5 Outdated Countertop Trends To Avoid And 5 To Try Instead

Countertops might be billed as the primary workspace in the kitchen, but they have so much more to offer. Running along the wide expanse of cabinets and islands, they occupy prime real estate in the kitchen. When chosen thoughtfully, they can instantly elevate the look of the kitchen — perhaps even adding some crucial zeroes to the resale value of your home.

However, not all countertop designs and trends are created alike. Some designs, while practical, may have outlived the trend cycle — now keeping the kitchen unflatteringly stuck in the past. We all may have loved the granite worktops that we grew up with as kids, but it is time to explore modern options: Scandinavian-inspired concrete countertops, anyone? Certain finishes have also ticked past their expiry date — here's looking at you, glossy surfaces — while once-popular materials like laminates are no longer in favor.

A higher focus on understated luxury and kindness towards the environment means that a host of exciting options are springing to the forefront instead. Think reclaimed wood laden with character, caramel-hued quartz for adding warmth, and velvet-like matte finishes for a tactile touch. Not sure how to tell apart what's outdated from what's trending? To help you understand the difference between the two, Kerrie Kelly, CEO and creative director of Kerrie Kelly Studio, has drawn up an easy cheatsheet of the countertop trends to avoid and which options to try instead.