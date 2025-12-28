Granite has long been one of the most popular types of kitchen countertop materials. With dedicated care and maintenance, including resealing your countertops every year and carefully protecting them from stains and damage, granite countertops can last for decades. Yet in recent years, homeowners are looking for alternatives, either in an effort to save money, or find a more durable material that requires less maintenance. Luckily, there are plenty of other options.

While granite is available in a huge variety of colors and patterns, it does have its downsides. The average cost of a granite countertop is around $3,000, though the final amount depends on the type and quality of the stone, dimensions of your counters, labor and installation costs, any special or custom features you add on, and whether you choose decorative edges like a waterfall edge. Some designers say granite is out and that there are other countertop materials everyone wants instead. This could be because many homeowners end up replacing them within 25 years due to cosmetic damage. Granite is vulnerable to cracks, chips, staining, etching, hazing, and heat damage, all of which can affect a countertop's lifespan and beauty.

Whether you're trying to save money, are prioritizing sustainability in your kitchen remodel, or just want a more unique kitchen countertop option, here is a look at 15 gorgeous alternatives to granite countertops to consider as you look for the perfect countertop material for your kitchen.