Put Your Favorite Crackers In The Smoker For A Unique, Savory Snack

Smoked crackers could become your latest snack obsession and don't say we didn't warn you. These bite-sized vehicles for cheese, meats, and spreads will keep you reaching for more, and crumbs can be easily used to top off casseroles and street corn. And when it comes to building your next charcuterie board, we are confident that these flavorful additions will be a major hit.

Though you'll need to plan ahead to make these smokey crackers, your effort will be worth it. To make these, just reach for your favorite variety of crackers to place into a pan that is safe for your smoker. Cheez-Its, Ritz, and sesame crackers are a great starting point, or make gluten-free garlic and herb crackers to send into the smoker.

You can also season the batch of snacks with everything but the bagel seasoning blend, an easy three-ingredient dry rub, or a simple garnish of smoked paprika and garlic powder to punch up the flavor. Prior to setting the crackers into the smoker, you'll want to be sure the pieces are well coated in oil, butter, or a cooking spray to yield the toastiest, crunchiest finish.