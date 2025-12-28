31 Cheesy Veggie Side Dishes That Taste Like Comfort Food

An ingredient that's long being synonymous with comfort food is cheese. Scattered over pizza, melted into a sandwich, or stirred into mac and cheese, it's the perfect tool for adding richness and indulgence to anything it touches, but cheese truly shines when it's paired with vegetables, especially when these partners create mouth-watering side dishes.

Whether you're reaching for melty mozzarella, robust cheddar, or tangy feta, there are countless veggie-based side dishes that benefit from a generous scattering of cheese. It can help give casseroles an irresistible golden crust or make salads infinitely more appealing. When added to sauces, it yields an ultra-creamy consistency. Cheese is wonderfully easy to incorporate, too. With a quick grate or crumble, you can transform a basic dish into something that feels extra special.

In celebration of the timeless cheese and veggie pairing, we've rounded up some of our best-loved side dishes that feature this tempting duo. So, if you're cooking for guests or simply whipping up a special dinner for yourself, here are some top picks to consider.