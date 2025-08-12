16 Kitchen Decor Elements That Will Remind You Of The '70s
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The 1970s gave us disco, the end of the Beatles, and Watergate. The decade also gave us a home decor style that one might describe as warm, bold, earthy, and even kitschy. While it certainly isn't everyone's cup of Fresca, the aesthetic has experienced a major comeback in recent years, especially in kitchens. If you'd like to add a little grooviness to your modern-day kitchen, there are a number of ways to do just that without gutting the whole space. Maybe you'd like to add some eye-catching patterned tile or flooring to the room. Or maybe you prefer to seek out vintage products to bring in a whimsical touch. Or maybe you want all of the above.
You're likely to find some very '70s pieces at thrift stores or even online. If you're lucky, you or a family member might already own some of these things. Some are bold and funky, while others are more nuanced and not so in-your-face, allowing you to find items that suit your preferences. Can you dig it?
Don't forget the bold patterns
Let's begin with one of the more obvious elements: the daring designs and patterns associated with the '70s. Luckily, there are plenty of items to pick from, so you can find an option no matter what part of the kitchen you're focusing on. If you are ready to not only make a big statement but take on a bigger project, then opt for putting in geometric wallpaper or tiles.
The boldness of a geometric floor tile can really shine if you combine it with more subtle elements like wooden chairs or a solid colored table — just so everything works together, rather than clashing. You could pick out a couple of colors from the design to keep the kitchen cohesive. Try matching the green and orange notes from the tiling to use as place mats or napkins, for example.
If you prefer a more floral look for your wallpaper, curtains, paintings, or backsplash, then go for it. Match the bright hues of the pattern throughout your kitchen, like pairing the orange and yellow in the floral design with similarly colored mixing bowls and tableware to tie it together.
Decorate with macrame
Get crafty and incorporate macrame throughout your kitchen to give it a '70s look. There are a lot of ways to style it, so it's a wonderful decor option when you want something that's more understated than, say, a loud and colorful tapestry. It can be as simple as using a macrame plant hanger to show off your beloved plants, which is something you can easily find at retail stores. While this is still popular today, never forget that it was a very 1970s decor element.
There are a lot of ways to add macrame to your kitchen. You can procure a macrame spice rack, utensil holder, or even curtains. Go for a macrame wall hanging when you want something that doubles as a decoration, rather than something purely functional. If you feel up to it, you can totally DIY it and make it yourself. This allows you to create something you might not otherwise be able to buy; plus, you could incorporate more colors rather than the standard neutral palette.
Bring back ceramic cookie jars
If you want a very 1970s accessory for your kitchen that does not take up too much space but still can make a splash, look for a vintage ceramic cookie jar. As far as we're concerned, you cannot go wrong with a vibrant and quintessentially '70s cookie jar. It can't hurt to add a dash of whimsy to your kitchen. That said, if you prefer a cookie jar that's more on the understated side, follow your truth. Wouldn't you know it, there's a wide range of options to choose from.
Try a fiery burnt orange cookie jar set or a cute frog one to put on display. Or if you still prefer something a little more subtle, opt for white or neutral jars with smaller pops of color. You may be able to find some delightful pieces at the thrift store, and there are a lot online, too.
Pick earth tone accessories
Pull inspiration from the '70s by using earth tones throughout your kitchen. Earth tones are, as the name implies, colors that you can find in nature. It's not just green plants and blue skies, although these are beautiful colors that you'll see in many '70s kitchens. It can also be shades of red, orange, brown, yellow, cream, and more. We've mentioned some earth tones earlier, such as a yellow cookie jar, deep blue kitchen tiles, or the light brown macrame wall hanging.
But there are so many options and ways you can add these to your kitchen. You can fixate on one specific color or bring a vibrant array to the room. For a one-color option, try an avocado green wall and cabinets – it'll certainly draw attention from any visitor. For multi-colors, you could opt for a fun wallpaper, say a yellow and avocado green floral one. Find earth-toned table cloths, dishes, ceramic pieces, or tiles to add to your kitchen. Blend these with shades of brown or wood accents to get into the '70s spirit.
Seek out wicker or rattan decor
If you want to really dig into the earthy look of the 1970s, then wicker and rattan are a top option. This is also a radical decor element when you don't want something ultra colorful or patterned. This can work seamlessly in a more modern or minimalistic kitchen, but you can certainly incorporate it with daring, bright items if you wish. You can easily find these at modern stores as well as thrift shops or estate sales. You can use anything from a rattan bar cart to barstools to a fruit basket to bring life to your kitchen.
