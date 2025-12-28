15 Gorgeous Alternatives To Granite Countertops
Granite has long been one of the most popular types of kitchen countertop materials. With dedicated care and maintenance, including resealing your countertops every year and carefully protecting them from stains and damage, granite countertops can last for decades. Yet in recent years, homeowners are looking for alternatives, either in an effort to save money, or find a more durable material that requires less maintenance. Luckily, there are plenty of other options.
While granite is available in a huge variety of colors and patterns, it does have its downsides. The average cost of a granite countertop is around $3,000, though the final amount depends on the type and quality of the stone, dimensions of your counters, labor and installation costs, any special or custom features you add on, and whether you choose decorative edges like a waterfall edge. Some designers say granite is out and that there are other countertop materials everyone wants instead. This could be because many homeowners end up replacing them within 25 years due to cosmetic damage. Granite is vulnerable to cracks, chips, staining, etching, hazing, and heat damage, all of which can affect a countertop's lifespan and beauty.
Whether you're trying to save money, are prioritizing sustainability in your kitchen remodel, or just want a more unique kitchen countertop option, here is a look at 15 gorgeous alternatives to granite countertops to consider as you look for the perfect countertop material for your kitchen.
Quartz
Quartz countertops are man-made from natural quartz, resins, polymers, and pigments and designed to look like natural quartz. There are several pros and cons for these countertops. For example, while quartz is vulnerable to warping under extreme heat, it's generally more durable than granite and resists stains, etching, scratches, and bacteria. Counters are available in a range of different colors and patterns and don't require sealing; however, they do require heat protection and frequent cleaning with soap and water.
Quartzite
Quartzite is an incredibly hard natural stone formed when sandstone undergoes intense heat and pressure. Each slab is unique in color, pattern, and veining, so quartzite has become one of the most popular kitchen countertop materials. These countertops can withstand chipping and daily wear and tear. However, they are porous and will need to be sealed every year to prevent staining. You should clean counters daily with soap and water, and protect them from acidic liquids, chemical cleaners, and abrasive tools.
Marble
Marble countertops are made from natural stone formed from crystallized limestone. Considered one of the most timeless and elegant kitchen countertop materials, it's known for unique veining and distinctive colors. When comparing granite vs marble countertops, marble is slightly softer, making it more vulnerable to etching, scratching, and chipping. Though it's still quite durable and heat-resistant, it's also porous and will need to be sealed annually, cleaned with a specialized cleaner, and protected from acidic liquids and sharp objects.
Solid surface
Solid surface countertops are man-made from acrylic, resins, mineral fillers, and pigments. While they have a reputation for being a dated countertop design, modern options are attractive, affordable, and durable. You can choose from a wide selection of colors, finishes, and designs, including ones that mimic the appearance of natural stone or even wood. In addition to being essentially non-porous and resistant to both moisture and bacteria, these countertops are easy to clean and repair, but must be protected from heat and knives.
Laminate
Laminate also has a reputation for being an outdated countertop trend to avoid, but it remains popular with homeowners who are remodeling on a budget and want an affordable option. Countertops are manufactured from layers of compressed paper and resin with a printed top layer. You can choose from solid colors, patterns, or faux stone or wood designs. Because the material is non-porous, it doesn't need sealing and can be cleaned with soap and water. The countertop does lend itself to chipping on the edges, though.
Soapstone
Soapstone countertops are available in a variety of stunning colors, and have a smooth texture with light veining. Like granite, they are made from a natural rock. The material is also non-porous and resists heat, stains, cracks, and bacteria. Over time, they develop a patina and darken, but can be oiled regularly to restore their color. They don't need to be sealed, and while they are softer than granite and may get scratched or dented, the damage can be easily repaired.
Tile
Tile countertops are incredibly versatile and customizable. They can be made with ceramic, porcelain, clay, glass, or stone tiles of any size, shape, color, or design. Depending on the material you choose, they can be heat-resistant, but most tend to be at risk of chipping or cracking. They can also come loose over time, requiring repair or replacement. Some people also find tile countertops hard to clean and care for due to easily-stained grout. But, they are budget-friendly, and modern designs can be sophisticated and contemporary.
Stainless steel
Stainless steel countertops are ideal for kitchens that get a lot of use. They are durable, hygienic, and resistant to heat, stains, and moisture. They are also one of the most low-maintenance countertop options, and are unlikely to look old or outdated over time. They can be easily cleaned with soap and water, and don't require sealing. However, you may think twice before adding stainless steel to your kitchen because it can become dented or scratched over time.
Butcher block
Butcher block countertops are Julia Child's preferred countertop type for a reason. They are gorgeous and all-natural, adding warmth to a kitchen. They can be made from maple, oak, cherry, or other durable hardwoods. Though easy to repair, they are susceptible to scratches, heat damage, cracks, and stains. They can be cleaned with soap and water, but need to be oiled and sealed regularly.
Dolomite
If you're looking for a more affordable alternative to granite, dolomite countertops are a gorgeous choice. While not as common as other types of natural stone countertops, dolomite is favored for its soft veining and subtle white, pink, and gray coloring. It's heat-resistant and durable, but is porous and requires annual sealing as well as daily cleaning with a pH-neutral cleaner, and protection from acidic liquids.
Zinc
Zinc is one of Martha Stewart's favorite countertop materials for its timeless beauty and elegance. Zinc countertops are made from sheets of the metal bonded to an underlying material like wood or particleboard. New zinc is a pale silver or gray color, but will develop a reddish-brown patina over time. It is naturally antimicrobial and non-porous, however, it is softer than natural stones like granite and relatively heat-sensitive. It should be cleaned with mild cleaners.
Burl wood
Burl wood is a retro wood that can bring natural texture and personality to your kitchen. Burls form on trees as a response to stress, disease, or other traumas. When harvested, the wood can be made into an incredibly stunning countertop unique in color, pattern, and design that will instantly become the focal point of your kitchen. Countertops can also be sealed with epoxy resin for protection and durability.
Copper
Copper countertops are made from copper sheets that can be hammered or brushed to create a unique design or finish that'll add rustic charm to your kitchen. New copper counters are bright reddish-brown and, like copper cookware, will develop a green or blue patina with age. Copper is a soft metal that scratches and dents easily, but it can be sealed and waxed for added protection. It's also naturally antimicrobial and hygienic, lending itself to easy cleaning with soap and water.
Dekton
If you're over all-white kitchens, try a bold and dramatic trend instead: Dekton. Dekton is a manufactured, solid surface composite material designed to be incredibly durable and high-performance. It's non-porous, hygienic, and resistant to heat, scratches, and stains. You can choose from an array of designs that mimic the appearance of natural stones like granite. Homeowners rave about its lasting beauty. Plus, it also requires little maintenance and can be easily cleaned with soap and water.
Richlite
Richlite is the best countertop material to choose if you are looking for ways to prioritize sustainability in your kitchen remodel. Made from layers of recycled craft paper and resin that are heat-pressed into incredibly dense and durable countertops, it's resistant to bacteria, heat, dents, scratches, and stains. Plus, counters don't require any sealing to protect the surface from moisture and oils. You can choose from a range of earthy colors that look like mottled leather or wood.