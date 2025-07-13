The Ultimate Guide To Designing A Maximalist Kitchen

The first thing you need to know when designing a maximalist kitchen is that there is a method to the madness. Yes, the most impactful maximalist kitchens do embrace a riot of colors, textures, and patterns, but all while piecing together a coherent design narrative.

"I look at kitchens like I look at people: some are put together, some are a little all over the place, but the best ones have lived a life," Mehek Malhotra says. Before looking for outside sources of inspiration, she recommends sifting through your own vault of memories first. You'll be surprised at the personal touch that you can weave in by borrowing your favorite elements from your childhood kitchen, the vibrant hues on your grandma's spice shelf, or even that corner store where the pickle jars always glistened welcomingly. Infusing these small yet meaningful details into your kitchen can help create a one-of-a-kind result that is far beyond any cookie-cutter design.

When looking to channel the loud-and-proud energy of maximalism, art can also serve as a potent source of inspiration. Perhaps, the veritable rainbow of moods and energies from Takashi Murakami's pop-infused pieces will seek expression in your choice of table runners and rugs. Or maybe Henri Matisse's strategic use of color will spill over into your backsplash tiles and choice of flooring. The only watchwords you need when dreaming up a maximalist kitchen? Never say never.