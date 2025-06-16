17 Kitchen Decor Items To Pick Up On Your Next Trip To Target
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you have a Target near you, then you might shop there often. Perhaps you have learned all the tricks for saving money on groceries at Target and know which must-have snacks to add to your cart during each shopping trip. However, if you've only been shopping at Target for your groceries, you've been missing out. Believe it or not, Target is also one of many places you can find some affordable kitchen decor items. If your kitchen has been feeling a little drab and boring lately, plan a trip to Target to pick up a few items that will help you give it a much-needed facelift.
To create this list of kitchen decor must-haves from Target, I stopped by my local store to see what was available. I focused my search in three main areas of the store: the kitchen section, the home decor section, and the seasonal section, the latter of which featured several Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and Threshold-branded items. I considered several factors to decide which items would make this list, including their overall aesthetics and how well they might work as a decorative element in a kitchen. I also consulted Target's website, looking for customer reviews to confirm that real customers were overall satisfied with each pick. Read on to see which attractive kitchen decor pieces you'll want to pick up on your next Target run.
Acacia wood trays
These acacia wood trays, both from Target's Threshold brand, could make a beautiful addition to a kitchen countertop or island. The deep color of the acacia wood, paired with the black metal handles, means they fit seamlessly with a modern, rustic, or farmhouse-style space. There are several ways that you could use them as kitchen decor, such as by using them to create a small vignette or topping them with a floral arrangement or candles of varying heights.
With two different size options — the 14-inch by 7-inch wood serving board and the 20-inch by 13-inch wood serving tray — even individuals with more limited countertop space may be able to turn their design visions into reality. Beyond their attractive appearance, both of these options are highly rated on Target's website, with the vast majority of reviewers giving them either a four- or a five-star rating.
Ceramic canisters
Who says the decor items you choose for your kitchen can't also serve a useful purpose? These sleek and modern canisters are certainly attractive and come with a removable lid to keep food fresh. Since you can use them for storage, you won't have to feel like you're sacrificing precious countertop space.
They are sold in three sizes — 34, 76, and 110 ounces — offering you flexible storage options. Since the heights vary, you can create more visual intrigue on your countertops by pairing them together. Whether you're searching for white kitchen design ideas to create a timeless space or just want to add a more neutral accessory to a colorful kitchen, these hold a lot of promise.
Elevated cake stands
These gorgeous cake stands double as eye-catching pieces of decor. The stands feature an elevated design, allowing you to use them as a pedestal to showcase everything from fresh fruit and small floral arrangements, to seasonal decor items.
Target offers a few different elevated cake stands. The lower-profile Threshold black acacia stand could make a wonderful addition to a more modern space, while the Threshold marble and wood cake stand's elegant appearance could upgrade practically any kitchen. When you're ready to serve a cake, simply take your decor pieces off, hand-wash the stand, and it'll be ready to display your attractive homemade dessert.
Artificial potted plants
If you want to add some greenery to your kitchen, but you don't want to worry about watering real plants or making sure that their lighting needs are met, artificial plants really are the way to go. You can't kill them, their slick leaves are easy to wipe down with a bit of water, and if you choose carefully, they can look quite realistic.
Target offers a range of options that are both easy to clean and attractive. These Threshold potted "plants" come in a neutral-toned ceramic container that you could place on a kitchen windowsill, on the center of the kitchen island, or even on the corner of a countertop. There are several different "plant" types to choose from, including a luxe mini tree, a large philodendron, and a large fiddle leaf.
Woven flatware caddy
This Hearth & Hand with Magnolia flatware caddy offers four compartments — three small and one large. While these compartments are designed to hold napkins, spoons, forks, and knives for outdoor gatherings, the basket's attractive woven design lets it to double as a piece of kitchen decor.
Instead of using it to hold smaller utensils, you could turn it into a more practical countertop piece by using it to hold spatulas, whisks, vegetable peelers, and other cooking utensils. You don't even have to use it for utensils at all. Instead, you might style it with a few artificial flowers, some colorful ribbons, or other tall decor pieces.
