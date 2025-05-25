13 Absolute Best Houseplants To Add To Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a way to add some style to your kitchen, the answer is simple: plants. Houseplants breathe life into a room (quite literally) by bringing a taste of nature indoors. They keep the air you breathe fresh and clean while ushering in a sense of calm that suits any space, no matter the style. Plants are the focal point of a concept known as biophilic design, which prioritizes styling a space with natural materials and incorporating design elements that are inspired by the outdoors.

The kitchen is a great room in which to start experimenting with nature-inspired design. Instead of shelling out money for new furniture and pricy decor, all you have to do is bring in some plants to give your room the biophilic treatment. Adding a few houseplants can infuse the kitchen with a clean, fresh feeling, which is especially useful in a room that's always in danger of becoming a chaotic mess.

But before you go collecting an assortment of plants for your kitchen, know that not all houseplants are suited for an environment that changes temperature rapidly and doesn't always have much natural light. We've highlighted some of the best plants that can thrive in any kitchen, whether they're fueled by the humid environment, require little light, or have culinary uses. These plants will help you soak in nature-inspired vibes while you're prepping a meal, making for a peaceful, meditative experience.