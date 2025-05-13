How To Get More Out Of Kitchen Islands Than Just Extra Counterspace
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Those of us who love wielding spatulas in the kitchen never seem to find enough storage space. The kitchen island, however, can be a saving grace. Not only does it provide a lot of extra counter space (always a welcome feature), it can double as an additional storage area, making your kitchen less cluttered and more organized. The quest for the perfect kitchen island for your space begins with getting clarity on your daily kitchen irritations: What are some items that are always in the way? Is anything taking up too much space in the other cabinets? What is never close at hand when you need it to be? Your ideal island storage should implement organization hacks that will make mealtimes a breeze.
The first thing you can add are simple shelves and cabinets. Use them to store pots and pans, large baking sheets, appliances that are cluttering your countertops, and heavier items (Dutch ovens, instant pots, etc.) that are hard to move up and down from high shelves above the counter. The kitchen island can also be a convenient place for certain electric appliances, especially when there's a lack of space elsewhere. Installing a microwave, a dishwasher, or even a cooktop is a great space-maximizing solution.
Kitchen islands are a great way to marry visual aesthetics with functional storage
One of Martha Stewart's best tips for organizing your kitchen is to keep the countertops tidy and uncluttered. Is that possible when you have items with a certain visual appeal that you want to display? It is — just show them off on the sides of the kitchen island. A wine rack, for example, is a fancy-looking feature that requires some space, but inside the kitchen island, it's neatly tucked away while maintaining its eye-catching charm. The same trick also works with your favorite cookbooks or even a Pinterest-worthy spice rack.
Now, what if you already have a kitchen island and any large-scale updates to it are way out of budget? You still have options to give it a bit more character. A simple towel rack with hooks for extra storage can make an instant difference, and if you're not able to screw holes into your island, Amazon sells a Self-Adhesive Utensil Holder. For shelves, you can opt for the Acrylic Shelves from Upsimples that need to be mounted or No Drill Acrylic Shelves from Andemi that are self-adhesive. Just remember that the adhesive options won't support a lot of weight, so use them only for the lighter items.