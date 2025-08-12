16 Kitchen Decor Elements That Will Remind You Of The '70s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1970s gave us disco, the end of the Beatles, and Watergate. The decade also gave us a home decor style that one might describe as warm, bold, earthy, and even kitschy. While it certainly isn't everyone's cup of Fresca, the aesthetic has experienced a major comeback in recent years, especially in kitchens. If you'd like to add a little grooviness to your modern-day kitchen, there are a number of ways to do just that without gutting the whole space. Maybe you'd like to add some eye-catching patterned tile or flooring to the room. Or maybe you prefer to seek out vintage products to bring in a whimsical touch. Or maybe you want all of the above.

You're likely to find some very '70s pieces at thrift stores or even online. If you're lucky, you or a family member might already own some of these things. Some are bold and funky, while others are more nuanced and not so in-your-face, allowing you to find items that suit your preferences. Can you dig it?