Wicker or rattan baskets are great for storing and hiding larger items in the kitchen and dining area. You can even use it as a planter as long as you have the plant in a plastic container that doesn't drain onto the rattan. Try using wicker storage containers for your canned or jarred goods, or brighten the area by using rattan pendant light fixtures. This is one of the more adaptable ways to integrate '70s style into your kitchen, whether you want to go big or keep it minimal.
Incorporate wood elements
Wood is yet another one of the easiest ways to create a '70s vibe in your kitchen. Both new and used items are widely available for purchase, and it's not too tricky to find ways to include it in your dining area. You could go for a full-on wood cabinet and countertop, something you'll see in a lot of 1970s homes (particularly darker wood stains).
If an all-wood remodel is out of the budget, then there are a number of other ways to bring the natural look into the kitchen. For starters, you can find wooden kitchen decor items at Target, like acacia trays to set your favorite vintage dishes or mugs on. You could include wood serving bowls, wooden salt and pepper shakers, a wood and rattan hybrid dining chair, and more. Find a spirited and colorful '70s print and then thrift a wooden frame to place it in to create a beautiful decor piece, or even highlight the wood accents you already have in your home. There are a lot of outdated decor elements to avoid in your kitchen, but wood is a must for a '70s-inspired room.
When in doubt, add mushroom
If there's one thing that screams "1970s kitchen," it is the ever-delightful mushroom motif. It plays on the woodsy aesthetic, often using those earth tone colors that we previously mentioned — think dark orange, mustard yellow, browns, greens, and reds. Whether you choose a piece that features a realistic-looking mushroom print or a more cutesy illustration, it's sure to add a splash of vintage charm to your space. A mushroom cookie jar or ceramic canister is always a hit, and ceramic or glass mushroom figurines can be a great way to bring a little fun to a shelf, spice rack, or counter.
You should also be able to find mugs, plates, placemats, botanical prints, and more with mushrooms on them fairly easily. If you do some digging online or even at the thrift store, you'll be surprised at how many mushroom items you can find. If you're lucky, you might even find a full set of groovy mushroom canisters or kitchenware.
Display a rotary phone
Okay, we realize home landlines have been all but phased out, but hear us out with this one. If you want to draw on the retro styling of a '70s home, then you can't forget about the rotary phone. These should be pretty easy to source at thrift stores and secondhand shops. However, if you want to go a step up, you can opt for a wall-mounted rotary phone, although this may be slightly more difficult to locate. It adds that retro charm, often in those earthy colors that we know and love.
The landline home phone harkens back to a simpler time without the chaos of the internet and social media — just two people chatting on a phone about work, school, weekend plans, and so on. You don't necessarily have to use it (if you want to, you'd need a landline or would have to do some finessing); it can simply be a decorative vintage item to display on a kitchen shelf or countertop, right next to your everyday blend or coffee maker.
Freshen up the space with plants
Obviously, plants are not an exclusively '70s thing by any stretch of the imagination. That said, your leafy houseplants can certainly be arranged in a very groovy way. Consider materials like wicker when selecting a basket to host your larger plants or opt for a chic macrame plant holder for smaller potted greens. There are a variety of houseplants that are best to add to your kitchen, like a snake plant, because it's easy to take care of.
You only need a few plants to achieve the look, but for a truly '70s kitchen, it doesn't hurt to go all out. Line your windowsill with greenery. Keep several on the counter and in any open shelving you may have. You can even incorporate potted flowers for a different, but equally stunning look. We've seen retro kitchens with plants dangling from the pot hanger; although this would be better with smaller, lighter plants (about as heavy as a pot). Ferns, in particular, were quite popular back then.
Use amber glassware
Amber glassware is a tell-tale sign of the 1970s, but it was popular long before that, too. And it's still something you can track down relatively easily, whether you buy it new from a retail shop or at a second-hand store. If you actually want to use the glassware for food and drinks, then you may want to opt for new products; vintage glassware is known to often contain lead.
If you have a vintage piece you are curious about, you can always get the lead test strips before utilizing it for food. If it does contain lead, just keep it as a decor item only, like displaying it on a floating shelf along with other '70s decor staples like mushroom figurines and old rotary phones. Should you find some lead-free pieces, these are fun to bring out to serve dinner on or sip your cocktail out of. They're not only chic, but look fab against the browns of the earth colors, wood, or any wicker or rattan pieces you might have in the room.
Hang up your mugs and favorite items
When creating a '70s-inspired kitchen, consider how you display your plants, tchotchkes, and decorative dishes. During that era, you'd regularly see mugs, wicker bowls, rattan baskets, and plants suspended for all to see. These pieces were often arranged in sets to show off a collection, hung from hooks, racks, or displayed on a wall. No need to tuck your pots and pans away in a hard-to-reach drawer. Rather, display them with love.
