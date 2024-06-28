Why You Should Avoid Target If You're Shopping For Quality Meat

If you shop at Target, you have likely experienced the "Target effect" phenomenon where you walk in specifically to purchase one item and walk out with the whole store. Target's creative merchandising of attractively displayed baubles and bits has a way of luring customers into adding these things to their shopping carts as they move throughout the store. This effect applies to purchasing your weekly grocery necessities, from expansive snack aisles packed with dozens of brands of chips, pretzels, nuts, and one of the most impressive candy selections of any grocery store.

The retailer began prioritizing the grocery department in 2017 and continued expanding its focus toward groceries in 2022, making it a one-stop shop for household and food items. While it may not be the most affordable grocery store, Target has a vast selection of canned sodas, sparkling waters, coffee, tea, and other beverages, as well as shelves of pantry staples, including a range of salsas, sauces, salad dressings, soups, and pasta. However, one area that should be avoided is the store's fresh meat department.

While many Target stores have a cold grocery section for dairy, produce, and meat, the big box retailer does not have a butcher department on-site. Tasting Table's research into what grocery store is the best for its meat department indicates that everything arrives at Target pre-packaged from a distribution center. Without an in-store butcher department, customers lack the ability to hand-select a specific cut and have it trimmed to their liking.