The '80s Decor Trend Adding Fresh Color To Contemporary Kitchens

Sometimes old is gold. So when searching for kitchen design inspiration, taking a page from the past can be exactly what your home renovation efforts need. As timeless as a white kitchen aesthetic might seem, popping in a splash of color can bring energy and life into your space. Decorating boldly is exactly what home decorators did in the 1980s. They showed little restraint in their use of loud colors and captivating designs. While you may not need to paint your entire kitchen in pastel pink or mint green, you can borrow inspiration from that creative decade to bring interesting touches to your DIY projects.

Toss subdued decor aside and let personality lead the way; Art Deco-inspired details infiltrated the 80s. From geometric patterns made with tiles and paint to statement pieces placed strategically in spaces, a certain vibrancy filled kitchens and hallways. Whether you're selecting materials for a kitchen backsplash or an accent wall, designs that draw from the same captivating shapes and graphic elements can give your cooking space a vintage feel. You could easily achieve glossy finishes, striking colors, and abstract designs with ceramic tiles. Plus, the material is long lasting and easy to clean.