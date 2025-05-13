How To Get More Out Of Kitchen Islands Than Just Extra Counterspace

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Those of us who love wielding spatulas in the kitchen never seem to find enough storage space. The kitchen island, however, can be a saving grace. Not only does it provide a lot of extra counter space (always a welcome feature), it can double as an additional storage area, making your kitchen less cluttered and more organized. The quest for the perfect kitchen island for your space begins with getting clarity on your daily kitchen irritations: What are some items that are always in the way? Is anything taking up too much space in the other cabinets? What is never close at hand when you need it to be? Your ideal island storage should implement organization hacks that will make mealtimes a breeze.

The first thing you can add are simple shelves and cabinets. Use them to store pots and pans, large baking sheets, appliances that are cluttering your countertops, and heavier items (Dutch ovens, instant pots, etc.) that are hard to move up and down from high shelves above the counter. The kitchen island can also be a convenient place for certain electric appliances, especially when there's a lack of space elsewhere. Installing a microwave, a dishwasher, or even a cooktop is a great space-maximizing solution.