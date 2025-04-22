22 Must-Try Snacks You Can Only Find At Target
Have you noticed an uptick in Target-brand snacks over the past few years? Since Target has shifted its focus toward its grocery department, we've seen more and more products from brands like the company's own Good & Gather pop up on our store shelves. It's been a welcome addition — after all, who doesn't love snacks? — but personally, I'm always a little wary of buying food from a chain that isn't primarily focused on its grocery products. However, Target's offerings seem pretty solid from their outward appearance.
I tried a whopping 22 snacks from the store's private brand labels (focusing mostly on its Good & Gather brand), and I must say, I was impressed. Target has a snack section to rival even some of my favorite grocers (looking at you, Trader Joe's). Moreover, many of its snacks are organic, and many are unique offerings that you won't be able to find at other stores. The next time you have a case of the munchies, head on over to Target and check out some of these must-try snacks you can't find anywhere else — I promise, you won't be disappointed.
Protein Pack Quick Bites
First up is Target's Good & Gather Protein Pack Quick Bites, which I found in the refrigerated section at my local store. I'll say right off the bat that this isn't a snack to grab if you want to satisfy a sophisticated palate — it's nothing fancy, with a no-frills approach that aims only to satiate. The beef sausage bites were nice and smoky, cut to a size that paired well with the mild cheddar cheese cubes.
This snack may be more suited for kids than adults, but it makes for an easy lunchbox addition that packs a good amount of protein. Best of all, you get three of these snack packs in one bundle, and they're a relatively inexpensive snack compared to other meat and cheese options on the market.
Charcuterie Bites
Slightly more sophisticated is Good & Gather's Charcuterie Bites, also found in the refrigerated section. This pack (sold singularly, rather than in a 3-pack) comes with Calabrese, asiago cheese cubes, and crostini, all of which I found to be quite tasty. My biggest complaint was that I got four tiny pieces of crostini, which wasn't enough to hold all the sausage and cheese I was given.
All that said, this is a great charcuterie-inspired snack that can also act as an appetizer to your next pasta night. The cheese is sharp, and the Calabrese is flavorful, though not particularly hot. The grilled crostini added a welcome smokiness to the equation.
White Cheddar Trail Mix
If you don't adore white cheddar, Good & Gather's White Cheddar Trail Mix will not be your cup of tea. Its white cheddar flavor is potent and salty, and even I (an ardent white cheddar fan) was slightly overwhelmed after a couple bites. However, it still made this "best of" list for a couple reasons, mostly having to do with its uniqueness compared to other trail mixes.
This trail mix has the most delightful cheddar cheese crisps — why don't more companies add cheese crisps to trail mix? I also adored the cheddar-dusted sesame sticks, and every element of the snack gives a satisfying, snackable crunch.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Date & Nut Mini Bars
I don't know that I can fully endorse the self-proclaimed "chocolate chip cookie dough" flavor of these Date & Nut Mini Bars, but I hardly mind — they're delicious, regardless. Their small size deserves notice. Even though they aren't as big as you may expect, they're dense, rich, and could hold you over for a bit between meals or provide some welcome fuel during a hike.
I wouldn't be surprised if these become a requested lunchbox snack in your household. They're amply sweet, chewy, and flavorful, and the addition of chocolate chips gives them some depth. They get a well-deserved spot on this list for being as tasty as they are with only four ingredients.
Organic Cheddar Cheese Crackers
Personally, I love these, but I could see some disliking their powdery crunch. They don't have as satisfying a crunch as Goldfish or Cheez-Its have, but I found their gentleness to be rather endearing and inviting. They're easy to chew but retain that deep cheesy flavor you love from other favorite snack cracker brands. I could see this making them a good choice for younger kids, and they didn't aggravate my TMJ problems.
The bird shape seen in the photo above may be a limited-time offering (I bought these in the Easter season). But whether you see them in this shape or another, they merit a purchase.
Organic Mini Sandwich Cheddar Cheese Crackers
Fans of cheesy Ritz Bits should try Good & Gather's organic version of the snack — its Mini Sandwich Cheddar Cheese Crackers. They're a convincing dupe of your favorite with the bonus "organic" label on them, and I especially liked that one box contains multiple snack-sized packages.
This is yet another great organic lunchbox buy, but even I in my early 30s have reached for a bag on multiple occasions since buying. They're salty and amply crunchy, and the cheddar cheese lends a decent amount of flavor. They offer an easy, tasty grab-and-go option no matter where you're headed.
Bite-Sized Everything Crackers
If you're not already using everything bagel seasoning to upgrade your ramen, salads, and Asian-inspired dishes, it's about time to start — and pick up a box of these crackers while you're at it. Good & Gather's Bite-Sized Everything Crackers was one of my favorite selections on this list, and I'm surprised it's taken me (an everything bagel fanatic) this long to try them.
