Why Ceramic-Tiled Countertops Can Cause Nothing But Headaches In The Long Run
When deciding where to start with your kitchen remodel, countertops are a pretty important consideration. The sheer amount of surface space that countertops account for makes them integral to the overall look you want. This means you need a color, material, and pattern that fits and promises timeless style. Crucially, that material component can't be high-maintenance or less than durable. One of the most common kitchen design mistakes is choosing a material you'll have to update in another few years — a spendy decision. We're here to help by warning you about one countertop material that would put you in just that position: ceramic tiles.
Ceramic tiles might seem visually appealing if you see, say, a pattern of blues in a Mediterranean-themed kitchen or a funky red and white combo in a retro-style kitchen. But style-wise, these tiles are bold and trend-dependent, meaning they could look outdated by the time you finish paying for the renovation. Also, it doesn't take long for them to fall into less than stellar condition, as they crack and chip easily. Not only do damaged tiles not look so hot, but those cracks can trap food particles and become breeding grounds for bacteria. Speaking of which, that's exactly what the grout in between each tile can become, too — it has to be sealed and resealed often to avoid this. A countertop that can't promise food safety and might look dated or run-down in a few years? Just say "no" to tiles.
What to choose instead for your countertops
At first glance, ceramic tiles can seem wallet-friendly, ringing in at about only $2 to $29 per square foot. By comparison, marble runs anywhere from $30 to $163 per square foot. But when you factor in the time and labor when it comes to resealing and cleaning — and the fact that you may have to replace the tiles within several years — the savings don't add up. To find the best alternative, read up on the most well-known countertop materials. Like tiles, laminate and Formica promise to make your kitchen look instantly outdated. If you have your heart set on tile, porcelain is a better route than ceramic, even if it's slightly more expensive, as it's more durable, stains less frequently, and scratches less easily.
Wood looks classic, but it's prone to warping and water damage and can be quite porous, trapping food particles and germs. Quartz is modern-chic and scratch-resistant but less heat-resistant. Marble is often seen as a luxurious choice, but it's also high-maintenance, prone to damage, and costs a pretty penny. If you go with porcelain (but not in a tile), you get that boosted durability without having to worry about sealing grout. Copper and stainless steel are relatively scratch-prone but are heat-resistant, easy to clean, and give your kitchen a light-catching, contemporary vibe. Perhaps the best buy in terms of style, durability, and maintenance is soapstone. Either way, there's a choice for any kind of look you want, so you don't have to settle for tiles.