22 Must-Try Snacks You Can Only Find At Target

Have you noticed an uptick in Target-brand snacks over the past few years? Since Target has shifted its focus toward its grocery department, we've seen more and more products from brands like the company's own Good & Gather pop up on our store shelves. It's been a welcome addition — after all, who doesn't love snacks? — but personally, I'm always a little wary of buying food from a chain that isn't primarily focused on its grocery products. However, Target's offerings seem pretty solid from their outward appearance.

I tried a whopping 22 snacks from the store's private brand labels (focusing mostly on its Good & Gather brand), and I must say, I was impressed. Target has a snack section to rival even some of my favorite grocers (looking at you, Trader Joe's). Moreover, many of its snacks are organic, and many are unique offerings that you won't be able to find at other stores. The next time you have a case of the munchies, head on over to Target and check out some of these must-try snacks you can't find anywhere else — I promise, you won't be disappointed.