Iron and mangowood 2-tier spice rack
Consider picking up this Threshold iron and mangowood spice rack from Target. It features a two-tiered design, helping you incorporate height and add aesthetic appeal to your space. Use it for its intended purpose of holding jars of spices, turning it a functional decor piece.
Thanks to its gorgeous black iron and wooden design, this rack could also be styled with candles, colorful seashells from the beach, or other small decorative items in your kitchen. The integrated handle allows you to easily pick your rack up off the counter for cleaning or prepping a meal.
Candles
Target's candles are an easy way to add some color to your kitchen counters. As you may guess, the store sells several different types of candles, but these glass jar candles from Threshold are the right fit for a kitchen. They come with lids, so you can close them up to prevent food splatter inside The long-lasting jar candles also have two wicks, allowing them to burn for up to 50 hours.
They'll improve not only the way your kitchen looks, but also the way it smells. Consider lighting them when you're preparing particularly pungent ingredients, such as fish, onions, or garlic. You'll find a variety of different scents at Target, including emerald Amazon, pineapple lemonade, and coastal linen.
Tiered fruit basket
Keeping fresh fruit on your counter doesn't have to be boring or make you feel like you're taking up potential decorative space. With the Threshold Delavan Collection gold metal wire fruit basket, you get the best of both worlds. It features a two-tiered design, providing ample space for apples, bananas, oranges, and other fruit.
It is so much more than just a standard fruit bowl. The thin wire basket with a gold finish instantly elevates the look of your space. Its design would work particularly well in a modern kitchen, but you could also use it to add some charm to a vintage or farmhouse-styled space.
Wall art
If the walls in your kitchen are bare, you're missing out on an easy way to upgrade your space. A piece of artwork will transform an empty wall into a focal point, give guests something to talk about, and can be coordinated with the colors of your backsplash, cabinets, and countertops.
Target offers an extensive selection of wall art, so everyone should be able to find something that works well in their kitchen — in terms of the design, colors, and size. If you don't have a lot of extra wall space, a small-to-medium-sized canvas, such as this 18-inch by 14-inch framed citrus harvest still life, might be a good pick. If you have a larger open wall, then you might want to consider something like this 33-inch by 23-inch framed rustic garden canvas.
Stoneware utensil holders
Some people view shopping for kitchen decor as akin to looking for a needle in a haystack. They believe every piece they add to their countertops must be perfectly curated and purely decorative. However, assuming that the pieces you choose can't also be useful and support your cooking needs is one of the biggest mistakes you should avoid when picking kitchen decor.
In reality, many of the items that add to the functionality of your space can also offer aesthetic benefits. You just have to be selective about what you choose. If, for example, you're searching for the best tips for organizing kitchen utensils, focus on the materials and visual appeal of each organizer. The Threshold Camwood Collection cream stoneware utensil holder and the Threshold stoneware Tilley black utensil holder are two stunning options worth considering. Both will keep your kitchen tools within reach as you prepare a meal, and thanks to their attractive finishes and designs, they'll also enhance the style of your space.
Teapots
These Hearth & Hand with Magnolia teapots are a perfect example of beautiful kitchen counter decorations that are actually useful. These pots can instantly elevate the look of your kitchen and are available in two colors: serene green and classic cream. Consider setting up a small vignette on the side of your stove with the teapot, a modern mug, a canister of loose leaf tea, and a sugar bowl. Not only will the setup look great, but it will also make it easy for you to plan an afternoon tea with friends and family.
The teapots, which are made from metal, feature a stylish arched cut-out design along their base. The pairing of the pale green or cream teapot with the gold spout and handle only adds to their charm.
Vases
Vases are another item Target offers in a range of colors, styles, sizes, and materials. Its Room Essentials collection offers affordable vases that are a great pick for folks decorating on a budget.
Beyond their relatively cheap price, these vases have several features that might make them a good fit for your kitchen. You can choose from different shapes, like the tall ceramic pill vases and the ceramic round ones. As we've mentioned, introducing items of varying heights in your kitchen can increase its visual interest. The vases are also come in four color options, blue, orange, white, and black, making it easy to coordinate with your space.
