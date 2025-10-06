12 Best Kitchen Appliances Of 2025 (So Far)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The right kitchen appliance can make prepping, storing, and cooking food a breeze. It should integrate perfectly into your kitchen, operate reliably, and feature intuitive controls and safety-conscious features that solve common food prep problems. When choosing a new kitchen appliance, you shouldn't only consider the reliability of the brand and the cost of the appliance. You should also evaluate its aesthetic and how it will fit into your existing decor.
Whether you're in the market for a new toaster, blender, oven, or dishwasher, you shouldn't have to waste hours scouring sales and reading customer reviews — let Tasting Table handle that for you. As connoisseurs of all things kitchen, our team is uniquely qualified to assess every element of an appliance's functionality, reliability, performance, and design. When we review new kitchen appliances, gadgets, and gizmos, we want to give you as much information as we can so that you can decide what works for your lifestyle and budget.
The methodology we used when putting together this list included a combination of personal experience, knowledge of 2025 kitchen appliance trends, online customer reviews, performance and efficiency measurements from sites like energystar.gov, and data from independent testing and review sites like Consumer Reports. With that in mind, here is our list of the 12 best kitchen appliances we've tried in 2025 (so far).
Breville's Smooth Wave microwave is the epitome of space-saving convenience
Over-the-range microwaves are going out of style, and now is the perfect time to buy a space-saving countertop model. Breville's Smooth Wave™ microwave makes cooking, defrosting, and reheating easier. It has a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, with customers stating it is reliable, quiet, simple to use, and durable.
Buy the Breville Smooth Wave™ countertop microwave oven on Amazon for $399.95.
The Vitamix Ascent X5 is powerful and easy to use
The Vitamix Ascent X5 Blender is both powerful and intuitive. Using a Vitamix blender is easy, and this one makes it even easier with 10 preset blending modes and a self-cleaning function. It has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, with customers highlighting its power, easy-to-use presets, and relatively reduced noise level.
Buy the Vitamix Ascent X5 on Amazon for $749.95.
The SKS induction range lets you cook meals perfectly every time
SKS' smart induction range is a perfect example of why you should look beyond name brands when shopping for kitchen appliances. This professional-grade oven combines steam and convection cooking and comes highly recommended by Yale Appliance Blog. Achieve the ideal crust on a loaf of sourdough bread or roast the perfect chicken with this induction range.
Buy the SKS Induction Smart Range at AJ Madison for $12,399.
LG's Smart Top Control Dishwasher prioritizes sustainability and efficiency
LG's Smart Top Control Dishwasher offers faster drying times, a steam-powered sanitizing cycle, and a spacious interior, combining sustainability and efficiency. It also features automatic leak detection, a dishwasher feature that could save you thousands in water damage. With an almost 4-star rating on the LG website, customers praise its high-powered cleaning, effectiveness, and whisper-quiet operation.
Buy the LG Smart-Top Control Dishwasher from LG for $949.
Balance style and function with the Whirlpool Electric Air Fry Convection Oven
The Whirlpool Air Fry Convection Oven offers, as the name states, convection oven and air fry cooking. Its Smart Feature Updates technology means you'll get access to new features as they become available. It has a 4-star rating at Lowe's, with customers noting it's quick to preheat, has easy-to-use features, and is aesthetically pleasing.
Buy the Whirlpool Air Fry Convection Oven at Lowe's for $1,199.
Bosch's upgraded 100 Series refrigerators tick every box
The upgrades Bosch has made to its 100 Series refrigerators prove that it's one of the best refrigerator brands. These fridges are stylish, energy-efficient, and support the Matter standard, meaning they can communicate seamlessly with other smart home devices. The 100 Series fridge has a 4.4-star rating on the Bosch website due to its incredible features.
Buy the Bosch 100 Series refrigerator from the brand's website for $2,799.
Choose from 10 cooking functions with Breville's Smart Oven™ Air Fryer
Breville's the Smart Oven™ Air Fryer Compact is a small, smart kitchen appliance that is actually worth it. With 10 smart functions, it's easy to make toast or cook an entire meal. It has a 4.7 star rating on the Breville website and customers say that it's the best smart oven they've tried.
Buy the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer from the company's website for $249.95.
Enjoy single-serve iced and hot coffee with Keurig's K-Duo®
Keurig's second generation K-Duo® lets you brew single-serve hot or iced coffee or tea using your favorite K-Cup pods, or make a pot of drip coffee using your favorite brand. It has a 4.6 star rating on Amazon with customers saying it's easy to use and makes amazing drinks.
Buy the K-Duo® Gen 2 on Amazon for $149.99.
GEVI's countertop ice maker promises it's better than hospital ice
The GEVI Household V2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker Machine is one of the best ice makers according to online reviews, and the company claims it makes better than hospital-quality ice. It has 4.8 stars on the GEVI website, with customers saying that it produces a large amount of clear, crunchy ice.
Buy the GEVI Ice Maker on Amazon for $350.99.
Brew high-quality coffee with Breville's the Luxe Brewer™ Thermal
It's crucial to use the right brewing method to ensure a flavorful cup of coffee, and Breville's the Luxe Brewer™ Thermal makes that easy. It has a 5-star rating on Best Buy due to its simple, intuitive control panel and programmable and cold brew settings.
Buy the Breville Luxe Brewer Thermal on Best Buy for $349.95.
The Instant Pot Mini Multi-Cooker's compact design lets you slow cook with ease
The Instant Pot® 4QT RIO™ Mini Multi-Cooker can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, make rice and yogurt, and keep your meal warm. It has a 4.8 star rating on Amazon, where customers praise its quality, and say the dishwasher-safe lid and pot make it easy to clean.
Buy the Instant Pot® 4QT RIO™ Mini Multi-Cooker on Amazon for $64.99.
Mix large batches of cookie dough for holiday baking with the KitchenAid® Artisan Stand Mixer
If the most popular kitchen appliance brand in the U.S. isn't already on your countertop, it should be. KitchenAid released the Artisan Stand Mixer in Butter Yellow, the 2025 color of the year. It has a 4.7 star rating on Amazon and customers call it the gold standard of mixers.
Buy the KitchenAid mixer in Butter Yellow on KitchenAid's website for $549.99.