Everything Bagel Seasoning Takes Your Deviled Eggs To A New Level Of Tasty
Whether you're whipping them up for a summer barbecue or a winter celebration, deviled eggs are satisfying snacks that perfectly complement a table full of rich food. With such a simple base of hard-boiled eggs and creamy yolk filling, countless unique recipes put a twist on the classic deviled egg, from bold smoked trout and olive deviled eggs to potato and egg salad bites. So, with so many upgrade options, how do you know where to start? Enter the everything bagel.
While typically associated with breakfast, the versatility of this type of bagel makes for a savory snack with cream cheese or a flavorful sandwich base for any mealtime. And the best part about an everything bagel, besides delicious carbs, is its signature seasoning. While many recipes call for mild spices like salt, pepper, and paprika, substituting those traditional toppings for everything bagel seasoning will give your deviled eggs a savory upgrade and a little bonus crunch.
Why this flavor combination works
White and black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried minced garlic, dried minced onion, and flaky sea salt make up the base ingredients of the seasoning that coats the surface of the famous everything bagel. Breaking down those components, it's easy to understand why this seasoning works on, well, everything. The aromatics of garlic and onion mixed with the plant-based protein and fiber in sesame and poppy seeds make for a flavorful and nutritious pairing. As a bonus, the flaky salt in everything bagel seasoning is a burst of flavor.
Texturally speaking, everything bagel seasoning also helps balance the softness of deviled eggs. Smooth hard-boiled egg whites with a creamy yolk filling might present an unappealing mouthfeel, so sprinkling some crunchy seasonings on top is just the ticket for a better-deviled egg texture. And if you're looking to amp up the flavor profile even more, try adding other toppings like butter-toasted breadcrumbs, crispy bacon, spicy jalapeños, juicy green olives, or even crunchy pickle relish — your tastebuds and guests will thank you.