just five simple ingredients and 45 minutes of your time. Here, zucchini slices are filled with tangy creamy cheese before they are rolled up and baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella. The result is a gloriously gooey, cheese-loaded side dish that'll have you reaching for seconds. Garnished with fresh basil, this recipe brings Italian-inspired, comfort food vibes.
Recipe: Zucchini Lasagna Roll-Ups
Classic Creamed Spinach
With its mild, earthy sweetness, spinach is a fitting accompaniment to cheese, and one of the simplest ways to bring the two together is in a batch of silky creamed spinach. Cream cheese is the preferred variety in this recipe, keeping things smooth and decadent. Shallots bring a touch of aromatic complexity, lemon zest brightens everything up, and a pinch of nutmeg injects some warmth. Creamed spinach is especially delicious served with a juicy steak or even spooned over fluffy mashed potatoes.
Recipe: Classic Creamed Spinach
Burnt Carrots With Brie
If you've never thought to pair carrots with Brie, you're about to have your mind blown. This simple yet game-changing recipe offers subtle creaminess and plenty of caramelized deliciousness, with the carrots first roasted with red pepper flakes until charred, then tossed with Brie, honey, and lemon. The heat melts the cheese, making everything delightfully sticky and melty. Bringing both indulgence and elegance, it's sure to be a standout of any holiday spread.
Recipe: Burnt Carrots With Brie
Crispy Cauliflower Parmesan
Switch out the usual chicken breast base for tender cauliflower in this cheese-loaded creation. To make cauliflower Parmesan, you'll first bread cauliflower steaks with Parmesan-spiked panko breadcrumbs and bake them until crisp. The steaks then get topped with a moreish duo of marinara sauce and mozzarella. Baked to melty perfection, each cheese-smothered portion boasts an incredible medley of flavors and textures, with just the right balance of creamy tenderness and crunch, while the sweet, sharp, and tangy notes all complement each other beautifully.
Recipe: Crispy Cauliflower Parmesan
Crispy Smashed Broccoli
Giving basic broccoli florets a serious upgrade is simpler than you'd think. By tossing boiled broccoli with olive oil, garlic, and paprika before roasting, you can build plenty of savory depth. But, the crucial steps include smashing each floret and sprinkling over some grated Parmesan. This way, the broccoli will take on a brilliantly crispy texture during baking, transforming each piece into a cheesy, snackable morsel that's perfect for dunking into a creamy dip.
Recipe: Crispy Smashed Broccoli
Potatoes Au Gratin With Gruyere
Yes, we're absolutely counting potatoes as vegetables here, and what better way to enjoy the heartiness of spuds than with lashings of gooey cheese. This luxurious gratin sees sliced potatoes layered up in a baking dish with a garlicky cream mixture and a generous helping of grated Gruyere. Fresh out of the oven, it's nothing short of decadent, with that deep golden crust and rich, tender texture making this dish impossible to resist.
Recipe: Potatoes Au Gratin With Gruyere
Butternut Squash Bruschetta
Bruschetta typically features tangy tomatoes, but why not turn these crispy bites into a cheesier, heartier affair? Ricotta makes a wonderfully creamy base for the toasted baguette slices, and chunks of roasted butternut squash add a pop of earthy sweetness that tastes incredible alongside aromatic sage leaves. Drizzled with honey, these vibrant toasts are sure to bring a touch of sophistication to your dinner party menu. It's also a great way to diversify your snack routine.
Recipe: Butternut Squash Bruschetta
Picadillo-Stuffed Poblano Peppers
These Mexican-inspired stuffed poblanos are brimming with savory richness and cozy textures. Each broiled pepper half is filled with picadillo — a spicy, garlicky mixture of sauteed beef, chorizo, and veggies. Then, for that all-important cheese element, each portion is topped with shredded queso Oaxaca, which melts down to create a mouth-watering blanket of creaminess. Finish with a scattering of crunchy pepitas and warming red pepper flakes, and you've got a deeply satisfying side that the whole family will love.
Cream Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms
Cream cheese is a popular feature in stuffed mushroom recipes, and for good reason. It works great alongside the earthy, umami-rich taste of the veggies, considerably amping up the comfort factor. Here, we include grated Parmesan and a medley of herbs in the filling to build an even more robust, savory flavor profile. And, to introduce some balancing crunch, we incorporate breadcrumbs and chopped pecans. With their convenient bite-sized form, these stuffed mushrooms are perfect for passing round at gatherings.
