Give Your Margarita An Herbal Boost With Sage Leaves

Want to take your margarita to the next level? Add sage. Although it might not be part of the traditional lineup of ingredients, the richly nuanced herb heightens complexity and brings balance to the cocktail. Sage can also significantly elevate aromatics thanks to its intensely herbaceous aroma. Drawing inspiration from the botanical blackberry and sage margarita developed by Tasting Table's Jennine Rye, we can't think of a better herb to work into a margarita.

Somewhere between peppery and piney, sage has a predominantly earthy and almost musky quality. Likewise, it boasts hints of eucalyptus and notes of citrus. Given this deeply varied profile, sage elevates any lackluster margarita. Yet, beyond imparting another dimension of deliciousness, the herb keeps flavors in check. For instance, sage's woodsy warmth offsets the tart tang of a classic frozen margarita and compliments its citrusy quality.

But herbal sage meets its match when it comes to fruity margaritas. Able to create a more harmonious result, the earthiness of the herb can help round out the cloying sweetness of the fruit, such is the case with a refreshing blackberry margarita. However, that isn't to say that multifaceted sage can't improve a variety of other margarita recipes, either.