Everything Bagel Seasoning Takes Your Deviled Eggs To A New Level Of Tasty

Whether you're whipping them up for a summer barbecue or a winter celebration, deviled eggs are satisfying snacks that perfectly complement a table full of rich food. With such a simple base of hard-boiled eggs and creamy yolk filling, countless unique recipes put a twist on the classic deviled egg, from bold smoked trout and olive deviled eggs to potato and egg salad bites. So, with so many upgrade options, how do you know where to start? Enter the everything bagel.

While typically associated with breakfast, the versatility of this type of bagel makes for a savory snack with cream cheese or a flavorful sandwich base for any mealtime. And the best part about an everything bagel, besides delicious carbs, is its signature seasoning. While many recipes call for mild spices like salt, pepper, and paprika, substituting those traditional toppings for everything bagel seasoning will give your deviled eggs a savory upgrade and a little bonus crunch.