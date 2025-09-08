10 Unexpected Kitchen Design Trends That Add Big Personality

For many, the kitchen is considered the main room of the house. It's the place where homemade meals are cooked, gossip is shared over a glass of wine, and midnight snacks are munched on in the refrigerator light. As such, your kitchen deserves to have a visual personality, something that instantly introduces its (and your) character to any guest; a memorable design choice that makes the space a little different from the overdone status quo.

We've put together a list of 10 interesting design trends you can follow to make the kitchen less mundane. Depending on where you are in the design process (and the budget you're working with), the changes can be big or small. Installing large windows, swapping out the backsplash, or getting stylish appliances are all great ideas if you're starting from scratch. Painting the walls black or adding a chic rug, on the other hand, are low-effort upgrades that don't break the bank. Either way, look for an aesthetic that aligns with your personality — at the end of the day, it's your spark that you're trying to channel into the decor.