They taste just like an everything bagel, and I love the earthy inclusion of caraway seeds. You'll want to include these on the snack table at your next soirée alongside a dip — personally, I'd mix up an elevated whipped cream cheese spread, or a salmon cream cheese if you can swing it.
Strawberry Mango Twisted Fruit Ropes
Prior to trying Good & Gather's Strawberry Mango Twisted Fruit Ropes, it had been a while since I'd had a fruit leather snack. Despite my palate not being up to date, I still found these to be a good choice — the strawberry and mango flavors sat in good balance to one another, offering a delightful tangy appeal that I wasn't expecting.
Though they look like they're supposed to pull apart, the ropes won't, which is hardly a deterrent to me buying them again. The one complaint I could see consumers having is that they're a little sticky. If that's not a dealbreaker for you, give them a try.
Blueberry Muffin Date & Nut Bars
Another Date & Nut Bar that made this list is Good & Gather's Blueberry Muffin flavor. These bars are slightly larger than the aforementioned variety but just as tasty. The blueberry flavor is apparent, and they're sweet without being overwhelming. You can also clearly taste the apples used in these bars.
At first glance, the bar will look to have a variety of textures, but it doesn't really — it's fairly chewy without much textural interest to speak of, which I actually think worked to its advantage. And as a six-ingredient snack, it offers a stress-free buy.
Organic Iced Oatmeal Cookie Bars
Good & Gather's Organic Iced Oatmeal Cookie Bars don't boast quite as much simplicity as the few aforementioned bars. But they're still a yummy choice, particularly if you (like me) go bananas over anything oatmeal and cinnamon flavored.
Honestly, I thought these bars could do without the icing — fortunately, it's not too cloying and there isn't enough icing on each bar for me to care that much. The cinnamon flavor is strong, and it's obviously oat-y, so you may not love these bars if you're not a fan of that flavor profile. As someone who has cinnamon oatmeal for breakfast every day, I thought they were delicious, and I've enjoyed more than one since trying this box.
Organic Apple Cinnamon Fruit & Grain Bars
Another cinnamon pick is Good & Gather's Organic Apple Cinnamon Fruit & Grain Bars, a snack sure to send autumn lovers into a tizzy. Fall was all I could taste upon biting into one of these, and I mean that in the best way — the bars had almost a natural cinnamon apple cider flavor to them that I loved.
My one qualm was that these bars are slightly dryer than other fruit-filled bars on the market. However, I could see their flavor being overwhelming had they been fuller, so I didn't mind too much. They make for a yummy, easy snack or lunchbox item. Best of all, they can give you a taste of fall even out of season.
Gluten Free Rice & Almond Flour Crackers
I've had my fair share of gluten-free crackers, and I can safely say that Good & Gather's Gluten Free Rice & Almond Flour Crackers are among the best. First and foremost, they boast a great texture. Each cracker is strong and crunchy, and they could hold up to even the thickest dip without crumbling — if you need to feed gluten-free crowds at your next happy hour, this box would be a good choice.
Its flavors also didn't disappoint. The crackers were amply salty, and I liked the nuttiness lent to them by the almond flour. There isn't anything very distinct about them, but they're a solid choice when you need a vehicle for a great dip or spread.
Monster Trail Mix
If you're not one to make your own trail mix, it's no secret that pre-made versions of the snack are abundant. Target's Favorite Day Monster Trail Mix would be a great choice that stands apart from the competition for a couple reasons. First, I loved that this snack mix included peanut butter chips. It added some extra richness in flavor that the peanut pieces wouldn't accomplish on their own.
I also found this trail mix to be particularly well-balanced, with a proportional ratio of each ingredient in a handful. It's slightly heavier on the peanuts, but I like peanuts, so that wasn't a dealbreaker for me. If you want a super chocolatey trail mix, though, this may not be your favorite.
Kettle Cooked Parmesan Garlic Potato Chips
Now onto the chip selection of this article, starting with Good & Gather's Kettle Cooked Parmesan Garlic Potato Chips. I was a huge fan of these, as will anyone with a palate suited to the garlic-Parmesan flavor pairing. They weren't as crunchy as other kettle-cooked potato chip brands I've had, which I thought was a good thing — it kept them from being too tiring to chew.
Moreover, the Parmesan and garlic flavors were exceedingly inviting rather than packing a punch. Each was gentle enough to keep me wanting to go back for another chip. That's a definite hallmark of a good snack, and these will be a pantry staple for me.
Nacho Cheese-Flavored Tortilla Chips
Upon pouring these out of the bag, it seemed as though they were supposed to be a Doritos dupe. Should you go into them with those expectations, you may not love them. Good & Gather's Nacho Cheese-Flavored Tortilla Chips are definitely cheesy, but they also have a distinct garden salsa flavor and discernible paprika.
These would make for a great loaded nachos base or simply as an accompaniment for your favorite salsa. They have a unique flavor profile that took me a minute to get used to, but once I did, they were as easy to snack on as any other item on this list.
