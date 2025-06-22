Why Ceramic-Tiled Countertops Can Cause Nothing But Headaches In The Long Run

When deciding where to start with your kitchen remodel, countertops are a pretty important consideration. The sheer amount of surface space that countertops account for makes them integral to the overall look you want. This means you need a color, material, and pattern that fits and promises timeless style. Crucially, that material component can't be high-maintenance or less than durable. One of the most common kitchen design mistakes is choosing a material you'll have to update in another few years — a spendy decision. We're here to help by warning you about one countertop material that would put you in just that position: ceramic tiles.

Ceramic tiles might seem visually appealing if you see, say, a pattern of blues in a Mediterranean-themed kitchen or a funky red and white combo in a retro-style kitchen. But style-wise, these tiles are bold and trend-dependent, meaning they could look outdated by the time you finish paying for the renovation. Also, it doesn't take long for them to fall into less than stellar condition, as they crack and chip easily. Not only do damaged tiles not look so hot, but those cracks can trap food particles and become breeding grounds for bacteria. Speaking of which, that's exactly what the grout in between each tile can become, too — it has to be sealed and resealed often to avoid this. A countertop that can't promise food safety and might look dated or run-down in a few years? Just say "no" to tiles.