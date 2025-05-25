13 Absolute Best Houseplants To Add To Your Kitchen
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking for a way to add some style to your kitchen, the answer is simple: plants. Houseplants breathe life into a room (quite literally) by bringing a taste of nature indoors. They keep the air you breathe fresh and clean while ushering in a sense of calm that suits any space, no matter the style. Plants are the focal point of a concept known as biophilic design, which prioritizes styling a space with natural materials and incorporating design elements that are inspired by the outdoors.
The kitchen is a great room in which to start experimenting with nature-inspired design. Instead of shelling out money for new furniture and pricy decor, all you have to do is bring in some plants to give your room the biophilic treatment. Adding a few houseplants can infuse the kitchen with a clean, fresh feeling, which is especially useful in a room that's always in danger of becoming a chaotic mess.
But before you go collecting an assortment of plants for your kitchen, know that not all houseplants are suited for an environment that changes temperature rapidly and doesn't always have much natural light. We've highlighted some of the best plants that can thrive in any kitchen, whether they're fueled by the humid environment, require little light, or have culinary uses. These plants will help you soak in nature-inspired vibes while you're prepping a meal, making for a peaceful, meditative experience.
Snake plant
The snake plant's popularity has been on the rise lately, and it's clear why. Not only does this house plant scream "elegance" with its sharp, vertical leaves, but it's also nearly impossible to kill. The snake plant doesn't require excessive light — just bright, indirect light — and it can tolerate very little water. It's also unlikely to be plagued by pests. It's obvious why this plant has its serpent-inspired moniker, but it could also be called a cat plant; it doesn't like too much attention and isn't flashy, yet it somehow has a posh level of sophistication about it.
Snake plants make a big statement in a minimalist kitchen, where their sharp leaves pierce through a quiet, calm space, giving it a pop of rich green color. Try an extra-large snake plant in a pot on the floor, or place a few smaller plants on floating shelves. Snake plants are one of those rare succulents that don't require a lot of light, but they can still thrive in a sunny space — go wild and put a few tiny snake plants on windowsills to add a classy touch of greenery to your kitchen.
Aloe vera
Like the snake plant, aloe vera is a succulent with sophisticated sharp lines and a slightly authoritative aura. Its subtle, powerful style will fit into any kitchen. It can range in size to be a cutesy windowsill adornment or a massive statement-maker in a bright corner. Aloe needs very little water (a thorough soak every few weeks will do) and asks for well-draining soil to look and function its best. Keep the plant near a sunny window — a western or southern sill is preferable — because the more light your aloe gets, the less likely it is to droop and lose its vibrant green color.
Although it looks similarly bold and classy, unlike the snake plant, aloe vera also has medicinal properties that make it particularly well-suited for the kitchen. The thick, sap-like juice inside aloe vera's leaves helps heal and relieve pain from burns, making it both functional and fashionable. To put these leaves to work, simply snip a piece of the leaf off and squeeze some of the juice out directly onto a fresh burn; then, let the plant's natural cooling abilities soothe your irritated skin.
Thyme
Thymeis among the best herbs to grow in the kitchen thanks to its beginner-friendliness, beautiful aesthetic, and versatile culinary applications. Its thin, woody stems and tiny, round leaves make it look elegantly rustic in a sunny window, evoking feelings of settling in by the fire to enjoy a cozy winter meal. Unlike some other herbs, thyme is still flavorful after it blooms, so you can enjoy its tiny, fragrant flowers and continue to put it to work in the kitchen.
Thyme is deeply savory, with an earthy, subtly minty flavor. It's delicious as a seasoning for all types of meat, and is always a component of poultry herb blends. It's also yummy as a seasoning for mushrooms and in citrusy Mediterranean dishes. It was even once used in an elixir to ward off the Black Death; thankfully, thyme's role today is much more lighthearted.
Most varieties of thyme germinate very slowly, so either propagate it from a cutting if you want to watch it grow, or buy a mature plant, rather than planting from seed. Thyme prefers well-draining soil — like the soil typically used for succulents — and bright light. You can keep your thyme in a windowsill as long as it's guaranteed to get a lot of sun, or it can thrive under artificial grow lights in an indoor kitchen herb garden, like the AeroGarden.
Chinese evergreen
You would think that the Chinese evergreen was a testy, high-maintenance plant based on its dramatic pink hues and intricate, variegated patterns, but its looks are deceiving. It requires very little maintenance, making it an excellent kitchen addition for any houseplant beginner. Native to the subtropics of Asia and New Guinea, Chinese evergreen prefers warm, moist air, so it's well-suited to kitchen environments. It can also tolerate low light — especially the varieties with dark green leaves — so it's a perfect plant choice for rooms with few or small windows.
