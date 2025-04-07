The Ultimate Guide To Saving Money On Groceries At Target
Target has built a reputation as one of the most affordable retailers in the United States. It's an obvious economical pick not only for household wares and clothing, but also for groceries, into which Target has been investing more and more over the years. You will often find that even your favorite grocery brands cost a little less at Target than at your local grocery store, and the retailer often makes efforts to cut prices on many of its items. And if that isn't already fantastic news, you may be happy to hear that there are additional actions you can take to save even more on your groceries at Target.
Between the company's price-matching policy, loyalty program, and assorted coupons, there are almost more savings options than any one person can handle. This is why we thought we'd come to the rescue and provide a handy list of strategies that can help you save money on Target groceries in the short and the long term, both online and in-store. You can use one or all of these strategies at once, depending on what you find most convenient.
Sign up for the loyalty program
Target's rewards program is called Target Circle and provides several levels of potential savings, depending on whether you're willing to spend a little extra on a paid membership. Its basic option is simply called Target Circle, for which you can sign up online for free. This membership option automatically applies deals at checkout, and gives rewards points you can later apply to grocery purchases or anything else your heart desires (though you might want to steer clear of Target meat).
But if you shop at Target a lot, and especially if you like to get deliveries and shipping, it may be worth joining the Target Circle 360 loyalty program for about $11 per month. This program will get you fast and free shipping and early access to certain deals, which can come in handy if you're after a sought-after item, like eggs, for instance. Whichever option you go for, you will end up receiving plenty of deals, rewards, and bonuses that will inevitably lower your weekly grocery bill. And don't forget to tell Target your birth date; loyalty program members get a 5% off gift every year for 30 days after their birth date. Just use the coupon on any single purchase and your day will instantly become a little brighter.
Take out a Target Circle Card
Getting yet another credit card can sound like a scary thing to consider if you're already feeling bogged down by debt. But the Target Circle Card, formerly known as the Target RedCard, can also be used as a debit card or can be pre-loaded with as much cash as you see fit. This makes it a little different from your average income-depleting shopping spree companion.
But the best thing about the card is that it will save you an extra 5% on your shopping, both in-store and online. This is true regardless of whether you're already using coupons or buying discounted items — the savings work across the board and can be combined with any number of other perks. Moreover, there are no annual fees, making it more expensive not to have a Target Circle Card than to have one. You will also get a $50 credit just by opening any Target Circle Card and spending $50 in the first 60 days of having the account — that in itself is worth the effort.
Shop on a Tuesday
Each day of the week at Target is assigned a designated category for markdowns. For instance, food items are discounted at Target on Tuesdays, which means that if you want to maximize your savings on groceries, you're better off shopping at Target on a Tuesday. Tuesday is also the designated day for discounts on pet food and women's clothing.
As is often the case for groceries, it's best to stop by in the mornings. Other people have likely gotten wise to this savings hack, which means that if you stop by your local Target after work, you might not find all you need on the shelves, especially if you shop in a busy area. You might just find all of Target's Good & Gather stocks depleted. Just bear in mind that the markdown schedule may vary from location to location, so if your grocery discount day isn't on a Tuesday, don't worry. Ask a store clerk or look out for those extra deals on another day of the week.
Make sure the item isn't sold for cheaper somewhere else
Target is famous for having low prices, and it takes that mission so seriously that it will even mark down the price of something if you can show that the same item is being sold at one of its specified competitors for cheaper. The same is true if you find a certain item online for cheaper than in the store, as long as you can provide proof. You can cite the website where you find the item or, if you found it on Target's own website, a screenshot of the item may suffice, as long as it contains information about the price. Do this at the checkout counter and you will be instantly rewarded with the discount. If you're up for it, you can even return to your Target store up to 14 days after your purchase to show proof of having found an item for cheaper, and Target will refund you the difference.
This is what Target calls its price match guarantee. Just remember that the item does have to be an exact match. So if you see a dozen eggs at Target being sold for $7 and another brand of eggs being sold for $5 somewhere else, that's not going to cut it. One great place to look when engaging in this hack is Amazon, which is also known for its low, competitive prices.
Use as many coupons as you can
In addition to loyalty program deals and coupons, Target also offers store coupons, while various food manufacturers may also offer coupons that can be used at Target stores. All of these can be stacked (or used concurrently) to save on a single item in more ways than one. The best way to ensure that everything goes through as planned is to have your items scanned, whereupon your Target Circle offers will be applied. Then, hand over your various coupons, and finally, pay with your Target Credit Card.
If you're lucky, stacking coupons could mean you end up paying pennies for a particular discounted item. That said, this technique can sometimes feel like a full-time job: In addition to signing up for loyalty programs and checking the coupon offerings of the week, you'll also have to keep an eye out for manufacturer and store coupons that are not automatically added at checkout. It takes time and effort to keep track of everything, but if you have the energy, it could very well be worth the savings you'll get in return. Just bear in mind that according to Target's own disclaimer, it might not always accept items bought with manufacturer coupons if you end up having to return them.
Look out for discounts you might be eligible for
In addition to the discounts any average Joe is eligible for, you might also be a member of a group who is entitled to additional discounts after joining the free Target Circle loyalty program. Indeed, Target likes to recognize military members, students, teachers, and low-income families by helping them out with extra discounts.