Recipe: Cream Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms
Fall-Worthy Pear, Brussels Sprouts, And Gorgonzola Bruschetta
Introducing fruity elements can really elevate a cheese and veggie pairing, and pears and dried cranberries are the sweet and tangy stars of these loaded, fall-worthy bruschette. Atop the crispy baguette slices, you've got just about every topping you could possibly want, with every texture and flavor note covered. There's the earthiness of sauteed Brussels sprouts, sharpness of Gorgonzola, and a crunch of toasted hazelnuts, all rounded out with the brightness of the juicy, chewy fruit and a bold honey-balsamic glaze.
Recipe: Fall-Worthy Pear, Brussels Sprouts, And Gorgonzola Bruschetta
Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes
Another fantastically cheesy way to enjoy potatoes is loading the crispy baked skins with shredded cheddar. To complement the sharp, tangy cheese, this recipe also calls for salty fried bacon bits and fresh green onions that get mixed into the potato flesh with some other creamy add-ins to create a well-rounded filling. After a final layer of cheese and second stint in the oven, the potatoes emerge hot, bubbly, and irresistibly golden. Try serving them with barbecued meats and a fresh, leafy salad to build the ultimate well-rounded meal.
Recipe: Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes
Easy Crockpot Cream Corn
Made in a slow cooker, this cream corn couldn't be any more convenient to prepare. It's a simple case of tossing the kernels into the pot with other ingredients, and letting everything simmer gently until tender, creamy, and fragrant. Cream cheese is the go-to for building that signature silky texture, with milk and butter further boosting the richness. The moreish mixture will look and taste incredible with a scattering of fresh parsley, perhaps served alongside roasted chicken or baked ham.
Recipe: Easy Crockpot Cream Corn
Layered Mediterranean Zucchini Casserole
Next up, we're combining tangy crumbled feta with tender sauteed zucchini in a wholesome, nutrient-packed casserole. With a base of fluffy garlic- and turmeric-infused rice, an aromatic tomato-chickpea layer, and the herby zucchini slices layered on top, the casserole is then topped with crumbled feta for a final hit of salty richness. Light yet satisfying, this dish is a must-try if you love bright, Mediterranean-inspired flavors. Despite serving as a versatile side dish, it could also work just as well as a standalone meal.
Spinach And Sun-Dried Tomato Puffs
Earthy wilted spinach, tangy sun-dried tomatoes, and creamy goat cheese come together to create an elegant, flavor-packed filling for these pleasing pastry puffs. Despite looking like they came straight from a fancy bakery, they're remarkably easy to prep, with store-bought pastry making the process fuss-free, and a trusty muffin tin helping to keep each flaky bite uniform in size and shape. We love enjoying the pastries alongside a steaming bowl of tomato soup.
Stuffed Cherry Peppers
Cheese is a natural partner to sweet and tangy cherry peppers. With a handful of simple ingredients, you can prep a batch of these vibrant, creamy bites in just 15 minutes, and there's no doubt they'll go down a treat. The smooth, indulgent mixture of cream cheese and ricotta is enhanced with garlic powder, onion powder, and fresh parsley before it's stuffed into each pepper. This leaves every bite bursting with bold, aromatic flavor, visual appeal, and plenty of textural contrast.
Recipe: Stuffed Cherry Peppers
Cheesy Cauliflower Cheddar Soup
Cheese also blends seamlessly into a cozy veggie soup. This recipe features a hearty medley of onion, cauliflower, and potato, and the broth gets an extra hit of flavor from garlic and thyme. For a smooth and creamy finish, the soup is blitzed up before the shredded cheddar comes into play, bringing a dose of tangy richness that pairs brilliantly with the subtle cauliflower sweetness. Don't forget to top each bowl with some golden, crispy croutons. This soup would be a great addition to a filling sandwich.
Recipe: Cheesy Cauliflower Cheddar Soup
Red, White, And Blue Potato Salad
This herb-loaded red potato salad features popular add-ins like mayo, bacon, and green onion, but the standout here is crumbled blue cheese that takes the mixture to new levels of creaminess while imparting its signature bold tang. It's the perfect balancer for the other, more refreshing elements, and makes the dish feel a little more grown up. You could even go all out and layer in some additional cheese, such as crumbled feta, goat cheese, or a sprinkle of grated Parmesan.
Keto Creamed Brussels Sprouts
Another amazing way to upgrade Brussels sprouts is coating them in a creamy sauce, and this 30 minute, one-pan recipe packs plenty of cheesy goodness. The sauce is made with nutty Parmesan and smoked Gouda, and it gets a tangy boost from a dollop of Dijon mustard. Its thick, luxurious consistency clings to the tender veggies beautifully, turning these humble greens into a crave-worthy treat. Serve the dish warm with any choice of protein.