There's a Chinese evergreen for any type of kitchen style. Varieties like the Red Siam, with green leaves outlined in bright pink, give a kitchen an ethereal, mysterious quality. The Silver Bay — with light green variegation — looks right at home in an earth-toned, Scandinavian kitchen. If you're looking for a bold houseplant that demands attention, scoop up a Lady Valentine Chinese evergreen, whose elegant, pale pink leaves are speckled with rich, dark green.
Pothos
A hanging plant adds contemporary drama to any kitchen, and pothos reigns supreme in the world of trailing, vine-like houseplants. Pothos is unpretentious and understated — it doesn't demand much, but it gives a lot. It has heart-shaped leaves and slight variations in color, but it's usually dark green with hints of lighter green in its variegation. These unassuming plants can tack on over a foot of length in a month under the right conditions. Place them on a shelf or on top of a cabinet and let them dangle, adding color and a sense of earthy calm to your kitchen. Or, hang one from the ceiling in a corner and watch it thrive, even under just fluorescent light.
A pothos needs to be watered whenever the top two inches of soil feel dry; under low-light conditions, it'll require slightly less water. But don't worry — pothos will tell you when it's thirsty. The leaves droop slightly when it needs water, making pothos a great houseplant choice for those of us who tend to forget about our precious plants. It's also a big fan of humid conditions, so if you tend to cook often, you can hang one near your stove to let it make use of the steamy environment.
Sage
Of all the herbs to grow in the kitchen, sage is arguably the best possible choice. The perennial herb has a rustic elegance with its soft, bushy leaves that other herbs just can't compete with. It also boasts a polished yet strangely ethereal aesthetic quality, possibly linked to its thousands of years of use as a culinary, religious, and medicinal staple.
Unlike most herbs, sage's flavor actually grows the larger the leaves get. It prefers a sunny window so its leaves can reach their maximum flavor potential. Also unlike most herbs, sage is incredibly potent; just one plant in your kitchen windowsill can give you a year's worth of fresh, herbaceous flavor. It's more drought-tolerant than other herbs, too, but make sure to give it a little water whenever its leaves start to droop to get the most flavor from the plant.
Like thyme, sage is commonly used to season meats and savory vegetables, but if you wind up with a sage plant in your kitchen, you'll find yourself putting it to use in some unconventional ways. Try it in cocktails, where sage will give margaritas an herbal boost, or add some to cookies and other baked goods to infuse a bright, earthy flavor into homemade treats.
Coffee plant
If you're looking for a kitchen plant that will have your guests stopping to ask "Oooh, what is that?" then look no further than the coffee plant. You don't have to be a coffee fan to make use of this plant, because you likely won't wind up with coffee cherries — which are the fruit that contains the coffee beans — for years anyway. If you do ever wind up with coffee cherries, you probably won't have enough to roast for a full pot of coffee — but hey, it's still worth a try if you're up for the challenge.
Coffee plants grow into large trees in their native habitats, but as a houseplant, it will maintain a tiny size perfect for your north-facing windowsill or as a centerpiece in a breakfast nook. Its leaves are famously shiny and are typically a solid dark green, but some rare coffee plants have bold variegated patterns.
The coffee plant likes somewhat frequent watering — typically a good soak once a week, or whenever the soil is almost completely dry. Keep it away from bright, direct light to avoid burning the leaves, and instead leave it on a shelf or table with some distance from a window. But keep it out of reach of pets, because its leaves are toxic.
String of pearls
The past decade has seen a surge in popularity in succulents as houseplants, largely due to the fact that they famously thrive on neglect. The string of pearls is one of the most sought-after low-maintenance plants, combining the popularity of succulents with that of trailing, hanging houseplants. The leaves on the string of pearls look nearly identical to peas, grouped together closely on dangling, vine-like stems that spill down from pots on windowsills and hanging baskets in corners.
The string of pearls, like most succulents, likes bright light. Aim for bright morning sun with lower light later in the day — a spot on an east-facing windowsill is perfect. Plant your string of pearls in well-draining soil and water it sparingly, especially in the winter. They don't grow particularly quickly, but if you treat your string of pearls right you'll be blessed with a long, trailing vine of chunky round leaves that add a touch of whimsy to your kitchen.
Chives
They may not look like much, but once you start growing chives in your kitchen windowsill, you'll wonder why you didn't start sooner. Not only are they incredibly versatile from a culinary perspective, but they also grow like weeds and are some of the most low-maintenance herbs out there. Chives are a perennial allium (although they're usually grouped in with herbs) and are ubiquitous all over Europe, Asia, and North America.
