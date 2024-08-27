Charcuterie-Inspired Snack Mix Is The Perfect Appetizer For Wine Night
The flavors of charcuterie boards don't need to be reserved for pretty dinner party displays and organized spreads presented at happy hour. If an ingredient belongs on a charcuterie board, it can make its way into your next snack mix. Instead of slicing up sausages to serve on a wooden cutting board, you can whip up a batch of homemade beef jerky to cut into bite-sized pieces to add to your charcuterie-inspired snack. Cheese crisps and cheese crackers can replace the usual assortment of charcuterie cheeses, while dried fruits like raisins, blueberries, dates, and figs can substitute the fresh pieces you'd set onto platters for guests to grab.
Instead of toasting bread or slicing baguettes, add your favorite crackers — bagel crisps, Wheat Thins, or smoked Ritz – to bowls of the mix. Since this kind of recipe isn't an exact science, go wild, and feel free to eyeball the ingredients of your choosing to ensure a fairly even (or totally skewed) distribution of ingredients. This kind of trail mix puts flavors of charcuterie boards in a convenient form that you can serve in a flash or carry to the park; no fancy serving plate or dishes required.
Dinner party flavors for everyday snacking
Just as you consider the textures and tastes to build an unforgettable charcuterie board, use the same considerations to guide your snack-making attempts. Add some of the underrated foods that can be included in charcuterie spreads like dark chocolate squares, flavored popcorn, dried cranberries, and wasabi peas, or steer your wine-inspired snack mix into a savory lane with dried tomatoes, drizzles of olive oil and balsamic vinegar, and crunchy onions. While you can give ingredients a quick roast in the oven, you can also quickly serve up a compilation of ingredients that have been mixed together in a frenzied rush. Wash your creations down with sips of assyrtiko, and you'll have all the components you need to host wine night or enjoy a quiet evening on the couch.
Should you want to take your time creating your charcuterie-themed snack mix, toast nuts beforehand or roast slices of this morning's bagels slathered in butter and topped with fresh herbs to add to the mix. A sweet tooth can be answered with pieces of old-fashioned toffee, chocolate-coated raisins, and caramelized cashews. Whether enjoyed with glasses of red, white, or bubbles, a handful of this snack mix is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.