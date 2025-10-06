12 Best Kitchen Appliances Of 2025 (So Far)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The right kitchen appliance can make prepping, storing, and cooking food a breeze. It should integrate perfectly into your kitchen, operate reliably, and feature intuitive controls and safety-conscious features that solve common food prep problems. When choosing a new kitchen appliance, you shouldn't only consider the reliability of the brand and the cost of the appliance. You should also evaluate its aesthetic and how it will fit into your existing decor.

Whether you're in the market for a new toaster, blender, oven, or dishwasher, you shouldn't have to waste hours scouring sales and reading customer reviews — let Tasting Table handle that for you. As connoisseurs of all things kitchen, our team is uniquely qualified to assess every element of an appliance's functionality, reliability, performance, and design. When we review new kitchen appliances, gadgets, and gizmos, we want to give you as much information as we can so that you can decide what works for your lifestyle and budget.

The methodology we used when putting together this list included a combination of personal experience, knowledge of 2025 kitchen appliance trends, online customer reviews, performance and efficiency measurements from sites like energystar.gov, and data from independent testing and review sites like Consumer Reports. With that in mind, here is our list of the 12 best kitchen appliances we've tried in 2025 (so far).