Although you're more likely to find chives growing in gardens or out in the wild, they're extremely underrated as a container plant. Choose a wide container where the plant's shallow roots can get comfy, and place them in a windowsill or under artificial light. Chives prefer full sun, but if your kitchen isn't particularly sunny, these resilient plants will likely still pull through. Plant them in well-draining soil and keep them moist at all times to get the best flavor and yield.
Chives are delicious in just about any savory recipe, so when it's time to put them to work, simply trim some of the grass-like blades, chop, and sprinkle away. Be sure not to cook chives, because they tend to lose their flavor and get mushy. Instead, sprinkle some on eggs, meat, or soups as a garnish after the food is done cooking.
Peace lily
If you're looking to turn your kitchen into a zen paradise, peace lilies are the houseplant for you. Like their name implies, peace lilies are the champions of infusing a space with a deep sense of calm tranquility. Their dark green leaves are shiny and bright, contrasted beautifully by the oblong, creamy white flowers that bloom once or twice a year. Even when the peace lily isn't in full bloom, it still makes a majestic statement in the kitchen with its uniquely-shaped leaves and tall, powerful presence.
It's easy to see why peace lilies are everywhere — their visual appeal belies their minimal required upkeep. They thrive in low light, so they're ideal for dim kitchens. They're also known as one of the best houseplants to purify the air in a room, making them an excellent choice for the kitchen.
Peace lilies prefer water when the top inch of soil is dry, but you're better off under-watering than overwatering (just wait for the leaves to droop). Place yours in indirect light on the floor, away from any drafts, where it can make the most of the kitchen's warm, humid environment. Though peace lilies aren't true lilies, they're still toxic to cats, so keep this plant away from your furry friends.
Basil
Basil is one of the most ubiquitous herbs in a variety of cuisines and, fortunately, it's also one of the best herbs to grow in the kitchen. It's likely to thrive even in less-than-ideal conditions, so it's an excellent beginner herb. Plus, a healthy basil plant looks chic on a kitchen windowsill and adds a full look to an indoor herb garden. A single plant in your kitchen can supply about half a cup's worth of basil every week — a generous amount even for those who like to be heavy-handed with their herbs.
Basil's fresh, peppery flavor is ideal for making homemade sauces, creating caprese salads, topping pizza, or mixing into fruit salad for a sweet, herbaceous snack. To grow basil in your kitchen, first choose which type of basil you'll get the most use from and which will grow to fit your space best. Pick a sunny (preferably south or east-facing) window for your basil, as plenty of sun will guarantee maximum leaf yield. Keep its well-draining soil consistently moist and make sure it's far away from any cold drafts.
Spider plant
If you're going for maximum whimsy in your biophilic kitchen, the spider plant is calling your name. The spider plant is one of the easiest houseplants to grow, and is therefore one of the most popular and easiest to find at garden centers. It's also easy to propagate, so if you have a friend with a spider plant, you might be lucky enough to be blessed with a spiderette — a tiny baby that grows off of the mother plant — that will soon grow into the iconic, funky houseplant of your dreams.
Spider plants look best in maximalist kitchens, with their loud, triangular leaves that spill outwards like earthy ribbons. They look particularly whimsical when the spiderettes are fully visible, protruding from the plant like a green fireworks display. Spider plants are right at home in the kitchen thanks to their low-light and temperature tolerance. They look best in a hanging basket in front of a west or north-facing window, where their leaves and babies can dangle in the air on full display. Spider plants are also famous for being excellent air purifiers, so you can breathe easy knowing the spider plant is keeping your kitchen fresh.
Mint
For those nervous about their potential inability to keep windowsill herbs alive, mint is the hero who swoops in to prove that everyone can have a green thumb. Mint makes itself at home wherever it winds up (in fact, it's considered invasive) and can tolerate indoor conditions better than most other herbs. Mint's sharp-looking, textured leaves add variety to a cozy indoor tea garden and look sophisticated in windows or on kitchen countertops.
Before getting a mint plant for your kitchen, first choose which type of mint you'll use most. There are nearly a dozen varieties, with each offering a slightly different profile, but the most common varieties are peppermint and spearmint. Most types of mint like indirect light, like that coming from an east- or west-facing window. Like most herbs, mint prefers nutrient-rich potting soil and plenty of water, but this hardy plant won't punish you too severely if you forget about it. Give it a little water when the leaves sag, and hold back on watering if the leaves start to look darker than usual.
While not as versatile as other herbs on this list, mint is a great kitchen plant for those who want to make their own tea or who tend to make a lot of lamb dishes and mojitos. Mint can also find its way into plenty of desserts — especially those with chocolate or lemon — where just a tiny bit of the herb can lift the flavor and contribute a fresh sweetness.