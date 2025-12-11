The Dated Countertop Design That Won't Be Coming Back Anytime Soon
If you're wondering where to start with your kitchen remodel, allow us to direct your attention to your countertops. Covering so much surface area, they really set the tone for the rest of the room's aesthetic, from color palette to overall style. You also work on them on a daily basis, so you want to like what you see since you'll see it so often. We consulted an expert, Kerrie Kelly, CEO and creative director of Kerrie Kelly Studio, on which countertop materials are outdated. If you have one of these countertops, you know you'll want to switch it up when redesigning your kitchen. And as you plan your renovation, you'll know to avoid these materials, too. One of the most passé options? Those with speckled patterns.
Said speckles are created when materials like quartz are blended into resins. This was intended to make for an artful pattern that looks natural and organic. For a while, they did indeed feel fresh and appealingly stylish — but almost too much so. Speckled countertops blew up so wildly in the early aughts that they began to feel overdone, and now any kitchen that has them instantly conveys that it was designed during that time two decades ago. That fresh look is fresh no more. And not only are speckled countertops recognizably dated, but they're super busy. They pull focus and are difficult to pair with so many other materials for your cabinets, floors, appliances, and decor — nearly everything will clash.
What to use instead of speckled countertops
Speckled countertops may still serve one purpose: Those busy patterns make it nearly impossible to detect crumbs or stains, so you tend to worry less about keeping it spotless. However, that eventually becomes more of a con than a pro — for the sake of cleanliness and even food safety, you actually very much want to know what spots in your kitchen need to be addressed. Overall, speckled counters just have virtually no versatility. Want an all-white kitchen that feels modern year after year? Impossible with speckled countertops. Want to breathe new, chic life into your kitchen with artful patterned tiles? They're guaranteed to clash with speckled counters. This material will really fence you in, design-wise.
Of course, it's totally fine — and even desirable — to opt for some kind of pattern for your counters. This enriches your kitchen with more dimension and more of a textured feel. But instead of those loud speckles, lean subtler and more organic. Look to natural options like stone or reclaimed wood. This allows you to design your kitchen sustainably, too, using recycled materials. Think about the many different kitchen countertop materials available and where you might find more versatile patterns, like walnut or solid oak; a more muted quartz, granite, or marble; or recycled glass or paper composite. Whatever your general kitchen aesthetic is — or will be after your remodel — there's a countertop option for you that balances pattern with subtlety and versatility.