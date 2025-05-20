11 80's Kitchen Design Trends No One Remembers Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When most people think of the 1980s, what comes to mind first is often the hair — big, bold, and gravity-defying. It wasn't just hairstyles that made a statement, though. Interior design in the '80s was just as unapologetically loud, experimental, and full of flair. Nowhere was this more evident than in the kitchen.

Known as the decade of excess, the '80s was a time when more was more. Kitchens weren't simply places to cook; they moved beyond their purely functional role and became a place in the home where families entertained and socialized. With open-plan living on the rise and technology making its way into the heart of the home, kitchens took on a variety of interior design trends that were making their way into homes across America.

'80s kitchens moved out of the saturated harvest tones of the 70s and embraced bold contrasts, funky colors, and new ideas that blurred the line between function and flamboyance. While many of these trends have since been left behind, they're worth revisiting not just for nostalgia's sake, but to appreciate how far kitchen design has come. Here, we take a step back in time to rediscover many of the 1980s kitchen trends that most people have forgotten about and look at those that are making a comeback.