Stoneware sink caddy
You can decorate your entire kitchen — including the kitchen sink — when you shop at Target. This cream-colored stoneware kitchen sink caddy from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia gives the space a posh makeover. Rather than sitting on the countertop or in a plain, boring wire holder, your sponge will get to reside on the sleek, white oval stoneware tray. The caddy also features a round canister, which is large enough to hold a few scrub brushes, straw brushes, or other cleaning tools.
The stoneware caddy has a glazed finish, enhancing its aesthetic appeal and helps modernize your space. It's also rust-resistant, unlike metal caddies.
Copper drying rack
You need a drying rack in your kitchen. It allows you to let pots and pans air-dry before putting them away, gives you somewhere to stick all those plastic lids that come out of the dishwasher completely wet, and enhances the overall functionality of the kitchen. However, just because it is a kitchen necessity doesn't mean that your drying rack has to be a piece of black or white plastic that downgrades the overall appearance of your space.
This Hearth & Hand with Magnolia metal drying rack features two wooden handles and a brilliant copper finish. The combination creates an aesthetically pleasing piece that will do so much more than just give your dishes a place to dry.
Wooden serving bowls
Those who are looking for a decorative piece that will add to their countertop organization might want to look at these wooden serving bowls from Target. Each bowl offers a rich, multi-toned brown finish that gives it an air of sophistication. If you walk through the kitchen section at Target, you'll find a variety of stunning bowls, including this Threshold 123-ounce wood serving bowl with black metal handles, and the 188-ounce wood signature serving bowl.
Depending on the goals and vision you have for your kitchen's decor, there are a ton of ways you can integrate them into your space. If you don't have a ton of countertop space to spare, use them to hold something that needs to be out on the countertop — such as fruit or bags of rolls. Alternatively, you could let one of these bowls shine purely as an accent piece by adding some decorative balls, dried flowers, or even some starfish from the beach.
Mirrors
When you're thinking about the various decorative accents to add to your kitchen, a mirror may not be one of the first things that comes to mind. However, when you consider how mirrors can make a room feel larger and brighter than it really is, the case for adding one to your kitchen becomes a lot stronger. Fortunately, when you shop at Target, you'll find an assortment of styles and sizes to help you discover the perfect fit for your kitchen. For example, the black frame of the Project 62 round decorative wall mirror makes it a top contender for a contemporary or modern kitchen, while the scalloped wood frame of the Threshold natural wood rectangle mirror adds to the appeal of a rustic or farmhouse space.
There are several ways to use a mirror in your kitchen to give it a bright, open, and luxe feel. For example, you might decide to hang it over the stove or sink to help make those tighter areas feel more spacious. If your kitchen has a breakfast nook, hanging a larger mirror on one of the walls surrounding the table might also be a good idea — bonus points if there is an open wall directly across from a window, since it will maximize the amount of light reflected by the mirror and truly open up the space.
Acacia wood salt and pepper grinders
A good set of salt and pepper grinders is a must-have for every kitchen. Whether you're seasoning your sauces for maximum flavor or want guests to be able to add fresh-ground pepper to their dish at the table, you need a set of grinders. Not only can you pick up a pair of salt and pepper grinders at Target, but you'll also find a set that can double as a piece of kitchen decor.
In the store's kitchen product section, you can find two different sets of strikingly beautiful acacia wood grinders. The Threshold acacia turned salt and pepper grinder set features a classic hourglass shape, which would fit in perfectly with a rustic or traditional kitchen style. The Threshold acacia round salt and pepper grinder set, on the other hand, has a much more modern look and cylindrical shape free from any embellishments.
Methodology
I considered many factors when putting together this list of kitchen decor recommendations from Target. First, I took a trip to my local Target to help me get a firsthand look at what was available. I looked for pieces that could make an attractive addition to a kitchen and assessed the quality as best I could. Additionally, since no two kitchens — or design styles — are the same, I also tried to choose an assortment of pieces that suit the varying needs and preferences of each reader. For example, while some of these items may be better suited for larger kitchens with spacious countertops, others could work well for those who have a smaller space.
Finally, to make sure my picks were highly regarded by real customers, I cross-referenced them on Target's website, factoring in the average star rating and number of customer reviews to finalize the list.