Recipe: Keto Creamed Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Butternut Squash Salad
Brimming with color and heartiness, this roasted butternut squash salad looks impressive sprinkled with crumbled goat cheese, crunchy candied pumpkin seeds, and juicy pomegranate seeds. The caramelized squash chunks and toppings sit atop a bed of refreshing greens, and the tangy honey-mustard dressing does an incredible job of tying sweet, salty, and fruity flavors together. A fitting side for roasted chicken, grilled fish, or other vegetarian-friendly mains, this salad will be a showstopper on any table.
Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash Salad
Cheesy Funeral Potatoes
You'll make use of trusty pantry staples and frozen hash browns to create these cheesy funeral potatoes. Despite the name, you can absolutely serve this dish for any occasion. Creamy canned chicken soup, sour cream, and some savory seasonings coat the shredded potatoes and cheddar, while those buttery cornflakes form the crunchy topping. The finished bake is packed with hearty texture and rich flavors, making this dish an exceptional addition to a cozy family dinner.
Recipe: Cheesy Funeral Potatoes
Parmesan Pastry-Wrapped Brussels Sprouts
If you're still not sold on Brussels sprouts, this recipe is sure to win you over. Each roasted veggie first gets a cheesy upgrade with the help of grated Parmesan and then gets wrapped in a strip of puff pastry. Baked to flaky, golden perfection, the pastry elevates the sprouts into a crispy appetizer that's ideal for dunking. We love to prep a batch of maple-mustard mayo to serve alongside these wrapped sprouts, but you could always switch it out for ketchup, garlic aioli, or sweet and tart cranberry sauce.
Simple Zucchini Gratin
To bring the very best out of zucchini, try slicing it thinly and layering it into a cheesy gratin. This one leans into herby, Italian-inspired flavors, boasting a gloriously crunchy breadcrumb topping to really amp up the comfort factor. Heavy cream and Parmesan provide all the richness you could need, and a chopped parsley garnish balances this out with a refreshing pop of green. Serve it warm with your favorite sides, whether you're in the mood for a succulent steak, flaky salmon fillet, or a warming bowl of soup.
Recipe: Simple Zucchini Gratin
Creamy Corn Pudding
Cheese and corn meet again, this time in a comforting, golden casserole. To bring out its natural sweetness, you'll saute the corn in butter before it's added to the creamy cheese and egg mix. This features both ricotta and cheddar, ensuring every bite is full of cheesy goodness. The bake has a gorgeous, pudding-like texture that makes it feel like a real treat, and while it'll shine on the dinner table, you could totally enjoy it as a part of a breakfast spread.
Recipe: Creamy Corn Pudding
Fabulous Yellow Squash Casserole
Yellow squash is another excellent candidate for cheese-ifying, and this fuss-free casserole takes a gratin-like approach. To contrast its natural sweetness, you'll combine the thin squash slices with an herby sour cream-egg mixture and plenty of shredded cheddar. Of course, there's a crispy topping made with panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan, which becomes perfectly browned in the oven. This one would be equally fitting for a Thanksgiving feast as it would be at a summer barbecue.
Recipe: Fabulous Yellow Squash Casserole
Brussels Sprouts Gratin With Walnut Crumble
Sticking with the gratin theme, we have this elegant Brussels sprout bake that's big on creaminess and crunch. The two key components are the garlic and cheddar béchamel sauce and the Parmesan-walnut crumble. Together, they cover both ends of the texture spectrum. The gratin is full of ingredients that complement that nutty, earthy taste of the sprouts exceptionally well, such as warming nutmeg, tangy Dijon mustard, and fragrant thyme. To cut the cheesy richness, consider pairing it with a fresh tomato salad or some peppery arugula.
Feta And Orzo-Stuffed Peppers
When it comes to stuffing bell peppers, there are countless approaches you can take, but we highly recommend giving this feta- and orzo-loaded recipe a try. The filling provides heaps of Mediterranean flair, with add-ins including briny Kalamata olives, fresh basil, and juicy grape tomatoes. To keep things fresh and flavorful, orzo, cheese, and other ingredients are tossed in a tangy balsamic dressing, which makes a delightfully wholesome filling for roasted pepper halves. These stuffed peppers will taste amazing served with your favorite protein and crusty garlic bread.
Recipe: Feta And Orzo-Stuffed Peppers