What's The Purpose Of A Sink Skirt And Are They Still Popular?

Sink skirts come in a variety of patterns and colors. You can match them to the paint or wallpaper in your bathroom or kitchen, or find one with a bold trim. Thicker fabrics work best, especially if you're using a sink skirt to hide plumbing or cleaning supplies. One trick some designers use is to install the sink skirt on velcro or a curtain rod so that it can easily be removed for cleaning. Another is to use them to hide unsightly appliances like microwaves or laundry machines.

Sink skirts look especially good in the kitchens or bathrooms of English or French-inspired homes, but they can work in any laundry or utility room too. "I would suggest one in a cottage-style kitchen or for someone who wants a personal, handmade touch," Kropovinsky says. "They're great for softening the space and hiding clutter in a playful way."

You can buy sink skirts online (yes, even on Amazon) or have one specially designed for your space. You can always make your own if you're crafty. A sink skirt is a stylish, cheap addition to add when designing the retro kitchen of your dreams, especially if you're trying to include more clever storage spaces. Just make sure the measurements are right if you're trying to stow away something in particular.