For one, college students and those who receive government assistance can get 50% off a membership to the Target Circle 360 program. Meanwhile, teachers get exclusive discounts during events dedicated to teacher appreciation, while military members, veterans, and their families get dedicated discounts during specific events. If you are eligible for one of these perks, remember to get verified through the website before attempting to claim them. For instance, college students will need to upload a college ID containing their name, the school name, and their current enrollment status. And as always, you can stack these perks with any other discounts going around that day. Just remember that these discounts aren't available all the time. For instance, military or veteran discounts are typically offered around Independence Day or Veterans Day, and can entail various markdowns, usually involving a 10% discount.
Shop online using a shopping browser extension
If you're comfortable giving away your personal information to the internet overlords, you might want to consider adding a shopping extension to your browser. These can automatically apply coupons when you check out from Target or other sites, and they may also reward you with a certain percentage of cash back.
At time of writing, for instance, Target shoppers using the Rakuten browser extension enjoy 1% cash back on all online Target purchases, regardless of whether you are a loyalty program member or not. This percentage can increase or decrease according to the whims of the above-mentioned overlords, but it seems that Target consistently has something to offer on Rakuten or other similar extensions. Once you download and activate the extension, make your purchase, which will be recorded automatically (you may need to activate your extension at every shopping trip). Then, every so often, you will receive cash back into the account you've selected. It feels like free money, but it's essentially an extra saving on your Target purchases.
Bring your items home in reusable bags
There was a time when every household in America was so inundated with plastic bags, we hardly knew what to do with them all. Now, it seems we're all plagued with those reusable felt Target bags. They're at once better — no plastic to blow away in the wind — and worse — these Target bags aren't great for holding wet clothes or dirty shoes, yet they continue to pile up in our closets and under our sinks as if they're building an army to take over our household. Not to mention the fact that you'll see them everywhere, practically turning Target shoppers into walking advertisements.
The solution is to do away with any bags Target may give you at checkout altogether. Instead, bring your own bags, and in so doing, save yourself 5 cents at each shopping trip. This may not seem like much in the moment, but if you shop at Target regularly, you'll end up saving a pretty penny over the years. You will also have more space in your cupboards for things you actually want, rather than cluttering them with an ever-growing bag collection.
Stop by during Target Circle Week
As a Target Circle member (even on the free membership level) you will have access to extra special deals during Target Circle Week, which occurs several times a year and lasts a full seven days. Deals may vary for each special event, but examples of discounts include buy one, get one 50% off for select grocery items, or a $5-$15 gift card to spend in any section of Target after spending a certain amount on select products. During this time you can also sometimes purchase discounted Target gift cards that you can then use on groceries.
What's great about these sales events is that Target isn't just trying to get rid of its old stock. Instead, it's providing markdowns on items you'll actually want at that specific time of year. For instance, a Target Circle Week in early October 2024 offered discounts on Halloween candy and fall breakfast favorites. Another Target Circle week deal in March 2025 included plenty of Buy One Get One (BOGO) offers on select groceries, making it a good time to stock up on frozen pizzas, bags of chips, or other non-perishable foods.
Pay attention to advertised deals
Grocery discounts are useful and sometimes even vital, but they don't just fall into your lap — at least, not most of the time. This is why it's important to pay attention to deals advertised by your favorite retailer, and Target is no exception. For best results, regularly check the Target website for its grocery deals so you know in advance what to expect if you're shopping in-store. You can make a beeline for the discounted items and quickly call it a day.
Checking online deals is especially useful to do while putting together your shopping list. That way you can focus on items you already know are going to cost less, thereby lowering your shopping bill for the week. You can also decide to stock up on staples like olive oil when there is a major discount going on, thus saving you some money in the long run. This is also what makes Target an ideal location for buying Halloween candy, especially if you live on a busy trick-or-treating route. And as we've already mentioned, Target often offers deals on things you actually need in that season — so in the run-up to Easter, you will find plenty of deals on Easter candy, like Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs.
Check clearance sections
In addition to regular deals and discounts, Target also offers steep savings on clearance items, if you can spot them. In particular, you'll want to keep an eye out for bright yellow tags that advertise clearance items. Clearance items can also be purchased online, and you can look for them on the dedicated section on the website.
When you're in the store, look out for labels under the food products or stuck directly onto the packaging. You can also find clearance items more easily if you know which section of the store is most likely to stock them. Endcaps, which are those small shelving areas at the end of each aisle, are where Target most often keeps its clearance items, including in the grocery area. And don't be intimidated by the clearance label when you get to the checkout counter: Just because it's on clearance, doesn't mean you can't save even more. Various coupons and other discounts will likely still apply to them, as Target allows you to stack your perks up to a point. For instance, you may still be able to use a manufacturer coupon with a clearance item, though Target Circle perks might not apply.
Earn free gift cards
One way to earn a Target gift card is to have an incredible friend who gives one to you as a gift just because you're great. Another way is to score one through a cashback app like Fetch, which lets you play around with your Target rewards points to essentially increase their value. All you have to do is shop at Target, then submit your receipts to Fetch, which will store your points balance. The app commits to giving you at least 25 points for each receipt you upload, and if you're new to the service, you can pair those with bonus points. Once you've accumulated enough, you can redeem them for a free Target gift card. Most cards start at $5, so the minimum number of points you'll have to accumulate before you can make the jump is 5,000.
Once you've taken care of this, you can use that Target gift card to buy your groceries. This is also a great way to use points if you find that your usual Target rewards points tend to expire before you get to use them. Once you've redeemed your Fetch points as a gift card, you will have as much time as you want to use them. The main drawback is that it may take a while to accumulate enough points to buy yourself a gift card. But if all you're doing is scanning a receipt on an app, it shouldn't cost you too much effort in the process.