Everything Bagel Seasoning Is The Instant Ramen Upgrade You Didn't Know You Needed

Everything but the Bagel Seasoning is just one of the many trendy products to come off Trader Joe's shelves, but what on earth do you use it for? Well, everything. Aside from your homemade bagels, the blend of white and black sesame seeds, dried onion, garlic, poppy seeds, and sea salt adds a heavenly crunch to your avocado toast, and it's a simple way to level up your deviled eggs. Those might be obvious. What you likely didn't know, on the other hand, is that it's the easiest upgrade for your instant ramen.

You might not be in college anymore, but there's still probably a pack of instant ramen sitting somewhere in your cupboard. Whether it's from Maruchan or Momofuku, these basic flavors could always use an upgrade. For that, everything bagel seasoning is the thing to reach for. The good news is, it's about as instant as your ramen is. All you need is a sprinkle on the top and you get that extra bit of garlicky flavor and textural contrast your instant ramen needs.