The Dated Countertop Design That Won't Be Coming Back Anytime Soon

If you're wondering where to start with your kitchen remodel, allow us to direct your attention to your countertops. Covering so much surface area, they really set the tone for the rest of the room's aesthetic, from color palette to overall style. You also work on them on a daily basis, so you want to like what you see since you'll see it so often. We consulted an expert, Kerrie Kelly, CEO and creative director of Kerrie Kelly Studio, on which countertop materials are outdated. If you have one of these countertops, you know you'll want to switch it up when redesigning your kitchen. And as you plan your renovation, you'll know to avoid these materials, too. One of the most passé options? Those with speckled patterns.

Said speckles are created when materials like quartz are blended into resins. This was intended to make for an artful pattern that looks natural and organic. For a while, they did indeed feel fresh and appealingly stylish — but almost too much so. Speckled countertops blew up so wildly in the early aughts that they began to feel overdone, and now any kitchen that has them instantly conveys that it was designed during that time two decades ago. That fresh look is fresh no more. And not only are speckled countertops recognizably dated, but they're super busy. They pull focus and are difficult to pair with so many other materials for your cabinets, floors, appliances, and decor — nearly everything will clash.