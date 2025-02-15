Are Coffee Beans Technically A Fruit?

Papayas are filled with seeds. Do those seeds count as fruit? Of course not. There is a similar relationship when it comes to coffee plants and coffee beans.

Coffee beans grow on tropical evergreen plants that belong to the genius Coffea. The plants can reach over 30 feet tall and bear red, oblong fruits called cherries. Tucked inside the cherry are green coffee beans. To extract the beans within, that red fruity flesh must be peeled away. (Considering there are typically only two beans per cherry, a lot of work goes into filling a whole bag of coffee beans!) So, while the cherry is a fruit, the coffee "beans" inside are technically seeds.

As with other fruits, the cherry serves as a protective outer layer keeping those raw coffee beans safe. You can technically eat it but most folks probably wouldn't feel the desire to try. Despite the fruit's mango- or watermelon-like taste, the sliminess of the interior mesocarp is off-putting. Some folks steep the hull (called the cascara) into herbal tea. Even though it isn't much for eating, that helpful little cherry turns bright red to let harvesters know when the fruit is ripe and the coffee bean inside is ready to be picked. Once harvested, those seeds are dried, roasted to a nutty brown hue, and ground to make coffee.