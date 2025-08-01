The '80s Decor Trend Adding Fresh Color To Contemporary Kitchens
Sometimes old is gold. So when searching for kitchen design inspiration, taking a page from the past can be exactly what your home renovation efforts need. As timeless as a white kitchen aesthetic might seem, popping in a splash of color can bring energy and life into your space. Decorating boldly is exactly what home decorators did in the 1980s. They showed little restraint in their use of loud colors and captivating designs. While you may not need to paint your entire kitchen in pastel pink or mint green, you can borrow inspiration from that creative decade to bring interesting touches to your DIY projects.
Toss subdued decor aside and let personality lead the way; Art Deco-inspired details infiltrated the 80s. From geometric patterns made with tiles and paint to statement pieces placed strategically in spaces, a certain vibrancy filled kitchens and hallways. Whether you're selecting materials for a kitchen backsplash or an accent wall, designs that draw from the same captivating shapes and graphic elements can give your cooking space a vintage feel. You could easily achieve glossy finishes, striking colors, and abstract designs with ceramic tiles. Plus, the material is long lasting and easy to clean.
A style with lasting appeal
If you want tiles that are reminiscent of the '80s aesthetic, you'll want to aim for designs like floral patterns and strike the right balance of colors. Cream accents with oranges, reds, and yellows are guaranteed to bring energy to a neutral kitchen canvas, and mustard yellows, olive greens, and rich teals can help turn bland spaces into conversation topics.
Patterned tiles aren't just for vertical wall spaces, either. They can be placed onto countertops, cabinet spaces, and cooking areas. You could arrange unique designs on the floor. If you're not sold on outfitting larger areas with tiles or the prospect of turning your kitchen area into a retro-themed space, hanging tile art can introduce funkier design elements without a heavy commitment. If tiled pops of color still feel like too much of a risk, try placing a colorful appliance in your space or sprucing up your cookware with a bold pot for a jolt of energy without much hassle.