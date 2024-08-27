Charcuterie-Inspired Snack Mix Is The Perfect Appetizer For Wine Night

The flavors of charcuterie boards don't need to be reserved for pretty dinner party displays and organized spreads presented at happy hour. If an ingredient belongs on a charcuterie board, it can make its way into your next snack mix. Instead of slicing up sausages to serve on a wooden cutting board, you can whip up a batch of homemade beef jerky to cut into bite-sized pieces to add to your charcuterie-inspired snack. Cheese crisps and cheese crackers can replace the usual assortment of charcuterie cheeses, while dried fruits like raisins, blueberries, dates, and figs can substitute the fresh pieces you'd set onto platters for guests to grab.

Instead of toasting bread or slicing baguettes, add your favorite crackers — bagel crisps, Wheat Thins, or smoked Ritz – to bowls of the mix. Since this kind of recipe isn't an exact science, go wild, and feel free to eyeball the ingredients of your choosing to ensure a fairly even (or totally skewed) distribution of ingredients. This kind of trail mix puts flavors of charcuterie boards in a convenient form that you can serve in a flash or carry to the park; no fancy serving plate or dishes required.