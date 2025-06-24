These 5 Vintage Design Trends Are The Antidote To All-White Kitchens

You're faced with a classic white kitchen design that, while it might be timeless, is in need of a bit of sprucing up. Instead of having to invest in a full remodel, a few statement design decisions can bring some new life into the room. While you don't need to steer the aesthetic of the space into a full retro kitchen-inspired scene, you can borrow some tips from the past to invite energy into your kitchen.

Whether you're taking out brushes and paint to coat surfaces with a fresh color or shelling out cash for some fun and funky tiles that can be used for a backsplash, you have options when it comes to making your budget and your design dreams work together. Though installing a butcher's block countertop is a pricier upgrade, a DIY skirt used to cover an outdated appliance can be a more affordable alternative if your kitchen is in need of a facelift. From budget to bougie, we have a few different ideas for you to consider to help you welcome new life into an older space.