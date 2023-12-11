Everything Bagel Seasoning Is The Instant Ramen Upgrade You Didn't Know You Needed
Everything but the Bagel Seasoning is just one of the many trendy products to come off Trader Joe's shelves, but what on earth do you use it for? Well, everything. Aside from your homemade bagels, the blend of white and black sesame seeds, dried onion, garlic, poppy seeds, and sea salt adds a heavenly crunch to your avocado toast, and it's a simple way to level up your deviled eggs. Those might be obvious. What you likely didn't know, on the other hand, is that it's the easiest upgrade for your instant ramen.
You might not be in college anymore, but there's still probably a pack of instant ramen sitting somewhere in your cupboard. Whether it's from Maruchan or Momofuku, these basic flavors could always use an upgrade. For that, everything bagel seasoning is the thing to reach for. The good news is, it's about as instant as your ramen is. All you need is a sprinkle on the top and you get that extra bit of garlicky flavor and textural contrast your instant ramen needs.
Other instant ramen upgrades
If you want to amp up your soup even further, there are plenty of other ways to seriously upgrade your ramen that are just as instant. If you're strictly sticking to condiments, things like soy sauce, sriracha, sesame oil, miso paste, and kewpie mayo can make a big impact on the flavor of your ramen. You can also check your pantry for staples like cream of mushroom soup or peanut butter, which can easily be added.
Alternatively, if you want to venture into the fresh ingredients in your fridge, those are also an option. Most ramen fanatics are well aware of the trick of mixing a beaten egg in while the water is boiling to give your soup that nice, silky texture. While not quite as instant, there's also the option to boil the egg instead, preferably for around six minutes to get that perfectly jammy texture.
Another great addition is mushrooms. Just give them a quick sautee or pan-fry while your noodles are boiling and introduce them into your broth for an extra rich, umami flavor. Lastly, taking the time to chop up some fresh scallions for a topping can make a world of a difference for your ramen.