Organic Veggie-Flavored Corn Tortilla Chips with Flaxseed
Good & Gather's Organic Veggie-Flavored Corn Tortilla Chips with Flaxseed are instantly eye-catching — it wouldn't be hard to have a bowl of these aesthetically pleasing chips at any party. Fortunately, they taste just as good as they look.
Each chip's veggie flavor is discernible if you're looking for it, but not too strong in the slightest. I'd bet even your picky kids wouldn't notice. The flaxseed also doesn't provide any variation in texture, which I appreciated. These tasted like your everyday tortilla chips, and their use of vegetables and stunning appearance will have me buying them again.
Sea Salt Veggie Straws
Good & Gather's Sea Salt Veggie Straws will taste similar to other veggie straws you've had in the past, but you'll notice a couple distinct differences if you're looking for them. They taste less salty than competing brands and their veggie flavors shine through more, though not in a way that would turn any audience away from them.
Another pro is that they're pleasantly crunchier than other veggie straws I've had in the past, so they're a bit more satisfying to eat. Personally, I prefer these to other brands, but you may decide you have a different favorite choice after buying them. Nevertheless, they're well worth a try.
Sea Salt Plantain Chips
Any plantain chip fans in the house? I'm a die-hard proponent of Trader Joe's version of the snack, and now that I've tried Good & Gather's Sea Salt Plantain Chips, I have a new favorite to add to my list. They taste virtually identical to the bag I buy at Trader Joe's, and I'm happy to have another option to buy at a different retailer in case I don't want to make multiple trips.
The plantain chips are amply crunchy and slightly salty, and the biggest difference between this bag and other versions is that this features longer, thinner chips than I'm accustomed to. For a less conventional way of enjoying this snack, add plantain chips to sandwiches to give them a crunchy, salty upgrade.
Kettle Cooked Mesquite Barbecue Potato Chips
I'm not generally a fan of barbecue potato chips, but even I loved munching on Good & Gather's Kettle Cooked Mesquite Barbecue Potato Chips, so I imagine barbecue chip fans would only agree. They get a welcome, ample crunch from being kettle-cooked, and their depth of flavor makes them inviting.
These chips are ultra-smoky and not too salty, with strong and distinct onion and paprika flavors that made them particularly delicious. I can't say they made me a die-hard fan of barbecue chips in general, but if I had to choose a barbecue chip brand, I'd probably opt for Good & Gather's.
Oven Baked Parmesan Cheese Crisps
I'm frequently overwhelmed by cheese crisps — I often find them to be too rich and salty, and they aren't as easy to snack on as, say, a bag of chips or nuts. Good & Gather's Oven Baked Parmesan Cheese Crisps, though, didn't suffer from this issue. I ate quite a few before feeling like my palate was overwhelmed, and I had a great time doing so.
Even so, I still think these may make for a better topping than a solo snack. I'd toss some of these on gazpacho, a Caesar salad, or even a sandwich for a crunchy twist that's full of umami. My biggest complaint is that one bag doesn't have all that many crisps in it — if that's not a deterrent, grab these on your next Target run.
Parmesan, Garlic & Herb Flavored Pita Chips
Well, Target's done it: I have a new favorite pita chip, and it hardly seems like a competition when this bag is in the lineup. Good & Gather's Parmesan, Garlic & Herb Flavored Pita Chips were an unexpected delight. I enjoy pita chips and hummus as much as the next person, and now I have a reason to eat pita chips solo. In fact, I've hardly been able to stop eating these.
These pita chips boast an incredibly bright flavor from their herbal seasoning, and they give the most satisfying crunch. I actually found that they reminded me a lot of Olive Garden's famous breadsticks in terms of flavor, which only endeared me to them more. Eat them alone, paired with hummus, or you can use these pita chips to top a delightful crunchy salad.
Sweet Potato Crinkle Cut Potato Chips
Last but certainly not least is a snack for all the sweet potato lovers out there — Good & Gather's Sweet Potato Crinkle Cut Potato Chips are some of the best sweet potato chips I've ever had, and as a staunch lover of the snack, that's saying something. They're saltier than other sweet potato chips I've had, but you'll hardly hear me complaining.
These chips are light, crisp, and satisfying to eat. They retain the distinct taste of sweet potatoes, and I welcomed their ridged shape — I think the chips may have been too delicate and breakable had they not been ridged. If you don't like sweet potato chips, these probably aren't for you, but if you're a fan, this may be your new favorite brand.
Methodology
To compile this list of must-try Target snacks, I picked out 22 snacks that are sold exclusively by Target's own brands. Had I downright disliked any, they wouldn't have made this list — however, I was pleasantly surprised to find that I genuinely enjoyed all of them. Each featured a good balance of flavors (when applicable), and each was delicate in a way I appreciated. I also liked that many of Target's options were organic and that it had an ample selection of minimally processed snacks (like its Good & Gather Date & Nut Bars). Of course, individual palates vary, and you may not love each of these as much as I did — but if any sound appealing, I can attest that they're worth a buy.