A lot of modern rooms focus on creating a minimalist kitchen, but that simply doesn't suit everyone's taste. If you are more interested in designing a maximalist kitchen, then the '70s features should be right up your alley. A lot of maximalist design incorporates various colors, materials, and decor, which are all a fixture of the era's aesthetic. So, get out your favorite mugs and hang them on under-shelf hooks. This saves room in the cabinet for your amber glassware or vintage Pyrex.
Bring in retro cooking tools
When decorating kitchen-centric theme, why not add actual 1970s kitchen tools to your space? Maybe a non-functioning rotary phone doesn't fit your vibe. But what about a Crock-Pot from that time period? Say, one with a cutesy garden theme with fruit illustrations or one with the beautiful brown, orange, and blue earthy shades we've come to adore? These are quite easy to locate at thrift stores and online for a pretty affordable price.
You could also search for a vintage fondue pot or a retro, colorful toaster to display on your table. Keep your eye out for stunning Fiesta Ware pieces at the thrift; a small or bowl plate would be a great item to place under a plant to collect drained water. Now, before you consider actually cooking with any vintage pieces, remember that they could contain lead.But hey, even when they are not usable, they sure make for pretty great pieces of decor.
Add a '70s wall clock to the mix
Back in the 1970s, people didn't carry smartphones in their pockets to check the time, weather, and emails all within 10 seconds. But they did have wall clocks — and stunning ones, at that. While your modern oven and microwave almost certainly feature digital clocks, there's nothing quite like an analog timepiece that also functions as a statement piece.
When deciding what to add to your kitchen, there are a lot of options to pick from — whether you want a wooden and floral combo or a sunburst-shaped one (a highly popular choice, we might add). You could go for a simple Roman numeral clock to let the clock speak for itself. Again, a lot of these are still in working order, so it doubles as decor and a functioning clock. Next time you're at your local vintage shop or favorite thrift store, check out whatever clocks they have in stock. You might just find something worth watching out for.
Display your favorite vintage cookbooks
There's nothing quite like scouring thrift stores for vintage cookbooks — and the older the better. Seeing popular recipes of the past, recipes families have enjoyed for generations, can be so heartwarming. There are many unique and kitschy dishes that were all the rage in the '70s, from quiche Lorraine to Salisbury steak, and there's a good chance you'll find many of these recipes in old recipe books. Look out for cookbooks from the 1970s at a secondhand shop or estate sales.
As much as we adore poring over recipes from yesteryear, the pictures, which can be warm and colorful yet slightly faded, all but steal the show. If you're fortunate, you may find a well-loved cookbook with dog-eared pages documenting favorite recipes, underlining important steps, or perhaps the occasional handwritten note for an ingredient swap. You may accidentally stumble upon a vintage cookbook that's worth a fortune, such as "Les Dîners de Gala" from 1973, illustrated by Salvador Dali.
Get a wall-mounted spice rack
Wall mounting kitchen accessories was all the rage in the 1970s, especially when it came to spice racks. Although their look certainly has evolved over the decades, spice racks have never gone out of style. (Hey, our spice jars have to go somewhere, right?) There are plenty of options on the market today, but the '70s-style spice racks are usually made of wood and a bit bulkier than some of the sleeker current designs.
If you do get your hands on a vintage (or vintage-looking) wall-mounted spice rack, you can, of course, use it to store your spices. If the spice rack is on the smaller side, you could keep your most-used spices on the shelves and the rest neatly organized in a drawer, or vice versa — whatever works best for you and your cooking needs. If you don't want to put spices on it, that's totally fine, too. You can always display items that fit on the shelves, like small amber glasses or your favorite 1970s knickknacks.
Try to thrift or buy vintage Pyrex pieces
A 1970s kitchen isn't complete without at least one vintage Pyrex piece. The lucky few might find them on the cheap at a thrift store, particularly if they don't know what they have under their nose. Online might be a good option if you are looking for larger sets (like a casserole dish, Corningware, or a teapot). The thrift store may have them on occasion, but you're more likely to find a standalone piece there. (Sorry to be a broken record, but once again, you'll want to check any vintage dishes for lead before using.)
Some designs include veggies or florals with colors like green or yellow. Pyrex goes beyond casserole dishes, though; you can spot white coffee mugs with a chic floral design or brown woodland mixing bowls. Sets and pricing will vary, so you should be able to locate something that suits your taste and budget. There are a lot more options out there than you may think, especially if you're not seeking out particularly valuable Pyrex picks.