10 Wallpaper Designs To Give Your Kitchen A Retro Feel
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Your kitchen is not only where you prepare meals and eat but also the place where you and your family or roommates might gather to share stories, entertain guests, and just hang out. If it's not quite time to remodel your kitchen, upgrading your kitchen's decor using wallpaper is a simple, cost-effective way to breathe new life into one of the most important areas of your home.
Wallpaper has become more popular over the past few years, so if you're looking for a great way to design the retro kitchen of your dreams, it's a fun, simple solution. Peel and stick wallpaper is a renter-friendly way to personalize your home, and it's also cost-effective and available in a huge array of colors, patterns, and styles. Just follow our ultimate guide to wallpapering your kitchen to avoid any frustration. Because it's so easy to remove, you can always take it off and replace it with a new design when you're ready to switch things up — or if you just decide that you don't really like the design you chose. If you're an aficionado of vintage-inspired home decor, here are 10 perfect wallpaper colors and designs that will give your kitchen a retro feel.
Dainty, cheerful floral wallpaper in pale colors
This '50s-style wallpaper is perfect for anyone who wants to add a delicate, romantic touch to their kitchen design. It's easy to find floral wallpaper patterns in a variety of colors, but pale colors will complement almost any kitchen palette as well as any vintage kitchen products you own. This Amazon wallpaper from seller Lukuui is a great choice if you want something affordable.
This vintage inspired wallpaper with colorful kitchen-related designs
If you want whimsical or quirky kitchen wallpaper, look for something similar to this design from the '50s. It includes simple graphics of different kitchen items like a knife, salt and pepper shakers, kitchen timer, and measuring bowl in primary colors. Because it's a busy pattern, it's best for kitchens that have a relatively simple overall design scheme, or you can use it to create an accent wall.
And if you happen to find any vintage kitchen brands at your local thrift store, they'll look amazing displayed on shelves next to this wallpaper. Amazon has a similar kitchen wallpaper pattern from Spoonflower.
A '50s-style starburst pattern in turquoise and gold
This starburst pattern was popular in the '50s, and it's the perfect blend of retro and modern wallpaper design. Because this pattern is so simple, it works well for smaller kitchens or ones that already have a lot of busy design elements. While this example is turquoise and gold, you can find starburst wallpaper in a lot of different colors. For instance, this wallpaper sold on Amazon by Easma is available in metallic colors.
Simple stripes in an earthy color palette
Striped wallpaper is a great choice for people who like things to be neat, tidy, and symmetrical. One of the biggest mistakes to avoid when picking kitchen decor or wallpaper is overlooking the colors and patterns that are already in your kitchen. So if you have an established color scheme for your kitchen, choose stripes that contain one of those colors.
Otherwise, you can choose any combination of complementary or contrasting colors depending on your personal aesthetic. If you're looking for vintage-inspired striped wallpaper, Amazon has a great selection, including this one from RollsRolla.
Groovy '60s-inspired designs in mustard yellow, brown, and orange
If you love '60s-style home decor, it's only natural that you would want to use a '60s wallpaper design in your kitchen. This wallpaper has a swirling, geometric design in classic '60s colors: mustard yellow, brown, and orange. If those colors don't work for you, it's easy to find something similar in different colors, like this retro '60s wallpaper on Amazon from JiffDiff.
A classic fruit wallpaper design from the '60s
This nostalgic wallpaper design was popular in the '60s and uses a repeating pattern of a different fruits. If you love classic, clean, and minimalist interior design, you'll appreciate the simplicity of this pattern. You can find similar designs in a variety of colors, so it's easy to choose one that speaks to your personal sense of style. You can achieve a similar vibe with this wallpaper from Chihut, available on Amazon.
Repeating geometric designs in pastel colors
Geometric wallpaper designs were popular throughout the '50s, '60s, and '70s. While this design is in pastel colors, other designs used brighter colors like red, green, yellow, and blue. While this might not be the best wallpaper design for a small kitchen, it works well for open kitchen layouts or for use on an accent wall. You can find a similar retro-style wallpaper on Amazon from seller Ambesonne.
Bright and bold flower patterns modeled after '70s wallpaper
Floral wallpaper patterns have been popular for decades, but this bright, bold design is purely '70s-inspired. A design like this is perfect for a dining nook or to wallpaper the area around your kitchen window. Of course, you can also use it for your entire kitchen, as the pattern isn't super overwhelming or busy. If you love mixing modern and vintage in your kitchen, this pattern is a good jumping off point as it will be easy to find modern decor and design pieces that are complementary. If you're looking for affordable '70s-style floral wallpaper on Amazon, Spoonflower has a great choice here.
This warm, cozy plaid wallpaper inspired by '70s designs
Plaid is a classic pattern, and when it's used on kitchen wallpaper, it can easily become the focal point of the room. This plaid wallpaper is red and tan, but you can buy wallpaper that incorporates colors from your own kitchen color scheme to create a cohesive design. One of the best things about a plaid pattern is that whether it is monochromatic or multi-color, it will always liven up your kitchen. This plaid wallpaper on Amazon from Norwall is perfect for classic, country-style kitchens.
A classic botanical wallpaper print from the '80s
While there are a lot of '80s kitchen design trends no one remembers anymore, you might recognize this nostalgic wallpaper pattern. This tropical leaf pattern is classic and will work with almost any kitchen design. Because it incorporates natural, earthy colors, it isn't too bold or overwhelming. It can also be used in a small area of your kitchen if you do find it a little busy. If you like this pattern, take a look at this banana leaf wallpaper on Amazon sold by Grace & Gardenia.