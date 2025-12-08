9 Pros And Cons Of Quartz Countertops

Thinking about redesigning your kitchen or currently in the process of a kitchen renovation? You're probably pretty excited to explore all of the different choices at your disposal. Choosing the best kitchen appliances, selecting the ideal sink, and picking a timeless cabinet color are all important parts of the kitchen renovation process. But there's one aspect of your kitchen renovation that's arguably more important than anything else: the countertops. After all, this is your workspace, a part of the kitchen that needs to be both attractive and practical.

Therefore, you'll really want to think carefully about the material you're using. Granite, marble, and even stainless steel are all options to consider. But what about quartz? We've spoken with kitchen renovation experts, including Carla Bast, design principal at Carla Bast Design; Miko Pasanen, founder and business developer of Miko LLC; Alison Johnson, interior designer of Practically Perfect Homes; and Wendy Glaister, CEO, founder, and principal designer at Wendy Glaister Interiors, to learn about the pros and cons of quartz countertops so you can decide if they're right for your kitchen. Whether you decide to settle on quartz or go with granite, these tips will lead you to a better, more customized kitchen.