Over All-White Kitchens? Try This Bold, Dramatic Trend Instead

Though an all-white kitchen can be soothing and project a feeling of cleanliness, the popular and long-standing kitchen trend might be on its way out to make room for more personality. If you're over whitewashed kitchens and are looking for ways to make your space reflect your own bold personality, a new trend in kitchen countertops might be for you. Designers are seeing an increase in requests from homeowners for more dramatic kitchen countertop materials that add color, texture, and warmth to kitchens and create a strong focal point.

Darker, bolder kitchen countertops are the antidote to an all-white kitchen, allowing homeowners to create a statement piece around which to build all other design elements. Designers predict that the most popular kitchen countertop trends in 2026 will feature terrazzo, dark natural stone, dramatic veining, intricate edges, and solid matte countertops in bold colors. Rather than choosing white marble, porcelain tile, or butcher-block counters, you can opt for black soapstone, dark quartzite, granite countertops, or classic stainless steel.

These materials will give your kitchen a bit of an edge and offer you the opportunity to design a kitchen that exemplifies your own personal vibe. To find the kitchen countertop material that truly speaks to you, order samples online and look at them in your own home. View the samples at different times of day so that you can see the material in different lights, and hold them up to other kitchen materials to see how they compare. Once you have found the perfect one, you can choose other kitchen design elements that complement the color, pattern, and texture to create a seamless, cohesive design.