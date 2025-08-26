The 1970s Kitchen Design Trend We're Glad Made A Comeback

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the 1970s, kitchens weren't just culinary workhorses, but bold, trendy, artsy enclaves showcasing personality and style. A major design element of the era is one we're thrilled to see returning: geometric patterns. These statement-making circles, hexagons, stripes, and diamonds can be seen on kitchen walls, backsplashes, and curtains, often in earthy or saturated tones like avocado green, mustard yellow, burnt orange, or chocolate brown. They also fit right in with other trending materials of that time, including laminate counters, rich wood veneers, and patterned linoleum floors.

The groovy prints and colors primarily appeared on wallpaper, a throwback decorating medium for making plain walls come alive with art — in this case, elevating kitchens from mundane to visually dense and expressive. Mid-century geometric designs and color tones also cropped up on ceramic tiles, particularly for backsplashes but sometimes spreading across entire floors or countertops. Sturdy tile-embedded hot pads and trivets brought the fun patterns from kitchen to dining room, where table coverings and cloth napkins often matched for continuity. Even appliances in the '70s came in colors like gold and avocado green, blending with the bold patterns.

With 21st-century design trends leaning toward minimalism and uncluttered spaces, it's somewhat surprising to see these busy geometric patterns claiming precious eyeball-space in kitchens. But there are differences in these new renditions, some more subtle than others.