16 Clever Storage Spaces You Are Ignoring In Your Kitchen Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The right kitchen organizational hacks can make mealtime easier. Yet sometimes, no amount of wicker baskets can help you avoid the fact that you're starting with limited storage space. While storage options within the kitchen appear to be shrinking as our arsenal of must-have kitchen gadgets and gizmos grows, a lack of space isn't always the problem. Inefficient use of the space you currently have can also contribute to clutter and chaos.

Now, rather than wishing your kitchen cabinets magically doubled in depth, it helps to take a look at your existing storage possibilities. Is there a way that the area below the upper cabinets can become more useful with the addition of rods and hooks? Can the unused walls of the refrigerator do more than just hold up kitchen magnets? Quite frankly, once you change the lens with which you look at your kitchen, every nook and cranny will appear to be teeming with new possibilities.

For a helpful nudge in the right direction, we've rounded up some handy ideas to maximize every corner. While some of these involve quick additions such as adhesive racks, others may require more work — like installing a toekick drawer (which we'll address). Still, if you're willing to invest the time and effort, these upgrades just may optimize your kitchen beyond imagination.